Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ethan Allen: #1 Furniture Retailer And New Stores For New Momentum

Dec. 04, 2023 11:01 AM ETEthan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD)
Gino Bruno D'Alessio profile picture
Gino Bruno D'Alessio
203 Followers

Summary

  • Ethan Allen ranked 5th in the top 10 retail stores for 2023 according to Newsweek, boosting its marketing and publicity.
  • The company has recently reopened stores with a new design that aligns with customers' sophisticated demands and incorporates technological innovation.
  • Ethan Allen's digital marketing strategies have been successful, with a significant increase in website visits and potential for more clients, sales, and profits.

An Ethan Allen store in Sarasota, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Let's start with how Ethan Allen's (NYSE:ETD) stock prices got to the levels they're at today. It's old news, but it's worth going through to have a clearer picture of this company's fortunes. In July 2023, the company's

This article was written by

Gino Bruno D'Alessio profile picture
Gino Bruno D'Alessio
203 Followers
Writer and Analyst with over twenty years experience trading in OTC markets, Bonds, FX and Interest Rate Derivatives.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ETD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.