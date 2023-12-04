Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2024: Where Hopes For A 'Soft Landing' Go To Die

Dec. 04, 2023
Summary

  • Equities had one of their best months in years during November, as interest rates dropped dramatically during the month while inflation fears ebbed.
  • Will a much-anticipated "soft landing" occur in 2024 powering stocks higher, or are falling rates just one of many signs that a recession is right around the corner?
  • That is the $64,000 question for investors as we head into a new year.
  • Unfortunately, for the key reasons highlighted in this article, a recession and a corresponding bear market in equities likely lies ahead in 2024.
  • Are investors being too complacent, or is my pessimistic economic view heading into 2024 off base?  A discussion follows below.
I predict future happiness for Americans, if they can prevent the government from wasting the labors of the people under the pretense of taking care of them."― Thomas Jefferson.

December started on a high note Friday, with the Dow (

Comments (5)

J
Jerlyn111
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (460)
Your continuing bearishness has already caused anyone who listens to you either miss a great opportunity or lose a lot of money. We just witnessed one of the stronger months in the history of the market.
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (24.6K)
@Jerlyn111

Despite the economy continue to weaken.....and as stated in article I am 45% in covered calls so still making money, just taking much, much less risk than the average investor as have no desire to pick up dimes in front of a likely recession in 2024. Best
Money&Money,LLC profile picture
Money&Money,LLC
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (2.94K)
Just curious where others think the 10/yr and 20/yr rates will be in mid 2024?
J
Jerlyn111
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (460)
@Money&Money,LLC lower
D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach profile picture
D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach
Today, 11:53 AM
Comments (8.18K)
I'm on essentially the same page as Bret w/respect to near term economic outlook. I also have conservative holdings in my portfolios and roughly 25% in cash.

Cheer$!
