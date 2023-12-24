Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 12/24/23

Dec. 24, 2023 12:00 AM ET15 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.95K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.95K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (15)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (11.53K)
And there you have it.

The entire Presidential campaign summarized in one meme.
twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (11.53K)
CARBONDALE, Colo. — This small mountain town sits 6,181 feet above sea level, 25 minutes from an interstate and 700 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. But it is a new front line in a crisis spreading and straining local governments across the country.

As temperatures dipped well-below freezing one evening, dozens of young men, nearly all from Venezuela, rested on cots in an events hall now housing 60 migrants. In the snow-fringed dirt parking lot outside, dozens more prepared to spend the night in cars they had purchased in the weeks since they crossed into the United States and made this an unlikely haven down-valley from ritzy Aspen.

And at the town hall blocks away, the Carbondale Board of Trustees agreed to devote half its meeting room to bringing more “newcomers” out of the cold, even as they worried that doing so might draw others to a town with a bare-bones staff, no homeless shelter and no houses for sale under $1 million.

“We’re one little town of less than 7,000 people trying to figure this out,” said Mayor Ben Bohmfalk, who has told counterparts in the region that they should prepare for what he calls a humanitarian crisis: “You’ll probably feel these impacts in your community soon.” www.msn.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (11.53K)
The media has always been biased against conservatives in favor of Democrats but most people think the problem is worse than ever, according to new polling from Rasmussen.

The Trump era has broken a lot of people but it is especially evident in the media. They don’t even really try to hide it anymore.

They openly advocate for Biden and Democrats while parroting the talking point that Trump is threat to democracy.

The Washington Examiner reports:

"Media bias, the poor coverage of the Biden White House by the liberal press, and the hiding of first son Hunter Biden’s scandals have reached a new level.

In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 10 times as many likely voters believe that bias has reached a low point than a high one.

The details of the survey shared with Secrets said that 60% of likely voters believe media bias has gotten worse, up 6 points from the last time Rasmussen asked. Just 6% said bias is getting better, and 30% said it was about the same as in March when the pollster asked about it.

Partisan politics is somewhat at play, but still, far more Democrats, Republicans, and independents than not said bias in the news is getting worse.

Democrats, 44%-11%, said bias is getting worse than better. Republicans said worse, 74%-2%. And independents said 63% worse than 4% better."

The media has really damaged itself. Millions of Americans no longer trust any of them.

They’re nothing more than propagandists.
J
Jpokergman
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (5.05K)
@PaulM_2 Bias is supposed to grow over time.

Any person who thinks other people have better information available, than they do, acts in a predictable manner, if they are financially insecure.

That’s the whole reason for owning shares in media.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (11.53K)
15 busses showed up to NYC, overwhelmed, back to back. The illegals were taken to the Roosevelt Hotel. Staff was overwhelmed and hadn't seen anything like this in a while. City officials stated it's unsustainable. www.newsbreak.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (11.53K)
CBS floated some ridiculous story about President Trump asking advisors their opinion of Nikki Haley as a VP option. That story is nonsense. Anyone in the orbit of Donald Trump knows Nikki Haley is a nonstarter.

CBS is known as the worst news organization for making stuff up. There is no element of their thin-gruel story that is believable. Here’s why…

President Trump is known for remembering betrayal; he doesn’t always burn the bridge, but he never recrosses it.

Nikki Haley in February 2021: …“I don’t think Trump’s going to be in the picture,” she said, matter-of-factly. “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.” […] “We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Two months later, April 2021, when asked about her 2024 presidential ambitions Nikki Haley says:…“Out of respect I would never do anything to go against Trump, he knows that. I would have a conversation with him and talk to him about it should we decide we want to pursue it; but, um, no, I have a great respect for him, and I would never consider running against him.”

When Nikki Haley attempted to contact President Trump he ignored her calls. She could not get the meeting. She announced her intention anyway, because she was always going to announce her candidacy. Everything structurally around her was well known as soon as she left the administration.

With the “Me Too” movement in high political value, the currency of Nikki Haley, as an investment candidate, was at the apex in 2019. Haley checked the right boxes; she then moved to capitalize on the process, politics and timeliness.

The U.N., as an institution, is also in alignment with the high-brow Prescott Bush clan. Ms. Nikki Haley is regarded by this clan as a very valuable commodity. If they can’t get Jeb, or another Bush (ie. Rubio) over the finish line, they will be much better positioned with investments in Nikki Haley.

Due to the increasing success of the MAGA or Trump Republican apparatus, Haley will need to carefully position herself as a stealth Decepticon and not upset the vulgarian hordes, ie. the new Republican party base voter. As a smart and tactical politician Haley will invest heavily in the optics of supporting the MAGA movement.

Much like the primary of 2016 (w/ Jeb), the primary race of 2024 will determine if Haley can con enough people into not seeing her elitist Decepticon position.

The Bush clan and professional political cocktail circuit was rebuked in 2016, so we can anticipate their strategy in 2024 will be with those strategic lessons at the forefront.

Fake news must be really struggling to come up with stories. They have now resorted to fairytales.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (11.53K)
"🚨A credible source is telling me that Trump is considering DeSantis to be the White House Food tester. Rob has shown a willingness to demolish anything and clearly has an impressive digestive system.

Can you confirm @CBSNews?" twitter.com/...

He takes a Humongous Bite and starts talking? Twice? On Camera? 🤭😂🤣
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (11.53K)
The mob’s stranglehold of speech on college campuses may be beginning to loosen thanks to legal challenges aimed at strengthening the free-speech rights of college professors and students.

Just look at Western Michigan University. In 2021, WMU fired adjunct music professor Daniel Mattson solely for writing about his religious views off-campus on his own time. After a remarkably short seven months of litigation, Mattson was vindicated this year on Oct. 31.

Mattson, a professional symphony trombonist, had worked for WMU’s School of Music since 1999. He performed in the university’s Western Brass Quintet, comprised of School of Music faculty members. As part of his duties, Mattson also performed with the Western Winds, a student-faculty ensemble.

In 2009, Mattson returned to Catholicism and left behind his prior homosexual lifestyle. For several years, he wrote articles and spoke at public events explaining how the church should engage with people who experience same-sex attraction. All the while, Mattson strictly compartmentalized his religious activity from his work at WMU. He never initiated a discussion about his religious beliefs or views concerning sexuality with students.

In 2017, Mattson’s writing culminated in Why I Don’t Call Myself G@y: How I Reclaimed My Sexual Reality and Found Peace — an autobiographical account of his experience with same-sex attraction. He advocated that the church should sympathetically engage people who experience same-sex attraction while offering Catholicism as a better way.

In October 2021, Mattson agreed to perform as a guest artist at the School of Music. A recently appointed faculty member and LGBT activist discovered Mattson’s writings on his experiences with homosexuality and his recommitment to the Catholic faith. She launched a campaign to cancel Mattson’s planned events. As she posted to Twitter: “I won’t be going to any recitals by ex-g@y activists, thanks.”

She engaged students, faculty members, and DEI administrators in this effort. In the weeks leading up to the recital, there was extensive discussion over email and on social media among faculty and students, many of whom expressed support for the idea that Mattson’s presence on campus was “harmful” to students who identify as LGBT.

The administration’s response to the outcry over Mattson’s religious speech was swift and harsh. Matson was first stripped of his core duties, hindered in important school activities, and finally, WMU refused to renew his teaching contract.

Mattson refused to allow activists to cancel him without a fight. He challenged WMU’s forcing him to choose between earning a livelihood as a world-class artist and mentor for aspiring musicians on campus and his life as a religious believer and witness for conflicted Catholics off-campus.

In March 2023, Mattson, represented by the Center for Individual Rights, a nonprofit public interest law firm, filed a federal lawsuit on Mattson’s behalf challenging his firing as a violation of his rights to free exercise of religion and freedom of speech under the First and 14th Amendments.

WMU’s efforts to cancel Mattson ran afoul of both recent and longstanding Supreme Court precedent guaranteeing the right to religious free speech. Just last year, in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, the Supreme Court reaffirmed a longstanding rule that government action that burdens a sincere religious practice in a manner that is not “neutral” must be justified by a compelling government interest and must be narrowly tailored to that interest.

In the 2018 decision Masterpiece Cake Shop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, the court found that a plaintiff may also prove a free exercise violation by showing evidence of government hostility to religion. Here, the school administration had made its views clear in an email sent to the entire school community. “Mr. Mattson is also a high-visibility advocate for the position that homosexuality is a chosen lifestyle that is to be avoided. He has stated his position strongly and widely. While he is free to express his beliefs, we cannot ignore the fact that they are harmful to members of our LGBTQ community, particularly our students.”

Another body of law going back to the 1960s prohibits retaliation by a public employer against an employee on the basis of protected speech by the employee, where that speech was directed to an issue of public concern and was not made as part of the employee’s official duties.

Confronted with the controlling legal authority in Mattson’s suit and his refusal to let WMU cancel him so cavalierly, WMU was again swift to respond. Rather than attempting to defend its sectarian or viewpoint-based punishment in a court of law, less than seven months after Mattson filed suit, WMU settled the case and agreed to pay Mattson substantial damages and attorney’s fees.

These are the workings of the leftist cancel mob. Instead of a wholly government-controlled censorship regime, militant activist mobs have informally coordinated with DEI bureaucrats. Together, they have cowed administrators to censor, punish, expel, and fire students and professors who contradicted leftist orthodoxies about skin color and sex. These radicals have met the slightest deviations from DEI orthodoxy with draconian punishments, and sincere religious believers have suddenly been at risk of losing their livelihoods.

Even more rewarding than the financial compensation for Mattson is the vindication in standing up for the rights of all individuals to religious expression regardless of what others think. As more victories like this pile up, we may hope that we’re reaching a turning point in the battle against cancel culture.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (11.53K)
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is poised to declare "war" over proposed legislation in New York that would force some Chick-fil-A restaurants to open on Sundays, a move that would run afoul of the company's policy since it opened in 1946.

Assemblymember Tony Simone, D-Manhattan, sponsored a bill that would mandate any restaurant that services rest stops on the state's Thruway and Port Authority facilities in New York and New Jersey be open seven days a week.

"This is war," Graham tweeted Friday.

The company that operates the facilities, Applegreen, factored Chick-fil-A's Sunday-off policy into its plan for tenants and is not calling for the restaurant to open on Sundays. Chick-fil-A would occupy 10 of 27 restaurant spaces.

"Not only does Chick-fil-A have a long shameful history of opposing LGBTQ rights, it simply makes no sense for them to be a provider of food services in busy travel plazas," Simone said in a statement.

Graham said in a second post, "If this goes forward, I will be introducing legislation withholding federal funds from any city or state that requires @ChickfilA to stay open on Sunday."

Chick-fil-A's Sunday-closed policy was designed to allow operators and team members "to enjoy a day of rest, be with their families and loved ones, and worship if they choose."

"The founders of Chick-fil-A made a decision early on to close on Sunday, consistent with their faith. For any government to try to reverse this decision flies in the face of who we are as Americans. Chick-fil-A is a great company with thousands of locations serving the public with a quality product and taking care of their employees," Graham added.

"New York is off base and their actions will not go unanswered."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (11.53K)
A 21-state coalition led by Republican attorneys general is suing the Biden administration over its new climate rule, which mandates that states with federal interstates and highways must adopt stringent carbon dioxide emissions standards.

"The Administration is attempting to co-opt states to carry out its extreme climate change agenda by unlawfully requiring states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a news release. "But President [Joe] Biden's Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Highway Authority (FHWA) lack authority to regulate in this area, let alone the power to force states to comply with their federal regulatory program."

Joining Mississippi in the lawsuit are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

On Nov. 22, the FHWA issued a final rule that state departments of transportation and metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) must measure and report greenhouse gas emissions associated with transportation. Further, they must set targets for reducing carbon dioxide emissions and report on progress toward such targets.

"President Biden is unconstitutionally ramming his radical climate agenda through administrative agencies that lack Congressional authority to implement such actions," Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a news release. "We will not stand by while this administration attempts to circumvent the legislative process."

The complaint, filed Thursday at U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, states, "Congress has not given FHWA or U.S. DOT authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. Nor can the Agencies compel the States to administer a federal regulatory program or mandate them to further Executive policy wishes absent some other authority to do so — which is lacking as to this rule.

"The Federal Government may not compel the States to enact or administer a federal regulatory program," the complaint states. "[T]he Constitution protects us from our own best intentions: It divides power among sovereigns and among branches of government precisely so that we may resist the temptation to concentrate power in one location as an expedient solution to the crisis of the day."

Biden and his Democrat allies keep talking about Trump and authoritarianism, but it's this administration that is acting like a dictator. If this ever gets to the SCOTUS, expect to see serious reprimands and possibly sanctions of any leftist judges who approve of this crap.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11.53K)
Ramaswamy had an exchange at his town hall on Friday night in Iowa, with a woman who stood up and started saying, "LGBTQ." It wasn't clear what the woman was trying to say. Vivek gave her the mic and let her explain. twitter.com/...

She said some children were bullied for being g@y, lesbian, or transgender. "What is your stance on LGBTQ?" she asked.

Ramaswamy said the same movement that said that the sex of the person you are attracted to is "hardwired" on the day you were born is now saying that your biological sex is fluid throughout your life. He said you can't think both of those things, not if you are operating according to principles of logic.

He said he believes transgenderism is a mental health disorder. The woman started making noise and gave him the finger. She started to walk out, saying, "It's how they f**king feel."

Then he was able to get her to stay there, with the story of two women who had surgery as teenagers because they thought they were transgender, that they'd had breast removal and one had her uterus removed. Now, in their 20s, they regret it. He said that it was not compassion. He said that when you have a person saying that their gender doesn't match their biological sex, you need to take time with that person to figure out what's going on with them, and help the person with "compassion and dignity."

"If you're an adult, you're free to live your life as you want, as long as you're not hurting someone else," Vivek said. "But kids are not the same as adults, and we have to protect them." Interestingly, the woman who was upset then came back in and didn't walk out. Vivek said he loved that they were having an "open debate."

Ramaswamy said right now, what we have is a "tyranny of the minority" that tells you to "shut up, sit down and do what you're told."

The woman said that she knew she was g@y as a child, and that she knew she was attracted to women. She said that she had to hide it while living in that town.

Vivek spoke about how he thought something odd had happened when we got closer to racial equality, and just as you can marry anyone you want, we get the sexual identity revolution. Suddenly, there's all this division. He said the way he viewed it was you are free to live your life as you wish to, as long as you don't hurt anyone else in return.

"But that doesn't mean we change how men and women compete in sports," he said. And then something interesting happened, when the woman suddenly agreed with him that men shouldn't be swimming with women in women's sporting competitions.

"That's different," she said, as they fist-bumped and high-fived each other. He said it was great that they were able to find that point of agreement and said, if we could agree that kids aren't the same as adults, we'd made a step forward.

A fascinating conversation -- the lost art of listening to each other and truly trying to hear each other through the din.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (11.53K)
The Biden administration has denied political rival Robert F. Kennedy Jr. US Secret Service protection for the third time, according to a letter obtained by Desert News in which DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas signs off on rejecting Kennedy's request.

On Friday, Kennedy's campaign confirmed the credibility of the letter, which allegedly states that "based on the facts" (no elaboration), as well as the recommendation of an advisory committee, that protection for Kennedy was "not warranted."

"I have consulted with an advisory committee composed of the Speaker of the House, the House Minority Leader, the Senate Majority Leader, the Senate Minority Leader, and the Senate Sergeant at Arms," Mayorkas reportedly wrote.

"Based on the facts and the recommendation of the advisory committee, I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not warranted at this time."

In 2017, the criteria for protecting candidates was established to help the DHS decide when this should occur - with one factor being whether "the candidate has publicly announced" their run for president, and properly filed documentation. They are also required to conduct a "threat assessment," as well as determine whether the candidate is "actively campaigning."

Independent candidates must poll "at 20% or more of the Real Clear Politics National Average for 30 consecutive days."

According to U.S. law under “18 USC 3056A,” the U.S. Secret Service is tasked to provide protection to “major presidential and vice presidential candidates and, within 120 days of the general Presidential election, the spouses of such candidates.”

According to Kennedy, he qualifies.

In October, an intruder was arrested at RFK Jr's, Los Angeles home, after being detained by Kennedy's private security detail.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told The Epoch Times officers responded to a burglary call around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and when they arrived, a blonde, white male wearing a green t-shirt was detained by security at Mr. Kennedy’s home in the Brentwood neighborhood.

Authorities said the man, Jonathan Macht, 28, was taken into custody at a nearby police station where he was cited for trespassing and then released.

Clearly the optics of legitimizing a political foe are more important than whether he's assassinated.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (11.53K)
Net zero was sold to Parliament and the British people on claims that wind-power costs were low and falling. This was untrue: wind-power costs are high and have been rising. In the net zero version of “crypto will make you rich,” official analyses produced by the Treasury and the Office for Budget Responsibility rely on the falsehood that wind power is cheap, that net zero would have minimal costs, and that it could boost productivity and economic growth. None of these has any basis in reality.

The Climate Change Act was passed to show Britain’s climate leadership and inspire the rest of the world to follow its example. How did that work out? In the 11 years that transpired from passing the Act to legislating net zero in 2019, Britain’s fossil fuel emissions fell by 180 million metric tons – a 33% reduction. Over the same period, the rest of the world’s emissions increased by 5,177 million metric tons – a rise of 16%. Put another way, 11 years of British emissions reduction were wiped out in around 140 days by increased emissions from the rest of the world.The British government has been conned into placing a massive bet on offshore wind and is forcing electricity consumers to spend billions of pounds on a dead-end technology.

Britain’s energy-policy disaster has lessons for America. The physics and economics of wind power are not magically transformed when they cross the Atlantic. Whenever a politician or wind lobbyist touts wind as low-cost or says net zero will boost growth, they become accessories to the wind power scam. The data lead ineluctably to a decisive conclusion: net zero is anti-growth. It is a formula for prolonged economic stagnation. Anyone who wants the truth about renewables should look at Britain and the sorry state of its economy. For the last decade and a half, it has been going through its worst period of growth since 1780.

Unlike in business and finance, there are no criminal or civil penalties for those who promote policies based on fraud and misrepresentation. Rather, net zero is similar to communism. Like net zero, communism was based on a lie: that it would outproduce capitalism. But it failed to produce, and belief in communism evaporated. When the collapse came, it was sudden and rapid. The truth could not be hidden. A similar fate awaits net zero.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (11.53K)
As the story is told, the “Republicans” have the lowest amount of reserve cash on hand in the past seven years. However, as most MAGA America First voters are well aware, it’s not the Republicans that are “running out of money,” it is the RNC Corporation that is running low on funds. These are two distinctly different things.

In the era of the great political awakening, the term “uniparty” has now become well-known in conservative lexicon to describe our national political situation. The RNC and DNC are two private corporations that form each wing of the Uniparty vulture.

The RNC and DNC are private entities, private corporations, that manage the illusion of the two-party political system in the United States. The reality is that both corporations are funded by the same multinational donors.

The RNC and DNC are essentially private clubs, business entities that exist within a political system they create and control. In the era of Donald J Trump, this stark reality is now clear to almost every voter.

As a result, the RNC corporation does not receive most of its funding from the American electorate. The people have switched from funding the Republican corporation, the RNC, to directly funding the individual Republican candidates.

The people who control the RNC keep the illusion in place because they have no option; their entire business model is dependent on retaining a false premise. However, the people have moved on. The RNC is irrelevant to grassroots, small donors. Only the multinationals continue funding the RNC, which makes the candidate funding from the RNC an outcome of who the multinationals, hedge funds, and Wall Street billionaires choose to select.

The MAGA base does not fund the RNC, and in most instances the RNC funded candidates are antithetical to the objectives of the America-First movement. This inherent reality creates two types of Republicans, the RNC/Corporate Republicans – beholden to the multinationals and millionaires, and the MAGA Republicans who must serve the interests of the MAGA voters.

We are currently in this transitional phase, which is why we see the constant battle between the two distinct groups of Republicans in DC.

Candidate President Donald Trump often is in a position of trying to connect the two disparate groups; however, recently there has been a more confrontational approach toward the corporate controlled Republican politicians. This dynamic, conflict and inherent battle is what we call “The Big Ugly” and it must be waged in order to stop the historic illusion of choice being gamed by the RNC.

Given the nature of corporate political structures, one suspects Kevin McCarthy will eventually replace Ronna McDaniel…
….And so it goes, and so it goes.

This is a direct result of Trump blocking the RNC from raising money using his name without his official endorsement. It was a brilliant move to create his official endorsement logo and threatening legal action for all the moochers.
J
Jpokergman
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (5.05K)
Merry Christmas Eve to everyone that I actually like in the world of politics and religion.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.