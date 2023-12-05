Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Celebrating Seeking Alpha's New Analysts - November 2023 Edition

Dec. 05, 2023
Summary

  • In November, we welcomed 24 new analysts who published their first article on Seeking Alpha.
  • This series highlights and welcomes these newcomers to our ranks of analysts who share their unique insights and perspectives as well as some of their top investing ideas.
  • We’ve compiled all of their firsts here for your review and to showcase the new perspectives being offered on the platform.
Introduction

Amidst the typical trending authors are a wealth of perspectives offered by analysts who may just be getting started with Seeking Alpha. These new voices can be somewhat hard to find, so in this series, we've aimed to make that a bit easier.

In this monthly series, we're excited to highlight all the new analysts who have recently published on our platform. In November, we welcomed 24 analysts who shared their insights and perspectives for the first time, with some being their top investment ideas.

By highlighting these new analysts, we hope to welcome them into our community. We also hope this helps our readers find new ways to source ideas and perspectives in this ever-evolving financial landscape. We welcome your feedback and input on this.

So without further ado, please welcome our New Analysts from November. The list presents authors and their articles published chronologically from the beginning of the month.

Stoic Investments

Hims & Hers: A Promising Company With Resolvable Challenges

Areas of Interest: Value, Medium-Term Horizon, Long-Term Horizon, Portfolio Strategy

An undergrad studying economics with a contrarian and value investing style, Stoic Investments focused their first article on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS). In short, the company "represents a great growth opportunity in telehealth but beware of the shaky grounds of its main competitive advantage, its branding."

Investing for Financial Freedom

Malibu Boats: Good Company But Waiting For A Better Price

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Deep Value, Value, Growth

Investing for Financial Freedom has startup and business management experience that they'll bring to the task of finding "value opportunities such as net-net as well as good companies trading at a fair valuation." They wrote a cautious piece on Malibu Boats (MBUU) suggesting folks wait for a better margin of safety to enter.

Argumento Institute

Xdemvy: Tarsus' Leading

Ryan joined the Seeking Alpha team in 2023 as a Senior Editor after years of writing for the site. In this role Ryan works with our team of editors to read, edit, and curate articles for our audience. Prior to joining Seeking Alpha, Ryan worked as a business analyst and Salesforce administrator for a social entrepreneurship-focused nonprofit for seven years.

Comments

