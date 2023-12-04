benedek

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) needs just three catalysts to stage a sustained recovery through 2024. The first is the Fed pushing through its first interest rate cut in what's likely going to be in the first half of next year. The closure of the long-delayed sale of three Connecticut hospitals to Yale New Haven Health for $457 million would form the second catalyst and the maintenance of the dividend at its current level through the next four quarters at minimum would help to build back investor trust that the current 11.5% forward dividend yield is not just for suckers. This is a long-term hold, but 2024 could form an inflection point for common shares that have staged a downturn since January of 2022.

Catalyst 1: The Dovish Fed Pivot

MPW is highly leveraged. This was great in the ZIRP era and allowed the REIT to amass a 441-property portfolio with 44,000 licensed beds across 10 countries as of the end of its fiscal 2023 third quarter. However, total debt now stands at $10.157 billion with MPW's debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23x higher than all of its peer group and 2.3x higher than the lowest leveraged healthcare property investor CareTrust REIT (CTRE).

Higher leverage means greater sensitivity to interest rates, and MPW's dividend cut and dramatic underperformance since the start of the year underscores its leveraged positioning. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange's 30-Day Fed Funds futures pricing data visualizes the market’s views on the likelihood of changes in US monetary policy. It has placed the probability of a 25 basis points cut to a Fed funds rate currently at 5.25% to 5.50% as the most likely outcome of the upcoming 20 March 2024 FOMC meeting. The probability of this has radically jumped to 55% in the weeks since I last covered MPW. Hence, the base case for the market is now for rate cuts in the first quarter of 2024.

Whilst the situation is fluid and expectations might get pared back, there will likely be at least a 50 basis point cut in the Fed funds rate next year. This is critical for MPW to be able to adequately refinance its debt as principal payments stack up through the next few years. The REIT has been using divestitures to address the most near-term maturities, but this has had a dilutive effect on adjusted funds from operations. Critically, the stock market would reprice MPW higher, as it has already started doing in recent days due to the reduced inherent risk from the Fed's "higher for longer" mantra to the REIT's ability to refinance its debt.

Catalyst 2: Closing The Sale Of The Three Connecticut Hospitals

The holdup of the sale of three Connecticut hospitals, initially announced back in October 2022, has formed a major drag on investor sentiment towards MPW. Yale New Haven Health offered $457 million to buy the Waterbury, Manchester Memorial, and Rockville General hospitals in 2022 and is awaiting state approval for a certificate of need ("CON") filed in late 2021. The deal has been pending sign-off from the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy ("OHS") for more than a year despite having cleared federal antitrust requirements, receiving strong backing from the employees of the current hospitals, and facing zero opposition at a public hearing held earlier this year in April.

What's the holdup about? The deal's complexity according to the OHS. A cyberattack against all three hospitals has also compounded the criticality of the need for a sale to be completed soon. The OHS is stressing that its CON process of approval has not had to handle three hospitals in a single transaction in the last decade. Prior hospital transactions approved by the OHS since 2012 have typically only involved one hospital. Negotiations between all sides continue and the initial acquisition price could be reduced by 10% to 20% on the back of the cyberattack. However, approval and a sale in the next few weeks would represent a positive upside catalyst, as its delay has sparked a downgrade.

Catalyst 3: Dividend Stays Sticky

MPW last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, unchanged sequentially from a distribution that had been reduced from $0.29 per share. The current yield at 11.5% is materially higher than its peer group comp and is around 335 basis points ahead of the second-highest yield from Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA). This fat yield has come on the back of extreme stock price weakness, with a discount to book value that currently sits at 62%.

MPW is suffering from an acute loss of confidence. No one likes a dividend cut and as prior shareholders sell out of their position, their prospective replacements at the lower dividend baseline don't fully move in until the REIT can communicate that the reduced dividend is safe. The reduction of the dividend now means a near-term AFFO payout ratio below 60%. Hence, keeping this distribution stable at its current level and potentially floating the prospects of a low single-digit hike at the end of 2024 if inflation is back at the Fed's 2% target and interest rates have been cut should act as a positive catalyst for the commons. I continue to own a significant position in MPW and rate the common shares as a buy on a possible dovish Fed pivot next year. These catalysts look set to reverse a long dreary outlook.