Uranium Energy Corp.: The Best Uranium Stock To Buy

Dec. 04, 2023 10:38 AM ETUranium Energy Corp. (UEC)3 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Uranium Energy Corp. is a preferred uranium investment due to the importance of nuclear energy in achieving net-zero carbon emissions.
  • The demand for uranium exceeds current production, leading to a supply-demand gap and the potential for higher uranium prices.
  • Uranium Energy Corp. is a promising uranium producer with no debt and the potential for high profitability if uranium prices stabilize above $65 per pound.
Carbon neutral and net zero concept natural environment A climate-neutral long-term strategy greenhouse gas emissions targets Globe globe with green net center icon.

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Investment Thesis

Here I explain why Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) is my preferred uranium investment.

I describe in simple terms why nuclear energy is important, what nuclear fuel is and how to think about it, and why there's a change

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
44.38K Followers

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.

Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UEC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

k
katmandu100
Today, 12:02 PM
Comments (9.37K)
Excellent data and commentary.
F
Flubull
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (254)
UEC has been one of my best performers aside from Cameco. Good investment.
Spot Uranium price now firmly above $60. Might move to the $70's if supply comes on but I dont see it heading back to $60 any time soon short of a Black Swan event and maybe never again if the COP28 promise to triple Nuclear power is actioned. They'd have to start building in the USA almost straight away to meet their long term targets.
17144952 profile picture
17144952
Today, 11:05 AM
Comments (727)
Compelling case. Long UEC.
