Politics And The Markets 12/25/23

Dec. 25, 2023 12:00 AM ET12 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.95K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (12)

a
al roman
Today, 1:14 AM
Comments (208.88K)
You’re a good father and husband
d
daustin97222
Today, 1:04 AM
Comments (22.47K)
@techy46 Hey Tech, CBP is using AI to track Fentanyl.

www.axios.com/...

""Customs and Border Protection is using AI to crack down on fentanyl trafficking""
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (11.55K)
"Claudine G@y presents the same problem for Harvard as Kamala Harris presents for the Democrats: when affirmative action is your basis for hiring, firing becomes impossible. Most Harvard alums know it, they’re just afraid to say it. But to fix a problem, you have to name it first." twitter.com/...
----------Vivek Ramaswamy@VivekGRamaswamy
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (11.55K)
It’s a victory for students who were ejected by the National Archives and Records Administration from a Washington, D.C., museum for wearing T-shirts with pro-life messages.

A report from the American Center for Law and Justice confirms the organization was assured such a situation would not be allowed to develop again.

The ACLJ reported, “As we told you, at the start of mediation, our clients’ objective was to find out who was responsible for the targeting, how and why it happened, and to ensure that something like this does not happen again. We have achieved just that.”

It continued, “In documents filed yesterday with the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., the National Archives’ Chief of Management outlined the investigation conducted into the targeting of our clients following the events on January 20, 2023. The NARA official’s affidavit provided details about who was responsible for the targeting (a security guard hired by NARA and employed by Allied Universal) and outlined steps taken by NARA officials to ensure this doesn’t happen again and additional training provided to security officers.”

The ACLJ reported further that, “the official investigation into the targeting is detailed in a report released by NARA and conducted by security for NARA, Allied Universal. Much of the ‘who,’ ‘what,’ and ‘how’ is documented by Allied in this report.”

It was last winter as the annual March for Life was going on that students were trying to visit some of Washington’s museums.

“Several government institutions targeted pro-lifers, kicking them out or forcing them to remove or cover up pro-life attire in violation of their First Amendment free speech rights,” the ACLJ reported.

The organization had sued the NARA “for targeting pro-life visitors,” and the federal agency immediately agreed to an injunction to halt the harassment.

It also sought mediation.

The ACLJ pointedly noted, “Ironically, the National Archives is the home of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States, and the Bill of Rights, commonly referred to as the ‘Charters of Freedom.’ On January 20, 2023, our clients – a grandmother, a law student, and a high school student at a Catholic school – all visited the National Archives at different times that day to view these documents. To our clients’ horror, each was told by armed guards to take off their religious, pro-life apparel or leave the museum.”

The security officer stunningly claimed the apparel would “incite others.”

The report said, “The National Archives will also pay each of our clients a monetary sum in acknowledgment of the violation of plaintiffs’ rights and the harm caused to them. Our clients will also be granted special access to security video of the events that transpired at the National Archives on the day in question to confirm for themselves certain representations that have been made by NARA officials.”

And, the NARA “has entered into a Consent Order and is ‘ENJOINED’ from prohibiting visiting members of the public to NARA facilities from wearing attire containing religious and political speech.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (11.55K)
One day after the Supreme Court declined to hear Jack Smith’s appeal, President Trump’s lawyers have filed with the Court of Appeals to dismiss the DC lawsuit against PDJT. 71 pages:

storage.courtlistener.com/...

They probably began working on this right after the DC district court issued their opinion on Dec 1 denying Presidential Immunity, anticipating the Supreme Court would slap down Smith's brazen attempt to bypass the DC Appeals Court.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (11.55K)
BIDENOMICS..........

The movie Home Alone came out in 1990. In the movie, Kevin went to the grocery store and bought

* 1/2 gallon of milk
* 1/2 gallon of orange juice
* TV dinner
* Bread
* Frozen Mac N Cheese
* Laundry detergent
* Cling wrap
* Toilet paper
* Pack of Army Men
* Dryer sheets.

The total was - $19.83
As of last year, the same items cost - $44.40
As of this year, the same items cost - $72.28

Lastly, all these "jobs" the regime claims they're creating are actually government jobs. There are now 23M Americans working for the government, the highest total in history.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (11.55K)
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.

During their conversation John Ratcliffe had the opportunity to weigh in on Jack Smith’s rejection this week by the Supreme Court.

This was brutal. The hitman is exposed!

John Ratcliffe: "Stating the obvious, this was a big legal victory for President Trump and a big legal setback for Jack Smith. But I would argue that Jack Smith lost more than just a legal issue at the Supreme Court. He lost credibility. This may be his Mueller moment.
Your viewers remember when Special Counsel Bob Mueller struggled and stumbled to find an answer and ultimately couldn’t answer why he applied a different standard to Donald Trump than anyone else ever prosecuted or under investigation by the Department of Justice, meaning that Donald Trump had to conclusively prove his innocence rather than have a presumption of innocence as our bedrock standard.

Bob Mueller lost all credibility and he and his report drifted away. And I would submit that this is the Bob Mueller moment for Jack Smith because everyone remembers, Maria, that he stood before the American people when he indicted Donald Trump. And he said, we have one set of laws and they apply equally to everyone. Donald Trump will be treated the same as every other defendant. But when Donald Trump’s legal team came forward with a legal defense of presidential immunity that threatened a trial date taking place before the political election in 2020, Jack Smith did a 180 and he went to the Supreme Court and said, forget everything I told you. Now. Donald Trump is completely different.

This is extraordinary. We have to have an expedited review. You have to look at this immediately. And I think the Supreme Court, the way they rejected this unanimously with one sentence saying petition denied, I think reflects that they saw this for what we all saw, which is that the very same Justice Department that, you know, took six years to consider charges against a guy named Biden saying this was plenty fast. But when it comes to a guy named Trump, for some reason, we have to have this trial take place before the election.

Keep in mind, Maria, keep in mind that the speedy trial provisions of the 6th amendment are the defendants right, not the government’s. I think that this was nakedly partisan and overtly political, and it was revealed, told to the Supreme Court. That’s how Jack Smith is operating."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:39 AM
Comments (11.55K)
Sunday Talks – DAG Lisa Monaco Says the Quiet Part Out Loud – Within How Her DOJ is Operating, All Outsiders Must be Kept Outside

Most will not see the forest through the trees.

Monaco is one of the extreme control operatives from the Obama era who transferred intentionally into the Biden administration to continue control operations. Monaco is literally one of the consequential DC administrators responsible for maintaining a well-honed and weaponized Dept of Justice. That’s all she does; organizing and keeping the Main Justice targeting mechanism focused on their priority is her job.

In this interview segment, DAG Lisa Monaco outlines the importance of keeping a corrupt system isolated so that only the corrupt officials within it have reign. Of course, that’s not the exact context of her comments, but when combined with the actual reality of the effort – that’s the cornerstone of the non-pretending message.

Outcomes are determined by controlling inputs.

Want a specific outcome? You must control all the inputs.

In this situation, “free of any outside influence” means retaining the silo of benefit.

She’s saying the quiet part, without people really understanding how the quiet part is constructed right in front of our faces. youtu.be/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:39 AM
Comments (11.55K)
The Colorado Supreme Court, acting as supplicants for the enemies of Donald Trump seeking the most extreme remedy for driving the former president into the ditch, may have just unwittingly gifted the former president a Rocky Mountain high – in the polls.

This time, four left-wing Colorado justices attempting to kneecap Trump were not even going to wait on due process – the very foundation of law – to effectively declare Trump guilty of insurrection, a crime for which he has not, repeat not, even been charged. After believing their attempts to wipe Trump off the ballot would be a knockout punch, it is the left that is about to get walloped to the canvas with a right hook.

But how, you say, is this good news for Trump? Let us count the ways. First, we know that every time he has been targeted and indicted based on novel legal theories never before applied, his popularity has only increased. Second, this decision provides him with yet more valuable and indisputable evidence – perhaps the best yet – supporting his claim of persecution by the establishment left. He can enjoy that benefit without the liability of actually being banned from the ballot once the U.S. Supreme Court likely shoots down the Colorado ruling, thus bringing similar efforts in other states to a halt.

But there’s more. Third on the list of how the left is hurting its own cause with its lawfare crusade against Trump is its whole argument that Trump threatens “democracy” as never before. That assertion hardly stands up when it boots Trump off the ballot: “This is hands-down the most anti-democratic opinion I have seen in my lifetime,” said famed constitutional attorney Jonathan Turley.

A subset of democracy is reason number four: election interference. Even after its constitutionally dubious changes to election law on the fly in key swing states in 2020 that undoubtedly handed the election to Joe Biden, the left has crowed from the rooftops that Trump is an election denier intent on interfering with the electoral process. Now that they are trying to remove him from the ballot, what are they going to say? This is textbook election interference, though of a kind rarely, if ever, witnessed before.

Fifth, even Trump’s primary opponents – Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis – have again had little choice but to jump to the defense of their rival despite his overwhelming lead, further strengthening Trump’s candidacy and all but ending the Republican presidential primary, if it wasn’t over already.

Leftists constantly indicting Trump have actually gotten the reaction they envisioned: forcing the GOP to support Trump. The idea was that Biden would then sail to another term against a convicted criminal sure to repel the American electorate in the end. The strategy has turned into the most classic backfire we have witnessed in some time.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (11.55K)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a Christmas message urging the condemnation of Hamas and calling on the Christian community to support Israel in its battle against terrorism.

He shared his message on X, saying, “To our Christian friends around the world, Merry Christmas.”

“Christmas is supposed to be a time of goodwill to all men and peace on Earth.”

“Well, we don’t have peace on Earth, not in our part anyway, and we certainly don’t see the goodwill to all men.”

“We’re facing monsters, monsters who murdered children in front of their parents and parents in front of their children, who raped and beheaded women, who burned babies alive, who took babies, hostages.”

“This is a battle, not only of Israel against these barbarians but of civilization against barbarism.”

“And I know in this we have your support. And I want to thank you for your support. I want to thank you for your prayers.” twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (11.55K)
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas is associated with Sinatra, but it comes from Meet Me in St. Louis, and it's not really a cheerful song as written. The 1947 Sinatra version had the line with "until then we'll have to muddle through somehow", which in the later remake was revised by songwriter Hugh Martin to "hang a shining star upon the highest bough". Both are great lines, though these days we're more in the muddling-through mood.

Well, the song was originally written in 1943, when there was a lot of muddling through to do. Even in 1947, with the World War just receding in the rear view mirror and with the Cold War beginning to loom in the windshield, there was plenty of muddling room. By the 1959 Martin revision, it was easier to be cheerful.

But, you know, we did muddle through somehow. So let your heart be light. Perhaps by next year, our troubles will be out of sight.

Say a little prayer, and hang a shining star upon the highest bough. And have yourself a merry little Christmas, now.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:36 AM
Comments (11.55K)
President Trump releases his 2024 Christmas message.

“I would like to wish everyone a happy and joyous and wonderful Christmas season. In this holy time of year, Christians everywhere give thanks to over 2,000 years ago, God sent his only Son into the world to be the Savior of all mankind,” Trump said.

Trump continued, “The birth of Jesus Christ is the true miracle we celebrate each Christmas. He is the ultimate source of our joy, our hope and our sense of peace and good will as we gather with family and loved ones. It is such a great time of the year. This is why we can never stop saying that beautiful, ‘Merry Christmas.’

“This holiday we give thanks for many blessings God has bestowed upon us. We pray for the safety of our men and women in uniform at home and abroad and we ask God to guide us, give us strength and watch over us in this pivotal year ahead. With His help, this time next year, we will be well on our way to making America safer, stronger, greater and more prosperous than ever before. rumble.com/... images2.imgbox.com/...

Additionally, Donald J. Trump for President 2024 released a new television ad, titled "A Christmas To Remember".

The ad - shown nationally as well as in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina - features Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders recounting her time from the White House and Christmas Day in 2018 when President Trump visited U.S. troops in war-torn Iraq. twitter.com/...
