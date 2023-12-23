Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 12/23/23

Dec. 23, 2023 12:00 AM ET14 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (14)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:02 AM
Comments (11.51K)
5-time deported illegal alien gets 19 years in prison for raping woman with special needs. www.breitbart.com/...

They’re not sending their best …
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 1:02 AM
Comments (32.24K)
Palestinians have a right to a place in the world. The problem is that folks that rule their world, and who rule other countries, continue to disrupt any progress along that line. It's time the Muslim world, and credible Muslim leadership, purge their countries of the extreme faction within Muslims... the Brotherhood.

[Israel and the US need to seek genuine peace with the Arab world—rather than a cold peace with the repressive regimes that rule most of it—they must change their policies. They need to find a way to end the ongoing struggle between the Israelis and the Palestinians. And that means all these groups must diligently work toward a fair and dignified future for the Palestinian people: specifically, a two-state solution. It is the only way to change the hearts and minds of neighboring populations and bring an end to the cycle of violence that has plagued the Middle East for the last century.]
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:58 AM
Comments (11.51K)
The Left go after Speaker of the House over a father-daughter dance. www.foxnews.com/...

The shame of it all!

This is your fake news media searching for anything they can find to hurt Republicans. Sorry to tell them, this sh!t doesn't work anymore.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (11.51K)
In a sane world, the US Supreme Court would not just summarily strike down the Colorado ruling, but would issue a career-ending rebuke to the brain-damaged state justices who managed to not learn a basic principle of due process: innocent until proven guilty - that to brand someone a criminal, there must be a record of indictment and conviction for a particular crime, and that, in the case of Mr. Trump, a politically-motivated fairy tale about an “insurrection” doesn’t cut it.

Also, in a sane world interested in truth and justice, the Republican-majority Congress would have months ago convened new hearings about the Jan 6/21 Capitol riot to undo the manifold perfidious frauds instigated by the previous Democrat-majority committee under Chairman Bennie Thompson. By now, testimony should have been compelled from Nancy Pelosi, the then Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, and former Defense Secretary Chris Miller about Ms. Pelosi’s refusal to call in national guard troops to reinforce security around the building, and to answer for the odd behavior of the Capitol Police, such as opening doors for the mob and then serving as ushers to show off the place. It seems obvious that many elected Republicans also have an interest in supporting the Jan 6/21 “insurrection” fairy tale. Do you still wonder why the evil entity infesting Washington is called “the blob”?

Those of you with a deep interest in blob lawfare treachery may also be interested in the courtroom win, this week, by Brandon Straka, who launched the 2018 “Walk Away” movement to persuade gays to leave the Democratic Party. He was present on the US Capitol grounds the day of the Jan 6/21 riot, and was later sued by eight “black and brown” Capitol Police officers, with the help of a Soros-funded nonprofit law firm, Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. Straka was accused of causing the officers’ injuries (pepper spray and “exhaustion”) and of conspiring to deprive them of their civil rights (under the KKK Act of 1871). It came out in the course of testimony that seven of the officers were on the other side of the enormous Capitol building from Mr. Straka’s position the entire time alleged, and that one of the officers was not even present at the Capitol or even in the District of Columbia at the time. Such are the sordid dreams of lawfare warriors and their useful idiots. . . .

Next up, as we turn the corner into a fateful 2024 — and lately eclipsed by all these lawfare election interference shenanigans — will be the perhaps even more consequential hearings on the Biden family’s extensive international bribery operations, which may shed some light on how come we suffer a president and a party bent on destroying our country.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11.51K)
"The video that nobody got to see because Twitter took it down 5 minutes after it launched on J6." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11.51K)
Jack Smith's DC case against Trump is imploding--and with it, so too is the classified documents case.

SCOTUS denying cert today is just the latest blow--March 4 trial date is not doable. Oral arguments at DC appellate court set for Jan 9. Even if they return a quick opinion that upholds denial of presidential immunity from prosecution, Trump's team will file cert petition at SCOTUS. But term ends in June and time is running out.

This is in addition to SCOTUS granting cert in 1512c2 matter--which represents half of Smith's DC indictment against Trump. Those oral arguments could be held in March or April. Legal observers will get a sense of which direction the court will take during that proceeding.

If it appears a majority of the court disagrees with DOJ's application/interpretation of 1512c2, it's doom for Smith.

Now for classified docs case. Judge Cannon, skeptical of Smith's assurances the DC trial would not overlap with May 20 trial in FLA, set a status hearing for March 1. In addition, she also suspended all pretrial deadlines in a very litigious matter (strict rules related to defendants' access to classified evidence).

So what does Smith do now? His hands are tied until immunity issue is resolved. What does he tell Judge Cannon? Will he forsake a very risky case in DC and move to proceed first on classified docs trial? Cannon won't let him push that very far, either.

No good options for Smith--which is very good news. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (11.51K)
Using his Twitter/X platform to promote the 5-minute-long teaser, Tucker Carlson has finally released the interview with Julian Assange that took place on November 2, 2023. Why wait 51 days? Your guess is as good as mine. rumble.com/...

Within the prologue, and after interviewing Julian Assange, Tucker Carlson references the extremely important DNC email issue and states unequivocally, "Democrats claim the emails had been hacked by the Russian government. But they hadn't been, that was a lie. The emails had been leaked from within the DNC itself, almost certainly by a disgruntled employee."

It is an exceptionally good teaser, and the only way to see the full Julian Assange interview is through this link: https://tuckercarlson.com/

The predicate for Robert Mueller's investigation was specifically due to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The fulcrum for this Russia interference claim is the intelligence community assessment (Peter Strzok); and the only factual evidence claimed within the ICA is that Russia hacked the DNC servers; a claim only made possible by relying on forensic computer analysis from a Michael Sussmann partner, Shawn Henry at Crowdstrike, yes a DNC contractor and collaborator with the Clinton campaign.

The CIA held a massive conflict of self-interest problem surrounding the Russian hacking claim as it pertained to their own activity in 2016. The FBI and DOJ always held a massive interest in maintaining the Russian hacking claim. Robert Mueller and Andrew Weismann did everything they could to support that predicate; and all of those foreign countries whose intelligence apparatus participated with Brennan and Strzok also carried a self-interest in maintaining that Russia hacking and interference narrative.

Julian Assange was/is the only person with direct knowledge of how Wikileaks gained custody of the DNC emails; and Assange claimed he has evidence it was from an inside DNC leak, not from a DNC hack.

The Russian "hacking" claim was ultimately so important to the CIA, FBI, DOJ, ODNI and U.K Intelligence apparatus. Well, right there is the obvious motive to shut Assange down as soon as intelligence officials knew the Mueller report was going to be public. And that is exactly what Main Justice and the U.S. intelligence community did.

This is why John Durham never touched it.

All of them know what happened.

All of them know why Julian Assange was taken from the Embassy in London. A bag had to be thrown over Assange in order to retain the justification for the Weissmann/Mueller special counsel and the larger Russian election interference claims. None of them do not know this. They all know.

Start asking the right questions about the timeline of Assange being arrested. Ask about the DNC hack and Russian provenance according to Crowdstrike. Ask key and specific questions about the FBI working with Crowdstrike and about the DOJ and Eastern District of Virginia case against Assange.

The people around the Deep State all know what happened. SO DO WE!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (11.51K)
Rush’s FINAL Christmas Broadcast.. for your enjoyment.. 12/23/2020

A Message From Rush Limbaugh to President Donald J. Trump:

“My days on earth are numbered; But before I fade away, there is something important I need to say. It may not be important to anyone else; but it’s important to me. Win, lose or fraud President Trump, I just want to say thank you for the last four years.

Thank you for making it cool to be an American again. Thank you for showing us that we don’t need to be under China’s thumb anymore economically, or any other way. Thank you for one of the strongest economies we’ve ever experienced in my lifetime.

Thank you for all you have done for the minority communities, and the outstanding decrease in the unemployment rate you had. Thank you for making it feel good to love our country and to be a proud patriot again.”

“Thank you for supporting our Nation’s flag and the men and women who fought for the freedom that stands behind that flag. Thank you for supporting our nation’s law enforcement organizations, and understanding how difficult their job really is.

Thank you for quelling the flood of illegal immigration, and bringing to justice the thousands of criminals that flood brought us. Thank you for giving corporations a reason to come back to America to make our own products and put Americans back to work.

Thank you for bringing our troops home from endless deployments that presented us with little more than body bags; and for your commitment to strengthen our military. Thank you for operation warp speed and keeping your promise to bringing the Covid 19 vaccine to us in less than a year.

Thank you for your never-ending attempts at bringing peace to the Middle East and your support for Israel.

Thank you for your Tax relief, and thank you for our energy independence. Most of all though…

THANK YOU for taking a damn rotten job that you never had to take!! Thank you for caring enough for this country to want to try and make a difference.

Thank you for showing America how little Career Politicians actually work for their constituents; for showing us how much those politicians despise you for showing America how easy it is to build a great nation, rather than rape her to line their own pockets and stock portfolios.

Thank you for allowing us to experience a President that wasn’t a lifelong politician, but a lifelong American. THANK YOU MR PRESIDENT… YOU DID YOUR BEST…” i.dailymail.co.uk/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (11.51K)
Congressman Clay Higgins introduced a bill that, if passed, would block states from excluding nominees from major political parties on the general election ballots. As he noted on Twitter:

New law… If any state in our Union blocks the official nominee of a major political party from the Presidential ballot, their electoral slate will not be counted by Congress on the following January 6th.

Play stup!d games, win stup!d prizes.

Have a very MAGA Christmas. twitter.com/...
— Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) December 22, 2023

According to section 9002 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, a major party is defined as having 25% or more of the popular vote in the previous presidential election, so the bill would only apply to official Republican or Democrat nominees.

If enacted, this would cut off future attempts to keep President Donald J. Trump from being on the general election ballots.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (11.51K)
Edward Burke, a former alderman and a prominent figure in Chicago’s Democratic politics, was found guilty of 13 federal corruption charges after a six-week trial. Burke, who served on the Chicago City Council for 54 years, faced charges including racketeering, bribery, and attempted extortion.

His conviction is seen as a major setback for the Democratic establishment in Chicago, where Burke was a symbol of power and influence. He was found guilty of 13 out of 14 charges. The case against Burke involved corrupt transactions where he used his position for bribes and kickbacks, indicative of a broader culture of corruption in Chicago’s city council.

Burke’s stature in politics makes his conviction even more impactful. Known as a political strategist and influencer, he was often regarded as a kingmaker in the city. His trial exposed the corrupt underbelly of Chicago politics, showing a system rife with unethical practices by public officials.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (11.51K)
As stated yesterday, following the Smith request, the Trump attorney response, and the Smith re-response, the transparency of the special counsel motive is obvious. For the Supreme Court to accept the request of Smith, would be for the Supreme Court to pretend the political motive was unknown.

The Supreme Court did not pretend and was curt in their retort: "The petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment is denied."

Special Counsel Jack Smith argued in his petition to the court, the speedy resolution of Trump's claim of presidential immunity is of an urgent national interest. The motive was/is a transparent speedy timeline effort to influence the 2024 GOP presidential primary race. The court, heck, the entire world can see it.

Arguments on the presidential immunity issue, within the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, are set for January 9, 2024. The decision of the 3-judge panel will come thereafter. Depending on the outcome, Donald Trump can then ask for a full panel appellate court review. If the Circuit Court appeal results in a non-favorable outcome, the next step is the Supreme Court.

"Lawfare" and the Appeals Court will also be fully aware that the SCOTUS is now watching very closely. They know that the case will come to them eventually. A multi-layer court system exists for good reason, and Lawfare's "breathtaking audacity" has been noticed.

Meanwhile, the DC trial of Donald Trump is frozen awaiting a determination on the original issue of presidential immunity.

"The Supreme Court has unanimously rejected Deranged Jack Smith's desperate attempt to short circuit our Great Constitution. Crooked Joe Biden and his henchmen waeted three years to bring this sham case, and now they have tried and failed to rush this Witch Hunt through the courts. Of course I am entitled to Presidential Immunity. I was President, it was my right and duty to investigate, and speak on, the rigged and stolen 2020 Presidential Election. Looking forward to the very important arguments on Presidential Immunity in front of the DC Circuit Court of Appeals. Make America Great Again!"
--------Donald J Trump@realDonaldTrump
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (11.51K)
This stay should also apply to the Georgia indictment even more. There is no way that the Constitution or the framing of Presidential powers would allow a local county prosecutor authority to second guess via a criminal prosecution of the President of the United States for his actions and decisions (even on the outliers of his responsibility) while in office.

No matter how much Chief Justice Roberts despises President Trump there is no way he would allow these prosecutions to proceed and destroy the authority and power of the Office of the President for centuries to come.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (11.51K)
The Secret Service has opened a probe into comments made by John Schneider, a former star of the television show ‘Dukes of Hazzard,’ after he suggested on platform X that Joe Biden is “guilty of treason” and “should be publicly hung.” Schneider also targeted Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in his statement.

On Wednesday, White House resident Joe Biden wrote on X attacking former President Trump.

“Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything,” Biden wrote.

It was John Schneider’s comment on Twitter that particularly drew the attention of the Secret Service.

“Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider,” the actor wrote in response to Biden’s tweet.

Although Schneider has since denied that his words constituted a threat or call to violence against the President, the Secret Service is taking the situation seriously due to their responsibility for protecting the safety of the President and other officials, according to Deadline.

The news outlet reported:

"Seriously, folks?” said Schneider to Deadline today in the second of two statements on his Biden remarks. “This is my final comment on this. I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past. I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense.”

“It’s my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nation's leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation’s borders and abroad,” Schneider went on to say. “Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement.”

Officially, the White House and the Secret Service, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security, are saying nothing on any investigation of Schneider. However, sources close to events confirm a probe is in the preliminary stage.

“We look at all threats against our protectees and, due to intent, this falls under the definition of a threat,” a law enforcement insider informed Deadline Thursday.

A federal Class D felony, a “credible” threat against the president is subject to up to five years behind bars and a $250,000 fine. Restrictions on going online can be applied too by a judge in sentencing, as can three years of supervised release. The law “prohibits knowing and willful threats to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm against” the President, the VP, their predecessors, potential successors and their respective “immediate family.”

The left is crying about John Schneider but not a word about how many threats have been made against Trump.

According to Social Media Strategist and Podcast Host Joey Mannarino, “What John Schneider said about Biden is NOTHING, compared to 8 years of the left threatening Trump and his voters. Madonna said in 2017 that she often thought of “blowing up the white house.” And Kathy Griffin paraded around with the mock decapitated head of President Trump. Did they get Secret Service investigations? What about the 1000s of crazed liberals who violently marched on the Trump White House? Anything happen to them? Joe Biden has enabled the wholesale invasion of our southern border. There is absolutely no way this is not treasonous. John Schneider isn’t wrong but this is par for the course with Biden’s agencies.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (11.51K)
St. Mary’s College, an all-girls Catholic institution located in Notre Dame, Indiana, reversed a decision that would have allowed biological males to attend the school if they could provide a documented history of identifying as a woman.

In November, St. Mary’s announced that beginning in the fall of 2024, they would allow men identifying as women to enroll at the school.

The Observer, the student newspaper that serves students at Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s, and Holly Cross, first reported on the impending change to enrollment.

"Saint Mary’s non-discrimination policy now states the College considers admission for undergraduate applicants “whose sex is female or who consistently live and identify as women.” The Board of Trustees approved the change on June 23.

In an email sent to faculty, staff and students Tuesday evening, President Katie Conboy said the College is still determining the practices that will follow from the policy. Admissions will begin considering transgender applicants in fall 2024, according to the email."

The college faced intense backlash from alumni and students following the November announcement.

In an email obtained by Catholic News Agency, St. Mary’s President Katie Conboy said the college would “return to our previous admission policy” and reverse the decision.

“When the board approved this update, we viewed it as a reflection of our college’s commitment to live our Catholic values as a loving and just community,” the letter said. “We believed it affirmed our identity as an inclusive, Catholic, women’s college.”

“It is increasingly clear, however, that the position we took is not shared by all members of our community,” the email continued. “Some worried that this was much more than a policy decision: They felt it was a dilution of our mission or even a threat to our Catholic identity.”

“As this last month unfolded, we lost people’s trust and unintentionally created division where we had hoped for unity,” the message said. “For this, we are deeply sorry.”

The letter said that the school in January would begin a series of “listening sessions” meant to “explore what it means to embrace our values as a Catholic, women’s college.”

“We will continue to work toward understanding how a college like ours can become a true home, a place of open doors and open arms, where everyone, with all their differences intact, belongs,” it said.

Bull-oney. You got caught trying to backdoor your woke agenda onto the Catholic church. You thought you would get away with poking your Catholic benefactors in the eye and your donations dried up.

Catholic colleges and universities now have independent boards of trustees that include non-Catholic members, who do not necessarily align with Catholic interests.
