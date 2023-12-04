Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DBEF: A Hedge With 2 Faces

Summary

  • Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF is a large-cap ETF invested in developed markets excluding the US and Canada.
  • The fund intends to offset currency risks.
  • The ETF is well-diversified across countries, sectors, and holdings.
  • Equity ETFs with a currency hedge involve two bullish bets, on an equity strategy and the USD.

Fast facts and strategy

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) is a passively managed ETF tracking the MSCI EAFE US Dollar Hedged Index. It was listed on 06/09/2011. As of writing, it holds 816 positions: 790 stocks, 14

Fred Piard, PhD, is a data scientist who has been investing in systematic rules-based models since 2010.

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Thanks, Fred, I've been waiting for a DBEF article. I've held DBEF and IHDG for a couple of years, nice yields and little China exposure. They've held up well on total return vs. VEA and total int'l indexes. I would like some Canada exposure, so I added BKIE and AVDE while watching dollar performance.
