Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medical Properties Trust: 3 Catalysts For A 2024 Recovery

Dec. 04, 2023 10:23 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)3 Comments
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.08K Followers

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust needs three catalysts for a sustained recovery through 2024.
  • The first catalyst is the Fed's interest rate cut in the first half of next year. This is currently being priced in for the March 2024 FOMC meeting.
  • The closure of the sale of three Connecticut hospitals to Yale New Haven Health is the second catalyst and stability of the current dividend distribution would also support the commons.
Hospital Windows

benedek

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) needs just three catalysts to stage a sustained recovery through 2024. The first is the Fed pushing through its first interest rate cut in what's likely going to be in the first half of next year. The

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.08K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

F
Fruit Fever
Today, 10:34 AM
Comments (304)
Dear God, no, are we getting another round of articles on MPW? Would any authors care to confirm that it came up for a bonus payment?
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (2.81K)
@Fruit Fever Well considering I own thousands of shares in the stock I think I should be able to cover it when something material comes up.
D
DLLL
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (360)
This stock may have bottomed. It’s just a matter of time before the shorts have to cover. You may already be seen some of that in the last couple of days.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MPW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.