Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mind The Supply: The Counterintuitive Impact Of Higher Rates On U.S. Housing

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.33K Followers

Summary

  • The supply-demand imbalance is likely to continue supporting further home price appreciation and rental inflation.
  • Homeowners are enjoying both strong price gains and home loans financed at negative real rates.
  • The U.S. housing supply-demand imbalance could continue to create a strong environment for home price appreciation.

Suburban home at sunset with lawn and garden visible

Tony Anderson

The dearth of homes for sale has underpinned the housing market's surprising resilience and may further lift home prices despite reduced affordability.

Rather than causing home prices to tumble, the sharp rise in mortgage rates over the past two

This article was written by

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.33K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDIIX--
PIMCO Diversified Income Fund Inst
PHMIX--
PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Inst
PIMIX--
PIMCO Income Fund Inst
PFORX--
PIMCO International Bond Fund (U.S. Dollar-Hedged) Inst
PIGIX--
PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Bond Fund Inst
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.