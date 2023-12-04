Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alcoa: Highly Cyclical And Getting Ready To Run Again

Dec. 04, 2023 9:00 AM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)
Stock Waves
Summary

  • Alcoa Corporation experienced a massive move from $5 to $98 in just two years, and sentiment is now working off the froth from the 2022 high.
  • The SPDR® S&P Metals and Mining ETF sector, including Alcoa, may be bottoming and preparing for a strong upside reversal.
  • Using the Fibonacci Pinball method, there are likely turning points for Alcoa as the move progresses, providing guidance and risk management.
Male runner leaving starting block, side view

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt.

Talk about massive moves from peak to trough. That is Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) summed up. After a post-Covid crash panic move to $5, yes $5, it ran

This article was written by

Stock Waves
Comments (1)

Trade In Mexico
Today, 10:25 AM
CFRA has a $14 price target on AA, and if we get a recession it could easily go there.
