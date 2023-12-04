Kinder Morgan Provides Reliable Returns In An Uncertain World
Summary
- Kinder Morgan announces a $1.8 billion acquisition of NEP's South Texas assets, adding to its strong portfolio of integrated assets.
- The company's budget shows a continued ability to drive long-term shareholder returns, with a focus on paying down debt and growing adjusted EBITDA.
- Kinder Morgan benefits from a growing market in natural gas but faces long-term risks due to its reliance on natural gas as its core business.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company with a market cap of almost $40 billion. Making me feel old, it's been almost a decade since the company's dividend cut in 2015, as the company's equity-for-growth strategy ended. As seen from comments in previous articles, though, many haven't forgotten.
Despite all this, the company still has reliable cash flow, and a unique ability to drive long-term shareholder returns, making it an interesting position in any portfolio.
Kinder Morgan Acquisition
Kinder Morgan has announced a $1.8 billion acquisition of NEP's South Texas assets (STX Midstream).
The company is receiving 462 miles of pipelines, mostly large high-capacity pipelines with 4.9 billion cubic feet/day of transport capacity. These pipelines integrate well with the company's existing assets. The acquisition price on the nose is fairly expensive, even in the long term, with 7.2x long-term/EBITDA including synergies.
However, due to the lower cost of debt, it's still expected to be immediately accretive to DCF/share and FCF positive. The assets already have long-term contracts with fixed fees, and their strong integration to Kinder Morgan's existing assets will help the company long term.
Kinder Morgan Asset Overview
Overall, Kinder Morgan has an incredibly strong portfolio of integrated assets.
Overall, the company has 70 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines moving ~40% of U.S. natural gas production. The company has an incredibly strong focus on natural gas instead of oil, which helps provide it with long-term support, but it is still sustainable to changing markets and demand. The company also has a substantial amount of storage capacity.
Separately, the company is the largest independent transporter of refined products, independent terminals, and CO2. That scale enables it to be an integral part of U.S. energy consumption.
Kinder Morgan Budget
The company's budget shows a continued ability to drive long-term shareholder returns.
The company has walked down its debt substantially, incredibly smart in a rising interest rate environment. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDA now hovers around 4.0x, a great rate for its industry. Depending on the interest rate, we'd like to see the company pay down its debt as it comes due, but regardless, the company is in a strong position for the up-cycle in the market.
The company has continued to pay strong shareholder returns, and it's focused on continuing to grow its adjusted EBITDA. The company's adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 billion supports a dividend of more than 6.4% along with continued shareholder returns. The company has invested heavily in annual growth capital of ~4% of its market cap annualized.
Continued investments from the company's cash flow will enable growing shareholder returns. We'd like to see more share repurchases, at least in the short-to-medium term.
Kinder Morgan Market Growth
More importantly, at least in the medium term, the company benefits from a growing market that it operates in.
The company is expecting natural gas in many areas to remain fairly constant. However, in some areas, such as the Northeast and the Permian/Haynesville, the company expects volumes to increase dramatically. Especially in some areas, such as the Haynesville, we expect the demand to be much more reliable due to the rapid expansion of LNG and long-term contracts.
The continued growth in the volumes helps the company with its capital spending, at least in the short-to-medium term.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is the long-term multi-decade threat to the company's business. The company will benefit from natural gas growth in the next 20-30 years. However, in the long term, it needs a plan to work around its core business being natural gas. Right now, it doesn't have a plan for that, which is a substantial risk.
Conclusion
Kinder Morgan has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has a market cap of almost $40 billion and a strong dividend of more than 6%. It's been repurchasing some shares, and it's been investing in growth as well. The company's annualized growth + share repurchase + dividends give the company double-digit shareholder returns.
Kinder Morgan stock is a valuable addition to any portfolio, and we recommend taking the opportunity to invest for the long run.
