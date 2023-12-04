Galeanu Mihai

We previously compared Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in September 2023, discussing its mixed prospects attributed to the premium copper spot prices, ongoing substitution to aluminum, and the potential over supply by 2025.

Combined with the stock's underwhelming dividend yields then, we had preferred to prudently rate the stock as a Hold then.

In this article, we will be discussing why we finally rerated the FCX stock as a Buy, attributed to the higher copper spot prices, expanded production volumes, and lower operating costs by 2024, likely to boost the miner's near-term top and bottom lines.

Most importantly, we believe that its dividend payouts may be raised in 2024, thanks to its healthier balance sheet and richer free cash flow generation, offering opportunistic income investors with a potentially more than doubled yields.

The FCX Investment Thesis Appears A Lot More Attractive Here, With Promising Dividend Tailwinds Ahead

For now, FCX has reported an excellent double beat FQ3'23 quarter, with revenues of $5.82B (+1.5% QoQ/ +16.4% YoY) and adj EBITDA of $2.2B (+2.8% QoQ/ +46.6% YoY).

However, it appears that the consensus has been disappointed by its higher than expected overall Unit Net Cash Costs of $1.73 (+17.6% QoQ/ -1.1% YoY).

The headwind is mostly attributed to FCX's rising export duties in Indonesia, higher input costs for energy, and rising inflationary pressure surrounding labor/ services/ component costs.

Investors may want to note that the management has previously guided up to -25% decrease in unit costs by 2021, down from the $1.74 reported in 2019, attributed to the ramp up in its low-cost operations in Indonesia.

While this has not occurred, we believe that it is not for the lack of trying indeed, with the global macroeconomic situation being highly volatile over the past three years, with things remaining uncertain in the near-term.

Nonetheless, we believe that things may lift moving forward, attributed to FCX's lower copper treatment and refining charges at $80/metric ton (-9% YoY) and $0.08/lb (-9% YoY) in 2024, normalized to its 2019 levels of $80.80/ metric ton.

It is apparent from these charges, that the intermediate-term impact of the copper oversupply has been negated by the near-term uncertainties from the closure of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.'s (FM:CA) Cobre Panama mine. It is important to highlight that the mine produces 350.4K metric tons of copper in 2022, or the equivalent to 1% of the global production.

As a result, while market analysts from the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) have previously estimated a potential supply surplus by 467K metric tons resulting in impacted prices in 2024, it appears that the commodity's spot prices may be higher in the near term.

This is on top of the near completion of FCX's smelter project in Indonesia by 2024, which has notably been delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the single-line smelter in Indonesia likely to process up to 38% of the miner's consolidated copper volumes from 2024 onwards, we believe that we may see the country's unit net cash costs moderate from the $0.44 reported in the latest quarter (+144% QoQ/ inline YoY).

This will further contribute to FCX's reduction of its overall unit net cash costs ahead, while naturally boosting its bottom lines through 2041, if not through 2061, if the extension of its Indonesian contract concludes successfully.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

Perhaps this is why the consensus forward estimates appear to be optimistic, with FCX expected to generate improved adj EBITDA of $9.99B (+15.7% YoY) and Free Cash Flow of $3.66B in 2024 (+127.9% YoY), attributed to its stable FY2024 planned capex of $2.6B (inline YoY).

We believe that the additional cash flow may be used to deleverage its long-term debts of $9.37B (inline QoQ/ -2.9% YoY) and boost its balance sheet with a cash/ short-term investments of $5.74B (-14% QoQ/ -33% YoY), based on the management's target of a net debt range of between $3B and $4B.

This is compared to its FY2019 levels of $9.82B (-11.6% YoY) and $2.02B (-52% YoY), respectively.

We also believe that FCX may speculatively boost to the fixed/ variable dividends to $1.27 (+111.6% YoY) in 2024, based on the Performance Based Payout Policy:

Up to 50% of available cash flows generated after planned capital spending and distributions to noncontrolling interests would be allocated to shareholder returns and the balance to debt reduction and investments in value enhancing growth projects.

Higher Copper Spot Prices

Trading Economics

Most importantly, FCX has guided a more than decent FQ4'23 copper sales volume of approximately 1,086M lbs (-2% QoQ/ +4.2% YoY) and FY2024 copper sales of up to 4.2B lbs (+3.4% YoY).

Combined with the higher spot prices of $3.90 (+6.8% MoM/ +2.6% YoY/ +50% YoY from 2019 averages), we may see it deliver notable top/ bottom line expansions ahead.

This is on top of FCX's excellent prospects through the next decade, thanks to the Kucing Liar development in Grasberg to commence production by 2030, with the expected annual copper production of up to 6B pounds through 2041.

So, Is FCX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

FCX Valuations

Seeking Alpha

And this is why, we believe that the premium embedded in the FCX stock's FWD EV/ EBITDA valuation of 7.80x is well-deserved, compared to its 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 6.37x.

The promising development of higher spot prices, expanded production volumes, and lower operating costs may contribute to the notable increase in its adj EBITDA margins to 42.2% by FY2024 (+4.2 points YoY), compared to its pre-pandemic averages of 34.5%.

The FCX stock appears to be undervalued to our fair value of $46.72 as well, based the consensus FY2023 adj EBITDA estimates of $8.63B, its FQ3'23 share count of 1.44B, and its FWD EV/ EBITDA valuation of 7.80x

FCX 3Y Stock Price

Trading View

Combined with its clear trading pattern of between the support levels of $33s and resistance levels of $43s, we are rerating the FCX stock as a Buy.

Interested investors may add according to their dollar cost averages and risk appetite, preferably at the $33s for an improved forward dividend yield of 3.8%, compared to its TTM yields of 0.76%, 4Y averages of 1.11%, and the sector median of 2.07%.