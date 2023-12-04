Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BUI Vs. DNP: One Clear Winner Amongst Utility CEFs

Trapping Value
Summary

  • We had rated DNP a Strong Sell, as the fund had a toxic combination of leverage and premium to NAV.
  • DNP has dropped sharply and thesis has been validated.
  • We compare this with another fund, BUI, and tell you why we prefer the latter.
  • We also tell you why we are giving DNP an upgrade.
Funny man is getting punch in face with fist.

30% Premium Is Not Too Much For...aaahhhhh

vchal/iStock via Getty Images

The absurd is not a self-limiting phenomenon. What is ridiculous, can get even more ridiculous. Investors use price as the primary anchor point and hence they create their own delusions and

Trapping Value
Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Comments (6)

E
EquiVest International
Today, 6:27 PM
Currently holding $BUI and $UTG. Waiting patiently for an entry point for $DNP - getting close.
In&Out profile picture
In&Out
Today, 6:39 PM
@EquiVest International
No need to wait get DNP now turn on the special DRIP sit back and watch the money Rollin..
lsuavecito profile picture
lsuavecito
Today, 6:16 PM
Now, please compare the favorite, here, to UTG.

BTW, the dividend from BUI is all ROC. Generally, I ignore those.
In&Out profile picture
In&Out
Today, 6:13 PM
DNP is far better investment than BUI is or ever will be. DNP is a dependable divided producer & has been for well over 30 years. Never a change in amount paid 0.065 cents per month per share..it is a rock in fields full of pebbles.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Today, 6:22 PM
@In&Out And yet BUI has outperformed it by 40% on total return price over the last decade. Go figure.
Brute80 profile picture
Brute80
Today, 6:42 PM
@In&Out This is simply not true. While it is admirable that DNP has a long history of not cutting its dividend, people need to realize that any CEF can pay out any dividend they choose for as long as they want, even if it means eroding the fund’s NAV over time. I like DNP, I also think it is getting very interesting down here at these prices, but I believe BUI with its options strategy, zero leverage, discount to NAV and historical outperformance over DNP makes it a better choice for CEFs in the utility space.
