Forget Mega-Cap Tech: 2024 Will Be About Mid-Cap

As we stand on the brink of 2024, one segment of the market is garnering increased attention for its potential to outperform: U.S. mid-cap equities. We'll delve into the reasons behind this anticipation, examining factors such as historical P/E multiples and the current landscape where megacap companies find themselves.

While there are several mid-cap exchange-traded funds available in the market, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) stands out as a strong contender for mid-cap exposure due to several key factors:

Benchmarked to a Broad Index: IJH tracks the S&P MidCap 400 Index, one of the most widely recognized benchmarks for mid-cap stocks. This index includes 400 mid-cap companies from various sectors, providing a comprehensive representation of the mid-cap segment. Diversification: IJH offers investors exposure to a diverse range of mid-cap stocks across different industries. This diversification helps spread risk and reduces the impact of poor-performing individual stocks on the overall portfolio. Liquidity: Liquidity is a crucial factor in ETF investing, and IJH boasts high trading volumes. This liquidity ensures that investors can easily buy or sell shares at market prices without significantly impacting the fund's value. Low Expense Ratio: IJH has a relatively low expense ratio compared to other mid-cap ETFs. A lower expense ratio is advantageous for investors as it results in lower costs and helps maximize returns over the long term. Efficient Tracking: iShares, the provider of IJH, is known for its commitment to efficient index tracking. The fund's performance closely mirrors that of its benchmark index, minimizing tracking error and providing investors with the returns they expect. Size and Visibility: IJH is one of the larger mid-cap ETFs, offering both size and visibility in the market. This can be advantageous for investors as larger ETFs often attract more institutional interest and may have narrower bid-ask spreads. Tax Efficiency: ETFs, in general, are known for their tax efficiency compared to mutual funds. The "in-kind" creation and redemption process of ETFs can help minimize capital gains distributions, providing tax advantages for investors.

Understanding U.S. Mid-Cap Equities

Mid-cap stocks, representing companies with market capitalizations between $2 billion and $10 billion, often occupy a unique position in the investment landscape. They are more established than small-cap stocks, providing a level of stability, while still possessing the growth potential that can rival their larger counterparts. YTD in 2023, U.S. mid-cap has lagged considerably vs. the broader S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

Historical P/E Multiples: A Compelling Case

One of the primary indicators drawing investors toward U.S. mid-cap equities is the current valuation based on Price-to-Earnings (P/E) multiples. Historically, mid-cap stocks have traded at a discount compared to their large-cap counterparts. As of late, this discount seems particularly pronounced.

Investing in IJH presents a compelling opportunity given its current valuation metrics. The forward Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio, a key indicator of a stock's relative value, is currently at an attractive 14x. This valuation is notably below historical averages, typically ranging from 17x to 20x. The lower forward P/E suggests that the market may be undervaluing the index, making it an opportune time to consider an investment. Historically, when IJH has traded at higher P/E multiples, it has indicated strong market confidence and potential for future growth. With the current P/E ratio below the historical range, investors may find IJH to be a promising candidate for capital appreciation.

The Megacap Dilemma

Conversely, while mega-cap companies have long been stalwarts of the market, their valuations are now prompting some investors to reassess their portfolios. Many of these giants have seen their P/E multiples soar to levels above historical averages, raising concerns about overvaluation. The AI hype cycle has led to forward earnings for mega-cap tech to 27x.

Diversification and Growth Potential

Diversification is a key strategy in managing risk and enhancing portfolio performance. While mega-cap stocks have traditionally been a cornerstone of many portfolios, the potential for outsized returns often lies in lesser-known, high-growth companies. U.S. mid-cap equities offer precisely this mix - a diverse range of companies that have proven themselves in their respective sectors and have room for expansion.

Mid-cap companies, by nature, are more agile and adaptable. They can capitalize on niche markets, implement strategic innovations, and react swiftly to changing economic conditions. This agility positions them favorably for growth, especially as the global economy evolves.

As we step into 2024, the economic landscape is marked by recovery and growth. Mid-cap companies, often closely tied to domestic economic conditions, stand to benefit from a resurgence in consumer spending, infrastructure development, and other indicators of a robust economy.

Additionally, certain sectors that dominate the mid-cap space, such as technology, healthcare, and industrials, are experiencing rapid transformations. These industries are not only integral to the U.S. economy but are also poised for significant growth due to technological advancements, demographic shifts, and evolving consumer preferences.

Risks and Considerations

While the potential for outperformance is compelling, investors need to be mindful of the risks associated with any investment. U.S. mid-cap equities, like any asset class, are not immune to market volatility, economic downturns, or unforeseen challenges specific to individual companies.

Moreover, the relative attractiveness of mid-cap stocks compared to mega-cap stocks is based on historical trends and current market conditions. These conditions can change, and investors should conduct thorough due diligence, considering their risk tolerance, investment horizon, and overall financial goals.