Celebrating Seeking Alpha's New Analysts - November 2023 Edition
Summary
- In November, we welcomed 24 new analysts who published their first article on Seeking Alpha.
- This series highlights and welcomes these newcomers to our ranks of analysts who share their unique insights and perspectives as well as some of their top investing ideas.
- We’ve compiled all of their firsts here for your review and to showcase the new perspectives being offered on the platform.
- Interested in becoming an SA Analyst and getting paid to share your investment ideas? Find the details you need to get started below.
Introduction
Amidst the typical trending authors are a wealth of perspectives offered by analysts who may just be getting started with Seeking Alpha. These new voices can be somewhat hard to find, so in this series, we've aimed to make that a bit easier.
In this monthly series, we're excited to highlight all the new analysts who have recently published on our platform. In November, we welcomed 24 analysts who shared their insights and perspectives for the first time, with some being their top investment ideas.
By highlighting these new analysts, we hope to welcome them into our community. We also hope this helps our readers find new ways to source ideas and perspectives in this ever-evolving financial landscape. We welcome your feedback and input on this.
So without further ado, please welcome our New Analysts from November. The list presents authors and their articles published chronologically from the beginning of the month.
Stoic Investments
Hims & Hers: A Promising Company With Resolvable Challenges
Areas of Interest: Value, Medium-Term Horizon, Long-Term Horizon, Portfolio Strategy
An undergrad studying economics with a contrarian and value investing style, Stoic Investments focused their first article on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS). In short, the company "represents a great growth opportunity in telehealth but beware of the shaky grounds of its main competitive advantage, its branding."
Investing for Financial Freedom
Malibu Boats: Good Company But Waiting For A Better Price
Areas of Interest: Long Only, Deep Value, Value, Growth
Investing for Financial Freedom has startup and business management experience that they'll bring to the task of finding "value opportunities such as net-net as well as good companies trading at a fair valuation." They wrote a cautious piece on Malibu Boats (MBUU) suggesting folks wait for a better margin of safety to enter.
Argumento Institute
Xdemvy: Tarsus' Leading Asset In A Multi-Billion Market Landscape
Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Biotech
An MD and PhD in ophthalmology penned a Strong Buy on similarly focused Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) and their potential with XDEMVY. Argumento Institute plans to bring further reports on biotech companies in this area.
Rasmus Tolppanen
JD.com: A Contrarian Value Opportunity
Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Contrarian
Rasmus is "a value investor by heart who seeks bargains and dislocations in the market" and a hopeful buy-side analyst after their Economics undergrad studies. With JD.com (JD), they see a "vastly undervalued" opportunity where long-term investors could see the company "at least double in the next few years."
FactorRank Analysis
Federated Hermes: Good Candidate For Peak Rates Theme
Areas of Interest: Growth At A Reasonable Price, Value, Growth, Momentum
This new analyst joins us as "a small family trading business comprising myself and my two daughters - all of us data analysts and coders." Covering the US and Australian markets, they specialize in "finding value in stocks that may be overlooked by the market, or punished by investor sentiment." In their first of three articles from November, they found Federated Hermes (FHI) "appealing but not our ideal."
Brave Investor
Refining Profits: Why Orlen's Valuation Spells Opportunity
Areas of Interest: Deep Value, Long-Term Horizon, Long Only, Contrarian
Brave Investor's "main interests include consumer discretionary and energy companies, with a particular value focus in international opportunities." True to that, they cover Polish oil company Orlen (OTC:PSKOF) with its "substantial discount to book value" meriting a Buy.
Adam Koprucki
It Isn't A Fluke: VOO Is Ready To Rally Through 2024
Areas of Interest: Deep Value, Long-Term Horizon, Long Only, Contrarian
Adam brings expertise in fixed-income investing, macroeconomics, personal finance, derivatives, and options. They take on the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund ETF (VOO) in their first article arguing "VOO will likely finish the year strong" but ultimately, they "don't think VOO will spike to all-time highs in 2024."
Legacy Investments
Alico: Buy The Low-Hanging Fruit
Areas of Interest: Long-Term Horizon, Conglomerates
CPA Legacy Investments brings "over 10 years of experience in corporate finance and operations management." Alico's (ALCO) citrus groves are the central focus in their bullish take on this small-cap agribusiness. Their second article covered Canadian methanol producer and supplier Methanex (MEOH) with a Hold.
Joseph Parrish
OneMain Holdings: Long-Term Value Through Dividend And Capital Appreciation
Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Long-Term Horizon
Joe's been busy with six articles already in just a few weeks as he shares his journey "to understand the fundamentals of businesses and buy shares at attractive prices." The first company he covered was OneMain Holdings (OMF) summed up as "a nervous purchase to the untrained eye." Take a look to see what a trained eye might reveal.
Sofia Raj
SpringWorks Therapeutics: How A Likely FDA Approval Can Kickstart The Stock's Repricing Potential
Areas of Interest: Long Only, Growth, Value, Momentum
Sofia's first article anticipated the FDA approval for a SpringWorks Therapeutics' (SWTX) experimental therapy Nirogacestat two weeks before it was announced on November 27th offering readers opportunity before the +49% price jump. Sofia's research reports will have a special focus on similar "short-term investing, growth & value investing, catalyst-driven investing, and under-the-radar stocks."
Quality Dividend Growth
Enjoy A Slice Of DGI Courtesy Domino's Pizza, But Wait For Better Entry Point
Areas of Interest: Dividend Growth Investing, Long-Term Horizon, Long Only
Dividends are important to many on the platform, so Quality Dividend Growth joins good company as they "look for wonderful businesses at fair prices that pay quality dividends." Wielding an MBA in Finance, they showcase this expertise in their dive on Domino's Pizza (DPZ) finding it a Hold at ~$378 and a Buy under $340.
Charles Manih
Tecnoglass: The Case For An Attractive Business And An Undervalued Stock
Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Value, Growth, Income
Charles is a CFA charterholder, registered investment advisor, and president of an asset management and advisory boutique. With over twenty years of experience, Charles brings that perspective to bear on specialized small-cap Tecnoglass (TGLS) and explains how a recent dip creates a great opportunity to Buy.
Luca-Mihail Vasile
Wabash National Corporation: Undervalued Industry Leader
Areas of Interest: Deep Value, Value, Contrarian, Arbitrage
Luca-Mihail Vasile is pursuing both a master's in applied finance and a future as a CFA charterholder. Mainly he focuses on "what I consider deeply undervalued stocks and distress equity from various industries." In his first article, he views industrials Wabash National Corporation (WNC) "at attractive valuation ratios compared to its peers, while also presenting a solid margin of safety in terms of intrinsic valuation."
Balance Sheet Nerd
PayPal: A Closer Look To Margins And FCF Suggests A Fair Valuation
Areas of Interest: Value, Contrarian, Deep Value
Eager to learn, Balance Sheet Nerd joins us with a master's in finance and a value investing focus. They "will cover any stock, in any sector, of any size, as long as I believe there is a value opportunity." PayPal (PYPL) didn't quite make the cut in their first article where they rated the stock a Hold as the "stock is still not cheap enough to offer a solid margin of safety."
May Investing Ideas
Semrush Holdings: Splendid Q3 2023 Results Provide Optimism For Near-Term Growth
Areas of Interest: Medium-Term Horizon, Long-Term Horizon
May Investing Ideas likes a blend of fundamental, technical, and momentum approaches as they manage their personal portfolio. They are another prolific writer with six articles in a few short weeks with their first focused on Semrush Holdings' (SEMR) Q3 results. They gave a Buy rating based on their expectation of continued revenue growth.
Brent Nyitray
AGNC Investment Is A Buy Below Book Value Per Share
Areas of Interest: Arbitrage, Deep Value, Special Situations, Income
Brent Nyitray, CFA, brings over twenty years of experience and expertise in "event-driven situation, merger arbitrage, and deep value investing." AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is the focus of their first article, where they find it's "probably a buy once we get the all-clear signal from the Fed."
Monochrome Cat Investing
Kamada: Solid Specialty Plasma Play
Areas of Interest: Long Only, Small-cap, Mid-cap, Value
A private investor Monochrome Cat Investing is looking for value with a preference for "companies where downside seems controllable." Beyond the universe of cat investing, they will write articles mostly "about small and mid-caps, including from outside the US." In their first of four published so far, they gave small-cap Israeli Kamada (KMDA) a Buy.
Frederick Wittmann
Gravity: Overlooked And Undervalued
Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Long-Term Horizon, China
Frederick joins us as "a keen reader of value investing literature" and focuses their investments on "deep value plays by employing a mixture of net current asset value analysis and hyper-conservative discounted cash flow calculations." His article on South Korean Gravity Co. (GRVY) yielded a Strong Buy rating as, despite blemishes, shares could be "simply too cheap to ignore."
Sandpiper Investment Research
dentalcorp: A Cavity In Value - Stay Away For Now
Areas of Interest: Deep Value, Long-Term Horizon
A buy-and-hold believer, Sandpiper Investment Research brings their finance and insurance background to our community. Covering one of Canada's largest dental service providers, dentalcorp (OTCPK:DNTCF) (DNTL:CA), they see the company "in a precarious position" due to the interest rate environment and give a Hold rating.
Nickle Lyu
Crocs: A Deep Value Bargain You Don't See Every Day
Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Growth, Growth At A Reasonable Price
Nickle joins us with some clear focus areas driven by their two decades of tech experience: "detailed analyses of specific technology companies, deep value opportunities, and balanced investment portfolio strategies." Of the deep value variety, we find their first article focused on Crocs (CROX), where they see fair value upside to $145.
Alpha Wealth Planner
Bitcoin: Recent Crypto Euphoria Likely To Propel Bitcoin North $100K
Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Long-Term Horizon, Medium-Term Horizon, Short-Term Horizon
Alpha Wealth Planner joins us with a view that "markets and price movements are predominantly a reflection of human psychology" where technical analysis can help to make sense of the signals. With this approach, they discuss Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and why they believe it's "likely to finally surpass its $100k milestone."
Martin Novak
Groupon: The Turnaround Is Slow, But Real
Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Value, Special Situations, Growth At A Reasonable Price
Since being given the task of investment-focused math homework, Martin Novak found a passion leading to a profession as an equity research analyst. They look for a portfolio mix of "growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks." In their first article, they outline a Hold thesis on Groupon's (GRPN) turnaround as they seek more confirming signals.
RL Insights
WD-40 Company: Driving Future Growth Through Premiumization, E-Commerce, And Volume Recovery
Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Long Only, Deep Value, Value
Another student of the markets, RL Insights joins us with their journey toward graduation and pursuit of a career at a well-known brokerage firm. Their investment philosophy "is rooted in long-term, fundamental investing." With their first of two articles so far, they gave WD-40 Company (WDFC) a Buy as their strategic initiatives are expected to yield results.
Oren Growth Investments
Gray Television: Divesting But Appears Undervalued
Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Value, Growth
European-based investor Oren Growth Investments is another author that joins us this month with a master's in finance. Their areas of specialization include "value stocks, mining, oil and gas, construction companies, telecom companies, and other mature business models." Gray Television (GTN) is rated a Buy in their first article as the company reshapes its balance sheet.
Conclusion
That concludes this month's list. We say welcome to our new analysts, and we hope that our readers find this a useful resource. And please don't hesitate to let us know how you feel in the comments below. Feedback is always appreciated.
You can either follow me or the SA Editors' Picks account for future editions. Thank you for your time, and please help me in welcoming our new analysts amidst this holiday season.
Interested in Becoming an Analyst?
Share your ideas and get paid for it, create a community, and perhaps build a business. These are some of the possibilities for Seeking Alpha Analysts as well as free access to our article archive. Find all the details you need here.
