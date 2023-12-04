Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PMF: I Don't Trust The Recent Rally

Dec. 04, 2023 11:26 AM ETPIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF)4 Comments
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PMF has seen a strong gain in the short term. This momentum has certainly been favorable for holders, but I'm concerned about its sustainability.
  • Leverage costs are still a headwind going into 2024 that will pressure net income earnings.
  • However, the risk-reward proposition for PMF going into 2024 may not be favorable, and avoiding the fund may be a wise decision.
Black man and woman ripping paper with trust inscription

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a closed-end fund with a primary

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.47K Followers

I began my career in financial services in 2008, at the height of the market crash. This experience has shaped my investment strategy - which is focused on diversification, dividends, and growth opportunities. I am a competitive tennis player, and I competed at the Division I level in undergrad. I have a Bachelors and MBA in Finance.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

7865671 profile picture
7865671
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (1.77K)
Do you know the details on PML/PMF/PMX borrowing? Per the Pimco website, the most recent interest expenses ratios are as follows:
PML 3.67%
PMF 4.15%
PMX 3.88%
Seems the leverage should add to NII in all cases, but PMF is in the toughest position.
djrryan profile picture
djrryan
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (869)
I like your analysis, and I'll be the first to admit I am overly attached to PMF, having made good money in two previous buy-sell cycles in the last 15+ years. I went all in on this cycle as PMF went below $11 ... and yelled Yikes as it plunged below $9! My current thesis is that short-term rates will come down over the next couple of years and as the bonds mature that were purchased at low rates the NAV will rise again. In the meantime, I am retired now, I like the monthly income (although some is now the return of capital) and am prepared to wait for the next decade. Does this seem rational to you?
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 11:51 AM
Comments (3.79K)
@djrryan It seems rational to me, or swap into something else and take the tax loss!
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 11:55 AM
Comments (13.56K)
@djrryan It definitely makes sense to me too - timing these products can often be very difficult - due to the leverage/volatile nature of them.
