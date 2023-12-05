Celebrating Seeking Alpha's New Analysts - November 2023 Edition

Introduction

Amidst the typical trending authors are a wealth of perspectives offered by analysts who may just be getting started with Seeking Alpha. These new voices can be somewhat hard to find, so in this series, we've aimed to make that a bit easier.

In this monthly series, we're excited to highlight all the new analysts who have recently published on our platform. In November, we welcomed 24 analysts who shared their insights and perspectives for the first time, with some being their top investment ideas.

By highlighting these new analysts, we hope to welcome them into our community. We also hope this helps our readers find new ways to source ideas and perspectives in this ever-evolving financial landscape. We welcome your feedback and input on this.

So without further ado, please welcome our New Analysts from November. The list presents authors and their articles published chronologically from the beginning of the month.

Hims & Hers: A Promising Company With Resolvable Challenges

Areas of Interest: Value, Medium-Term Horizon, Long-Term Horizon, Portfolio Strategy

An undergrad studying economics with a contrarian and value investing style, Stoic Investments focused their first article on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS). In short, the company "represents a great growth opportunity in telehealth but beware of the shaky grounds of its main competitive advantage, its branding."

Malibu Boats: Good Company But Waiting For A Better Price

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Deep Value, Value, Growth

Investing for Financial Freedom has startup and business management experience that they'll bring to the task of finding "value opportunities such as net-net as well as good companies trading at a fair valuation." They wrote a cautious piece on Malibu Boats (MBUU) suggesting folks wait for a better margin of safety to enter.

Xdemvy: Tarsus' Leading Asset In A Multi-Billion Market Landscape

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Biotech

An MD and PhD in ophthalmology penned a Strong Buy on similarly focused Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) and their potential with XDEMVY. Argumento Institute plans to bring further reports on biotech companies in this area.

JD.com: A Contrarian Value Opportunity

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Contrarian

Rasmus is "a value investor by heart who seeks bargains and dislocations in the market" and a hopeful buy-side analyst after their Economics undergrad studies. With JD.com (JD), they see a "vastly undervalued" opportunity where long-term investors could see the company "at least double in the next few years."

Federated Hermes: Good Candidate For Peak Rates Theme

Areas of Interest: Growth At A Reasonable Price, Value, Growth, Momentum

This new analyst joins us as "a small family trading business comprising myself and my two daughters - all of us data analysts and coders." Covering the US and Australian markets, they specialize in "finding value in stocks that may be overlooked by the market, or punished by investor sentiment." In their first of three articles from November, they found Federated Hermes (FHI) "appealing but not our ideal."

Refining Profits: Why Orlen's Valuation Spells Opportunity

Areas of Interest: Deep Value, Long-Term Horizon, Long Only, Contrarian

Brave Investor's "main interests include consumer discretionary and energy companies, with a particular value focus in international opportunities." True to that, they cover Polish oil company Orlen (OTC:PSKOF) with its "substantial discount to book value" meriting a Buy.

It Isn't A Fluke: VOO Is Ready To Rally Through 2024

Areas of Interest: Deep Value, Long-Term Horizon, Long Only, Contrarian

Adam brings expertise in fixed-income investing, macroeconomics, personal finance, derivatives, and options. They take on the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund ETF (VOO) in their first article arguing "VOO will likely finish the year strong" but ultimately, they "don't think VOO will spike to all-time highs in 2024."

Alico: Buy The Low-Hanging Fruit

Areas of Interest: Long-Term Horizon, Conglomerates

CPA Legacy Investments brings "over 10 years of experience in corporate finance and operations management." Alico's (ALCO) citrus groves are the central focus in their bullish take on this small-cap agribusiness. Their second article covered Canadian methanol producer and supplier Methanex (MEOH) with a Hold.

OneMain Holdings: Long-Term Value Through Dividend And Capital Appreciation

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Long-Term Horizon

Joe's been busy with six articles already in just a few weeks as he shares his journey "to understand the fundamentals of businesses and buy shares at attractive prices." The first company he covered was OneMain Holdings (OMF) summed up as "a nervous purchase to the untrained eye." Take a look to see what a trained eye might reveal.

SpringWorks Therapeutics: How A Likely FDA Approval Can Kickstart The Stock's Repricing Potential

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Growth, Value, Momentum

Sofia's first article anticipated the FDA approval for a SpringWorks Therapeutics' (SWTX) experimental therapy Nirogacestat two weeks before it was announced on November 27th offering readers opportunity before the +49% price jump. Sofia's research reports will have a special focus on similar "short-term investing, growth & value investing, catalyst-driven investing, and under-the-radar stocks."

Enjoy A Slice Of DGI Courtesy Domino's Pizza, But Wait For Better Entry Point

Areas of Interest: Dividend Growth Investing, Long-Term Horizon, Long Only

Dividends are important to many on the platform, so Quality Dividend Growth joins good company as they "look for wonderful businesses at fair prices that pay quality dividends." Wielding an MBA in Finance, they showcase this expertise in their dive on Domino's Pizza (DPZ) finding it a Hold at ~$378 and a Buy under $340.

Tecnoglass: The Case For An Attractive Business And An Undervalued Stock

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Value, Growth, Income

Charles is a CFA charterholder, registered investment advisor, and president of an asset management and advisory boutique. With over twenty years of experience, Charles brings that perspective to bear on specialized small-cap Tecnoglass (TGLS) and explains how a recent dip creates a great opportunity to Buy.

Wabash National Corporation: Undervalued Industry Leader

Areas of Interest: Deep Value, Value, Contrarian, Arbitrage

Luca-Mihail Vasile is pursuing both a master's in applied finance and a future as a CFA charterholder. Mainly he focuses on "what I consider deeply undervalued stocks and distress equity from various industries." In his first article, he views industrials Wabash National Corporation (WNC) "at attractive valuation ratios compared to its peers, while also presenting a solid margin of safety in terms of intrinsic valuation."

PayPal: A Closer Look To Margins And FCF Suggests A Fair Valuation

Areas of Interest: Value, Contrarian, Deep Value

Eager to learn, Balance Sheet Nerd joins us with a master's in finance and a value investing focus. They "will cover any stock, in any sector, of any size, as long as I believe there is a value opportunity." PayPal (PYPL) didn't quite make the cut in their first article where they rated the stock a Hold as the "stock is still not cheap enough to offer a solid margin of safety."

Semrush Holdings: Splendid Q3 2023 Results Provide Optimism For Near-Term Growth

Areas of Interest: Medium-Term Horizon, Long-Term Horizon

May Investing Ideas likes a blend of fundamental, technical, and momentum approaches as they manage their personal portfolio. They are another prolific writer with six articles in a few short weeks with their first focused on Semrush Holdings' (SEMR) Q3 results. They gave a Buy rating based on their expectation of continued revenue growth.

AGNC Investment Is A Buy Below Book Value Per Share

Areas of Interest: Arbitrage, Deep Value, Special Situations, Income

Brent Nyitray, CFA, brings over twenty years of experience and expertise in "event-driven situation, merger arbitrage, and deep value investing." AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is the focus of their first article, where they find it's "probably a buy once we get the all-clear signal from the Fed."

Kamada: Solid Specialty Plasma Play

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Small-cap, Mid-cap, Value

A private investor Monochrome Cat Investing is looking for value with a preference for "companies where downside seems controllable." Beyond the universe of cat investing, they will write articles mostly "about small and mid-caps, including from outside the US." In their first of four published so far, they gave small-cap Israeli Kamada (KMDA) a Buy.

Gravity: Overlooked And Undervalued

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Long-Term Horizon, China

Frederick joins us as "a keen reader of value investing literature" and focuses their investments on "deep value plays by employing a mixture of net current asset value analysis and hyper-conservative discounted cash flow calculations." His article on South Korean Gravity Co. (GRVY) yielded a Strong Buy rating as, despite blemishes, shares could be "simply too cheap to ignore."

dentalcorp: A Cavity In Value - Stay Away For Now

Areas of Interest: Deep Value, Long-Term Horizon

A buy-and-hold believer, Sandpiper Investment Research brings their finance and insurance background to our community. Covering one of Canada's largest dental service providers, dentalcorp (OTCPK:DNTCF) (DNTL:CA), they see the company "in a precarious position" due to the interest rate environment and give a Hold rating.

Crocs: A Deep Value Bargain You Don't See Every Day

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Growth, Growth At A Reasonable Price

Nickle joins us with some clear focus areas driven by their two decades of tech experience: "detailed analyses of specific technology companies, deep value opportunities, and balanced investment portfolio strategies." Of the deep value variety, we find their first article focused on Crocs (CROX), where they see fair value upside to $145.

Bitcoin: Recent Crypto Euphoria Likely To Propel Bitcoin North $100K

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Long-Term Horizon, Medium-Term Horizon, Short-Term Horizon

Alpha Wealth Planner joins us with a view that "markets and price movements are predominantly a reflection of human psychology" where technical analysis can help to make sense of the signals. With this approach, they discuss Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and why they believe it's "likely to finally surpass its $100k milestone."

Groupon: The Turnaround Is Slow, But Real

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Value, Special Situations, Growth At A Reasonable Price

Since being given the task of investment-focused math homework, Martin Novak found a passion leading to a profession as an equity research analyst. They look for a portfolio mix of "growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks." In their first article, they outline a Hold thesis on Groupon's (GRPN) turnaround as they seek more confirming signals.

WD-40 Company: Driving Future Growth Through Premiumization, E-Commerce, And Volume Recovery

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Long Only, Deep Value, Value

Another student of the markets, RL Insights joins us with their journey toward graduation and pursuit of a career at a well-known brokerage firm. Their investment philosophy "is rooted in long-term, fundamental investing." With their first of two articles so far, they gave WD-40 Company (WDFC) a Buy as their strategic initiatives are expected to yield results.

Gray Television: Divesting But Appears Undervalued

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Value, Growth

European-based investor Oren Growth Investments is another author that joins us this month with a master's in finance. Their areas of specialization include "value stocks, mining, oil and gas, construction companies, telecom companies, and other mature business models." Gray Television (GTN) is rated a Buy in their first article as the company reshapes its balance sheet.

