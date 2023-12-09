nopparit

ORIC Pharma (NASDAQ:ORIC) is a developer of cancer medicines. I covered it in March, where I noted that despite being in the market for a while and having a good deal of cash, the company is yet to produce proof of concept data from its lead candidate. Since then, the stock has nearly doubled on the back of data, but not from its lead candidate, and not through a sudden spike. The upward movement has been slow and steady, and the data has come from a second candidate, ORIC-114, which has been robust and demonstrated a best in class profile.

ORIC’s usually blase existence was positively disrupted in mid-October after it published early data from this asset. This was initial Phase 1 dose escalation data for patients with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), published at ESMO. The molecule demonstrated “...minimal EGFR toxicity, minimal off-target toxicity, CNS activity, and systemic activity including post-amivantamab,” said Jacob M. Chacko, MD, chief executive officer of ORIC. He also noted that “...given the high rate of brain metastases in these patients and the high percentage of patients whose disease progresses in the brain, we believe that a well-tolerated CNS active agent has the potential to be transformative.”

For a succinct summary of the data, I should also include the comments from Dr Pratik Multani, the CMO:

We are pleased with the emerging profile of ORIC-114 in these heavily pretreated patients, which includes clinical activity across multiple dose levels and the first reported intracranial complete response in a patient with EGFR exon 20 lung cancer and documented untreated brain metastases. This is the first comprehensive data set for EGFR exon 20 patients with such an exceptionally high rate of CNS disease at baseline and prior exon 20 inhibitor therapy. Based on the encouraging clinical activity and favorable safety profile, we plan to advance this program into dose optimization to select RP2D and, ultimately, into one or more registrational cohorts for potential accelerated approval.

Amivantamab as well as mobocertinib are recently approved NSCLC medicines. Amivantamab is an exon 20 targeting drugs considered first-in-class by the FDA. It has been developed by Janssen and was first approved in 2021. Both these are major drugs, with the leader being Amivantamab in most situations. However, neither drug has CNS penetration.

CNS penetration is important because a large number of NSCLC patients develop CNS metastasis. According to one source:

The incidence of CNS metastases at diagnosis is approximately 24%, and it almost doubles at 3 years, despite treatment with a first- or second-generation TKI.

In the ever-changing treatment landscape, Osimertinib, a third generation TKI, is used for some patients because of its modest CNS penetration capability. However, there’s a vast unmet need for a more effective CNS accessing medicine. ORIC-114, along with BLU-451, are two such drugs undergoing clinical studies. Without such drugs, radiation of the brain metastasis - a treatment with significant and often unacceptable side effects - is necessary. This explains the enthusiasm surrounding the data.

In the trial, 50 heavily pre-treated patients (21 EGFR exon 20, 24 HER2 exon 20, and 5 HER2+) received ORIC-114. Most EGFR exon 20 patients had received prior exon 20 targeted therapies, with 81% having received prior amivantamab, and 86% presented with CNS metastases. Among the 24 HER2 exon 20 patients, 30% had prior HER2 targeted treatment, and 38% had CNS metastases. The study included patients with extensive treatment histories and high rates of brain metastases, providing insights into the efficacy of ORIC-114 in a challenging population with NSCLC and exon 20 mutations.

Data showed that in EGFR exon 20 patients, promising outcomes were observed across various dose levels, with multiple partial responses and a confirmed complete response, including in the brain. Notably, at the 45 mg dose level, a patient showed an ongoing confirmed partial response, and two of three brain lesions resolved. At the 75 mg dose level, considered a potential recommended dose, all three patients exhibited tumor shrinkage, resulting in an unconfirmed overall response rate (ORR’) of 67% and a confirmed ORR of 33%. A significant achievement was the first confirmed CNS complete response in a patient with untreated brain metastases. In HER2 exon 20 patients, positive systemic and CNS activity was observed, with an ongoing confirmed partial response and notable regression of target lesions at the 30 mg BID dose level.

At ASH next week, ORIC will present initial Phase 1b clinical data for ORIC-533 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. This is the next important catalyst. As I noted earlier:

ORIC-533, across multiple dose levels, overcame immune suppression and triggered significant lysis and cell death of multiple myeloma cells in an assay comprised of autologous bone marrow microenvironment.

Thus, ORIC seems to be on a growth trajectory right now, and if the ASH data is convincing, expect robust movement in the stock. There’s a third molecule I haven’t touched upon, ORIC-944, which will present initial Phase 1b data in patients with prostate cancer in first quarter of 2024.

Financials

ORIC has a market cap of $451mn and a cash balance of $256mn. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $22.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, while general and administrative (G&A) expenses were $6.3 million. At that rate, the company has a cash runway of 6–7 quarters.

ORIC, as I noted earlier, has a small but significant research collaboration with Pfizer.

The stock is heavily owned by institutions, followed by hedge funds and PE/VC firms; there’s no retail ownership. Pfizer owns a large stock, followed by NexTech and BlackRock. There are large chunks of buys and sells from a few insiders, notably the CEO.

Bottom line

ORIC seems to be an attractive stock, barring its near-52-week high price. There are a number of catalysts stacked up ahead, and robust data presented so far is convincing. I would maybe take a small pilot position, then wait to buy at dips, building a small position ahead of topline data from the three ongoing trials.