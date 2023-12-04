Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: Pay Attention To FSD 12

Dec. 04, 2023 11:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)MBGAF, MBGYY, XPEV, XPNGF, LI, LAAOF, GM13 Comments
Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
332 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s limited release of FSD 12 has the potential to change how drivers view autonomous driving and add billions of dollars in revenue and market capitalization.
  • The FSD 12 update marks a critical juncture in Tesla's journey towards achieving true full self-driving capabilities, with a shift towards a neural network-based system for driving decisions.
  • Tesla's supremacy in the autonomous vehicle sector, backed by its unparalleled data collection and extensive real-world testing, gives it a competitive advantage over rivals like Cruise and Waymo.

AI Safety Summit - Day One

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

As Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to blaze trails in the electric vehicle ("EV") and autonomous driving sectors, I think investors should pay closer attention to their recent limited release of FSD (full self-driving) 12, given out to

This article was written by

Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
332 Followers
Ultima Insights is a research company for retail investors. We provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributor Thomas Potter.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the Co-Managing partner of Noahs' Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

Technology Equity Strategies profile picture
Technology Equity Strategies
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (4.33K)
Here’s what Edmunds said, after a test of all of the current Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous driving systems. Tesla was the worst.

Just the Facts, Ma’am.

www.edmunds.com/...

Their sheer amount of bullshit that Tesla and its bulls put out on this particular issue is incredible. Just because you want something to be true doesn’t make it so.
Technology Equity Strategies profile picture
Technology Equity Strategies
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (4.33K)
@Technology Equity Strategies And it isn’t just innocuous B.S.

1) People are dying.

2) More people are likely to die.

3) The credibility of all autotonomous and AD driving testing is being impaired.

Essentially this unregulated public test is a disgrace. It’s a disgrace that regulators in this country are so cowed and bullied by Musk and Tesla that they won’t do their job and hold this company accountable.
J
JCCIII
Today, 11:55 AM
Comments (8.24K)
This article has a bunch of glowing words for Tesla's FSD, but no quantifiable metrics to back up the assertions. Please provide some data, such as number of safety driver interventions per X number of miles and the conditions under which those data were attained (example: city vs highway). I am not sure that data is available.
Long TSLA, an autonomous driving proponent, and hopeful for ultimate success; but, to date, disappointed in Tesla's FSD efforts.
c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 11:38 AM
Comments (3.03K)
What's the purpose of a horn and sirens if vision is the only thing a person uses when driving a car? People also use hearing(horns, sirens, passengers) and acceleration forces (corners, bumps, potholes) to complete the task.. Smell also comes into play when something like a fire, dragging brakes, electrical shorts) come into play. I understand lidar doesn't substitute for these, but vision isn't the only thing used. Musk also said radar wasn't needed and removed it(along with the ability for self parking which stopped working) and is now adding it back into the cars

"From a first principles perspective, Musk based on the idea on the fact that humans rely solely on vision (no Lidar) for driving."
C
CsLori
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (1)
I am seriously asking, is there a single Tesla that has been driving on its own? How can such a bald statement be made that they are so far ahead of the competition? How do you measure this? The only evidence we have so far is that other companies have had X amount of miles on the road with no driver whatsoever.
D
Dyyoo8
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (1)
@CsLori they are ahead because companies like Cruze stopped their operation in California because they got banned by DmV. Cruze was lying that they are level 5 automonous when they were not even close. In the meantime, tesla claims level 2 autonomous but collects 1 million data every hour.
Durwood Dugger profile picture
Durwood Dugger
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (4.45K)
The author's article assumptions that Tesla leads the self-driving technology field are only personal opinion assertions, and have been generally debunked by numerous other expert authors who actually work in the self-driving technology field. The article is only as good as the quality of its assumptions.
f
fx_
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (1.82K)
@Durwood Dugger
Indeed, everything in this garbage "article" is pure conjecture and assumptions that completely ignore the absolutely dismal state of Tesla's "FSD" so far. It has been a giant scam (nothing there is "full self driving" so far right from the start and the 12th+ iteration won't change that.
t
thebenm
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (2.81K)
I'm all for Musk and all for Tesla but FSD bugs me. Why create a car that is so fun to drive and then take away the need to drive it?

FSD might be like Google glasses: a technological challenge but only feasible and safe for tech people.

I've had two deer run in front of a car in Pennsylvania, two elk in Yellowstone and a moose in Anchorage.

I've seen wheels come off of cars on the highway, bounce across three lanes, hit the center divider and come back like they were shot out of a cannon

Is a car really going to read that and react?

I have my doubts.

FSD could be a sideshow.
T
TheFatDwarf
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (904)
What a funny article. In all major cities in China you can take a ride in actual fully autonomous Robotaxis. Tesla is so far behind everybody else.
l
lappygums
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (2.14K)
"the potential to change how drivers view autonomous driving and add billions of dollars in revenue and market capitalization."

It's not potential...the promises and hopes for fsd already has added 400B in marketcap...without a product. 200B for the 10 cybertrucks produced, 100b from model 2, 100B from robotaxi.
SimonR2 profile picture
SimonR2
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (5.1K)
"limited release of FSD 12 has the potential to change how drivers view autonomous driving and add billions of dollars in revenue and market capitalization." Just like all the other releases before it had the potential right up until the release when suddenly they didn't.
How anyone still falls for this now 7 year scam I don't know. But I do have a famous bridge in London for sale cheap I'm sure you'd be interested in!
c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (3.03K)
@SimonR2 Exactly, how many software(and hardware) releases has there been over about the last 3 or 4 years when FSD was ready and suppose to be making owners cars appreciate in value.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.