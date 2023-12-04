bedo

One of the best Novembers for the S&P500 (SP500) has just passed, and enthusiasm has resurfaced among investors. Compared to months ago, there is more credit for the soft landing scenario, so there is more confidence that the Fed can bring the inflation level to around 2% without creating excessive damage to the economy. In short, everything seems to be going right after there was nothing but talk of recession for the entirety of 2022. But then why do I remain so pessimistic?

The reason is that recessions never happen when everyone expects them to, and since macroeconomic indicators remain worrisome but sentiment has turned positive, I expect that this lighthearted moment may be short-lived.

In this article, I will discuss the issues that the economy will face in 2024 and how it will impact the S&P500. Of course, like anyone else, I do not have a crystal ball, so reality may be far from my opinion. Finally, I would like to make it clear that the purpose of this article is not to spread fear and pessimism but only to externalize my expectations on the topic. For those who have a long-term view, recession is an opportunity rather than a tragic event.

What is supporting the economy?

You have probably been hearing the word recession constantly for years and are tired of all this unfounded pessimism. After all, statistically a bullish market is more likely than a bearish one. In any case, there are several points to be made here.

The analysts' mistake in my view was not in predicting a potential recession, since indeed the technical conditions are there, but in talking about it too soon.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

It was not considered that, unlike previous recessions, the economy came from an ultra-expansive decade where low interest rates continuously stimulated new investment. Subsequently, with the arrival of the pandemic, fiscal stimulus to the economy was unprecedented, which further fueled the coffers of businesses and households.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The periods when the lockdown did not permit people to get out were those where the personal savings rate was the highest in history, and this allowed Americans to have a larger cushion in case of difficulties in the future. So, savings, along with other variables such as a resilient labor market, have allowed the economy to endure even though the macroeconomic environment has changed a great deal, which is why the recession has not yet been there. However, as of today, it is evident that it is increasingly difficult to save, as the FRED graph denotes.

People tend to forget that the effects of monetary policy are not immediate, but have a lag on the economy of about 12 to 18 months. This means that we have not yet fully discounted many of the Fed Funds Rate hikes. In particular, assuming a 12-month lag, 150 basis points still have to be discounted; assuming an 18-month lag as many as 450 basis points. In other words, it is still too early to be certain that monetary policy tightening has not had a particularly negative effect on the economy; we can only know from the second half of 2024 onward.

Macrotrends

Assessing all recessions since the 1990s, in no case has there been one before the Fed Funds Rate peak was reached, or at the time it was reached. Recessions have always followed the moment the Fed began to cut interest rates. So since we are not yet at that stage, I think there is no reason to worry about an imminent recession, but at the same time, the worst is yet to come.

CME Group

According to market expectations, the first Fed Funds Rate decline is expected in June 2024, which is why it is from then on that my concerns begin. In other words, not all of 2024 I expect will be negative, but only the second half.

Having said that, I have previously stated that there are technical conditions for a recession and now I will show you the reasons why I believe that.

Interest paid by companies

As you may know, over the past year it has become increasingly difficult for companies to refinance since the rates are far higher than what we had become accustomed to over the past 15 years. Their good fortune is that much of their debt goes back to the time when money was cheap, so only a portion of it will be refinanced at current rates. It takes time for their debts to mature, which is why monetary policy has a delayed effect on the economy.

Standard & Poor's Financial Services

Focusing on U.S. Nonfinancial companies, $1.57 trillion worth of debt will come due in 2024 and 2025. Moreover, much of this debt will be faced by investment-grade companies, as much as 60%. At least for 2024, speculative-grade companies will face a smaller refinancing amount.

These debts coming due may have originated when the Fed Funds Rate was close to 0%: today they could be refinanced in double digits for the most distressed companies. Obviously, paying more interest has a negative impact on the income statement and consequently on earnings.

In particular, speculative-grade companies are taking a big risk, as their earnings capacity may not be sufficient to meet the cost of borrowing. For the U.S. economy, these companies have a fundamental influence, and a decline in them would have negative consequences for U.S. economic growth, and thus for the S&P500. By the way, the latter is composed of speculative-grade companies, albeit to a very small extent.

Standard & Poor's Financial Services

Default rates are gradually rising, although we are not at worrying levels for the time being. In any case, S&P's pessimistic estimate is that we may reach 6.50% in June 2024, which is when the Fed Funds Rate will be almost completely absorbed into the economy. Such a level was reached during the pandemic and in my opinion, may not stop there.

As we can see from previous recessions, predicting exactly where the speculative-grade default rate will be is an impossible task, as the volatility of this indicator is extremely high. Over the course of a few months, the situation can change dramatically, and by the time it starts to spike, it is already too late to reduce interest rates. Since the Fed seems intent on keeping rates high, I do not see how default rates can improve in the coming months, which is why I do not consider the more optimistic 2% scenario to be reliable.

Yield curve and LEI indicator

Over the past year, you have undoubtedly heard about the yield curve hundreds of times, which is why I will not dwell on this topic too much.

Overall, when short-term interest rates are higher than long-term interest rates, the economy experiences an economic slowdown that often leads to a recession. In this context, banking struggles, as borrowing in the short term to invest in the long term becomes a less profitable operation. If banks do not lend, the economy grinds to a halt, and business growth stalls.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The yield curve inversion has always predicted past recessions and in my opinion, at the moment there is no reason to believe that it will not be the same.

I often read comments where this indicator is criticized because the inversion has been happening for some time but there has been no recession yet. Certainly, it is true. Currently, the U.S. economy remains strong, inflation is falling and the unemployment rate is still very low, but that is not the point: yield curve inversion has never coincided with recession. The latter has always occurred after the spread has turned positive, which has not happened yet. Thus, there is no point in creating alarmism as long as the situation remains the same. Be that as it may, since the lows of May 2023 the situation is changing rapidly.

Finally, I would also like to mention the LEI indicator since it has proven very reliable in past recessions. Typically, it anticipates turning points in the business cycle by about 7 months.

The Conference Board

In the past 20 years, reaching the current level has meant a recession in the following months, and I believe that this time will be the case as well. As you can see, this indicator predicted real GDP trends, and this means that 2024 could be characterized by stagnant or even negative growth.

Yet, estimates of real GDP in 2024 are not negative; on the contrary, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia predicts +1.70%. But there is more.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

Compared with the previous survey, estimates have been revised upward, denoting growing confidence in the U.S. economy. Yet, the macroeconomic environment in my view has not improved: banks are still struggling, the unemployment rate is rising slightly as well as speculative-grade default rates and corporate profits will be impacted by the rising interest burden. I wonder how such estimates can be raised in the face of this situation.

I do not doubt that I could be wrong, it is evident that my view is very pessimistic, but I would like to show you a series of pictures that might give you food for thought.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

In this first image, we have the 2009 real GDP estimates from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. This report was done on May 13, 2008, just before one of the worst recessions in modern history, nonetheless, the sentiment was positive. As you can see, even though all hell would break loose shortly thereafter, the real GDP estimates for 2009 were quite positive: most probabilities were around 2%.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

Months pass and something gradually begins to change. Estimates are revised slightly downward, but sentiment remains positive overall: real GDP is expected to grow between 1-1.90%. I would like to point out that this report was published on August 12, 2008; about a month before the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

This is the report of the following November 17 and everything has changed. In the course of 6 months, it went from 2% growth to 1% growth to an inevitable decline. Just three months earlier the sentiment was positive, by the end of the year the entire financial system was on its knees. In the end, real GDP in 2009 suffered a 2.50% collapse, one of the worst results ever and totally unexpected.

I wanted to put this up not to create panic and suggest you sell everything, but to point out that analysts' estimates sometimes turn out to be completely inaccurate. For those who take a long-term view like me, it changes little whether there is a recession or not, I will continue to buy solid companies at a discount without selling anything.

At the time, as well as now, the yield curve and the LEI indicator suggested a recession even though real GDP estimates said otherwise, and in the end the meltdown happened anyway. The speed with which expectations change in financial markets is disarming and certainty is never part of this complex world. Sometimes, just when everything seems to be going right that is exactly the time to worry.

Banks are struggling

As already anticipated, banks are going through a tough time in this environment with such high rates. Mainly the reasons are twofold:

The rapid rise in the Fed Funds Rate has resulted in significant unrealized losses on fixed-rate AFS securities and this is deteriorating their equity. Until the securities are sold the losses are not realized, but it could be years before they mature. This problem is putting banks' operations at a standstill, and to deal with it they are preferring to keep liquidity high in case they need it to cover any unexpected losses.

In addition to unrealized losses, there are difficulties in bank funding given the current money market rates. Many are relying on certificates of deposit, but the latter are an expensive and margin-reducing solution. It is true that loans are also provided at a much higher interest rate, but demand is no longer the same. Not every household is willing to buy a home with a 9% mortgage, and not every business can pay double-digit interest rates. And even if they were, the bank might not grant credit, because at those rates the probability of default is much higher.

Banks influence the health of the economy, so if the latter are in trouble, economic growth will probably be adversely affected. Compared to 2008, certainly, banks are more solid and capitalized, but when their operations come to a standstill, the future is never rosy. We can observe this phenomenon in all loans, including credit card loans.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Since 2021, domestic banks have been tightening credit standards more and more, and we have reached a worrisome level. While still far from 80% in 2008 and 90% in 2020, this is a situation that needs to be monitored closely since from quarter to quarter the situation can change a lot. For example, in Q2 2008 this indicator was at 40.90% - the same as today more or less - but in Q3 2008 it jumped to 80%. Typically, when the 80% threshold is reached, recession is inevitable, as it reflects a scenario in which almost all banks tighten credit conditions. In fact, the inability to access credit inhibits economic growth.

My prediction

In this section, I will elaborate my forecast regarding the performance of the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) in 2024. Obviously, I would like to reiterate, that the purpose of this article is purely for entertainment: I know I do not have a crystal ball and I will enjoy re-reading it a year from now. That said, let us begin.

2024 will be an extremely complex year as the Fed will be forced to cut interest rates even though inflation will still remain well above the 2% target in the first half of the year. In my opinion, the best way to assess next year is to break it down into two periods: the one before the rate cut and the one after the rate cut. Assuming the first cut in June, the performance of the S&P500 in the first 6 months will be significantly different from that of the last 6 months. But why?

There is still too much hype among investors and I expect it may continue at least until the first rate cut. The fact that inflation is coming down gradually is giving optimism to the markets, which unlike in the past no longer see a recession around the corner: that's exactly what happens before it happens, no one expects it anymore. Certainly, it is positive that the inflation problem will be solved, but to believe that it will happen without paying any cost is naive reasoning. As mentioned earlier, most of the rate hike has not yet been discounted by businesses and households, and by the time the first cut takes place, it may already be too late.

Now, what is driving the S&P500 is the disinflationary process; in fact, to negative news (e.g., an increase in unemployment) the market reacts positively as it sees the victory over inflation getting closer and closer, and consequently the rate cut. In mid-2024, when the Fed Funds Rate cut potentially begins, I expect that there will be a reversal of rhetoric and negative news will negatively impact the index. At that point, however, when the unemployment rate rises, it will be too late to stop it.

CME Group

At 77%, the Fed Funds Rate for the end of 2024 is estimated to be between 375-450 basis points, too high a range in my opinion.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The core PCE has reached 3.50 % from a year ago and is declining sharply. In addition to high interest rates, there are currently several important deflationary factors that could accelerate the decline of core PCE and potentially anticipate rate declines:

Technology is one of the most important deflationary forces in the economy, and we are in the midst of the artificial intelligence revolution.

Oil prices are collapsing.

China is a major partner of the U.S. and has been battling deflation since July 2023. The housing market bubble is putting the country in trouble.

Europe, the other major trading partner, is in deep trouble. Economic activity is significantly weaker than in the U.S. and GDP is already showing major signs of weakness: -0.10% in the euro area in the last quarter. The same is true for Canada, whose real GDP fell by 0.30% in the last quarter.

If these deflationary pressures were to reduce core PCE more than expected and the Fed did not cut rates sooner than expected, the potential recession that would ensue could be even more severe.

Overall, the U.S. economy is the most resilient, but I believe it is only a matter of time before it starts to creak. The major companies in the S&P500 operate around the world, so it is inevitable that this will have an impact on their earnings. In addition, it will also have to be assessed what will be the role of the dollar, typically a safe haven asset in difficult times. If international central banks cut rates before the Fed does, the dollar could rally again and appreciate against major international currencies. At that point, U.S. companies would also suffer the downside of the unfavorable exchange rate effect.

Overall, I expect that by mid-2024 inflation will no longer be an issue, and rates will be cut more than expected. If I had to hazard a prediction, I would say that the Fed Funds Rate at the end of 2024 will be between 325-350 basis points, a range whose possibility today is estimated at only 0.40%.

Where will the S&P500 be at the end of 2024?

We have arrived at the $1 million question: where will the S&P500 be at the end of 2024?

As you may have guessed, I expect that in the first half of the year the performance may be positive: I would not rule out the scenario where it may exceed the all-time high. From the second half of 2024, things will change very quickly, and at the end of the year pessimism will hit the markets. Now, however, it is necessary to turn this story into a number.

As a first aspect, let's look at the expected EPS for 2024.

FactSet

Analysts estimate it will be $245.50, up 11.21% from 2023 (assuming Q4 2023 estimates are correct): I wonder how they arrived at these estimates.

In 2023 only part of the rate hike has been discounted and compared to 2022 the improvement in EPS will be minimal at best. In 2024, rates will be discounted entirely, there will be various deflationary pressures, and leading macroeconomic indicators signal a recession. How can there be double-digit EPS growth under these circumstances? Analysts' estimates often tend to be too optimistic in my opinion.

FactSet

Going to break down the individual years in detail, we can see that from Q4 2023 growth is expected for every single quarter thereafter, which seems absurd to me given the worsening macroeconomic environment than in the past. If we used these estimates, 2024 would be a bullish year for the S&P500, but that is not what I expect. To estimate where the S&P500 will be on the last trading day of 2024, I calculated EPS differently and used the historical average P/E ratio.

Starting with EPS, I estimated the individual quarters and then added them together. The EPS for Q1 2024, I left it unchanged from the expected EPS since I believe the economy is resilient at the beginning of the year; the EPS for Q2 2024 I reduced by 5% based on the previous year's EPS; the EPS for Q3 and Q4 2024 I reduced by 15% based on the previous year's EPS. So, for the last three quarters, analysts' estimates are not taken into account; instead, I have opted for a reduction from the EPS achieved in the previous year. Based on past recessions, on average the EPS of the S&P500 collapses by 16.40%, which is why I followed this approach. Adding up all the quarters, I expect for 2024 EPS of $205.07. The EPS contraction could continue into 2025, but I'll stop here since the purpose of the article is to try to guess where the S&P500 will be at the end of 2024.

Yardeni Research, Inc.

As for the forward P/E ratio now it is 18.70x. I would not be surprised if it could increase in the following months given the hype of the moment. Typically, during recessions it contracts by an average of 26%, and in the most acute phases - such as in 2008- it even reached the single digits. Personally, I expect that it could reach 20x in the coming months and then contract by a maximum of 25% at the peak of the recession, thus reaching 15x. However, it is not certain that the bottom will be reached at the end of 2024; on the contrary, I expect it could be reached in 2025. So, considering a P/E ratio of 15x by the end of 2024 seems excessive to me, better to opt for 17.50x.

Multiplying the latter figure by the previously estimated EPS, my guess is that the S&P500 may be at $3,588.72 at the end of 2024, a 21.43% drop from current levels. However, this does not represent the bottom, in fact, based on the assumptions made so far it should be reached in 2025 at around $3,000.

Overall, my pessimistic view is a scenario that seems unlikely now given that the market is in a positive phase thanks to disinflation. In any case, as I have shown you before, any estimate in finance can turn out to be completely wrong from one quarter to the next: no one can know the future of the economy, neither I nor those in charge of monetary policy. So, never say never. It was not long ago that the Fed was sure that inflation was a temporary problem, yet it was not.

With this article I don't expect to predict market movements exactly, frankly, I don't even care. I believe every investor's goal should be to invest in solid companies from a long-term perspective, so it makes little difference if EPS contracts for a few quarters. For sure, I will enjoy re-reading this article a year from now and I hope you will too.

The main risks

As a final aspect, I would like to discuss the two main risks of my investment thesis. The first is obviously the low probability of realization. I believe in what I have written, but it is evident that at least for the moment the market sentiment is totally different. Contrarian investment theses often turn out to be a wash, especially when it comes to predicting a bearish market. So, making decisions only on the basis of a thesis with a low probability of realization may not be a wise choice for one's portfolio. For example, even if I believe that 2024 will be a terrible year, I am not selling all the companies in my portfolio, because I cannot be sure that this is the case. I might be right about the main drivers that will lead to the recession, but who can assure me that my timing is correct? If the recession started in mid-2025 I would miss more than a year of a bullish market.

In other words, mine is an invitation to be wary of blindly believing that someone can predict the market with perfect timing: this is not the correct approach to operate in financial markets. If my investment thesis turns out to be correct, welcome it; it will mean that I will be buying a lot next year. But if it turns out to be wrong, at least I have not missed the bullish market. Typically, the best approach is buy & hold, rather than buying and selling all the time. The latter is only useful to enrich brokers.

The second main risk is that the U.S. economy despite everything remains very resilient. The soft landing scenario has not randomly become the market's favorite, but there are data that support it:

The unemployment rate is still very low, at 3.90%. The long-term average is 5.71%.

Real GDP is expected to rise 2.40% in 2023, the year when everyone expected a recession.

Core PCE is falling rather fast and today is at 3.50%, not that far from the Fed's target.

Overall, inflation is falling, the unemployment rate is excellent, and real GDP is rising, so it looks like the quiet after the 2022 storm is back. By the way, the soft landing scenario does not predict that macroeconomic conditions will not worsen, but it does predict that they will not worsen to the point of creating a severe recession. So, a slight economic slowdown in 2024 would not negatively impact the S&P500, as it is already discounted. This means that both real GDP and the unemployment rate still have room for deterioration before the soft landing is replaced by the hard landing. After all, even if the unemployment rate increased by 100 basis points and reached 4.90% it would still remain below the long-term historical average.

In short, to justify my investment thesis one has to have very pessimistic expectations for 2024, which at the moment most investors do not consider likely. If FactSet's estimated EPS in 2024 were to be the actual EPS, multiplying it by a P/E ratio of 20x would imply an S&P500 at $4,910, much higher than the $3,588.72 estimated by me earlier.

Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha's 2024 Market Prediction competition, which runs through December 20. With cash prizes, this competition -- open to all contributors -- is one you don't want to miss. If you are interested in becoming a contributor and taking part in the competition, click here to find out more and submit your article today!