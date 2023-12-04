Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sell Chewy Into Earnings

Dec. 04, 2023 10:13 AM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
440 Followers

Summary

  • Chewy is set to report Q3'23 earnings with revenue guidance of $2.74-2.76b, indicating a sequential slowdown in revenue growth.
  • The company's performance is heavily influenced by the macroeconomy and can impact consumer purchasing decisions.
  • Customer growth has declined in recent quarters, but higher quality customers have increased their spending, which could benefit Chewy in the long run.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is posed to report q3’23 earnings on December 6, 2023, with q3’23 revenue guidance ranging from $2.74-2.76b. On a TTM basis, this provides revenue growth between 1.92-2.11% from q2’23, a sequential slowdown from 3% in q2’23 and 4% in q1’23. Given the macroeconomic landscape and my anticipation

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
440 Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of CHWY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

