Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Freeport-McMoRan: Higher Dividend Yields And Competitive Unit Costs In 2024

Dec. 04, 2023 10:40 AM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.92K Followers

Summary

  • FCX's dividend investment thesis has improved drastically, given its stable capex and higher projected FCF generation in 2024.
  • We may see its forward dividend yields expand to 3.8%, compared to its TTM yields of 0.76%, 4Y averages of 1.11%, and the sector median of 2.07%.
  • This is attributed to FCX's lower smelting charges in China and the completion of low-cost smelter project in Indonesia, likely to trigger its lower overall Unit Net Cash Costs.
  • This is on top of the higher copper spot prices from the Panama mine closure, with the 2024 global supply/ demand balance to be temporarily destabilized.
  • Combined with its clear trading pattern of between the support levels of $33s and resistance levels of $43s, we are rerating the FCX stock as a Buy.

Increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2024. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2024

Galeanu Mihai

We previously compared Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in September 2023, discussing its mixed prospects attributed to the premium copper spot prices, ongoing substitution to aluminum, and the potential over supply by 2025.

Combined with the stock's underwhelming dividend yields

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.92K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
rockjcp
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (8.26K)
Solid presentation! I also see FCX as undervalued given demand/supply imbalance and improving costs at FCX.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FCX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FCX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.