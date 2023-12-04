Sergi Alexander

Amid hopes for interest rate cuts and investors' dive back into risk-taking, Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has benefited tremendously. The leading music streamer, long an ambivalent play in the markets that has largely failed to produce outsize gains since its IPO in 2018, has risen by more than 130% so far this year.

Data by YCharts

A stellar bull case for Spotify, even after this year's strong rally

It's not all macro rebounds and improved market sentiment that is supercharging Spotify's gains, however - the company has made veritable improvements to its business, including successfully pushing through price increases, continuing to grow both its ad-supported and Premium listener base, and improving profitability by raising gross margins and cutting corporate overhead.

I last wrote a bullish opinion on Spotify in August, when the stock was trading closer to ~$140 per share. Even now, with the stock sitting ~30% higher, I remain encouraged by the company's latest quarterly results and think there is plenty of upside ahead in 2024. I remain bullish on Spotify and encourage investors to keep riding the upward momentum.

Spotify is, of course, a stock that has historically required a lot of patience. Even earlier this year, Spotify slid dramatically after printing Q2 results that showed a decline in gross margins (a situation that was swiftly cured in Q3, as we'll discuss in the next section). Investors have long decried the company's meager profitability and the viability of a business that spends so much on content rights. In my view, however, Spotify continues to build the right monetization engine for its massively popular platform - and in a time when virtually every streaming service (particularly in the video space) is raising prices, Spotify is able to push through substantial increases of its own without causing its customers to balk at all.

As a reminder to investors who are newer to this stock, here is what I view to be the core bull thesis for Spotify in the long term:

Price increases for Premium are helping to boost revenue growth and improve profitability- Spotify raised the price of its Family and Individual plans in the U.S., as well as many markets overseas. The fact that Spotify reported no meaningful change in churn since the price changes went into effect is a testament of its relative inelasticity when it comes to music streaming. In addition, Spotify has proven itself to be a very sticky platform, with content like podcasts and playlists keeping subscribers hooked to the platform.

Spotify raised the price of its Family and Individual plans in the U.S., as well as many markets overseas. The fact that Spotify reported no meaningful change in churn since the price changes went into effect is a testament of its relative inelasticity when it comes to music streaming. In addition, Spotify has proven itself to be a very sticky platform, with content like podcasts and playlists keeping subscribers hooked to the platform. Non-music content is continuing to expand- Building on top of the popularity of Spotify Podcasts, Spotify also released audiobooks in 2022 as single purchases, further diversifying the company's revenue stream. The company's goal is to become an overall Audio company, and not specific to just music alone.

Building on top of the popularity of Spotify Podcasts, Spotify also released audiobooks in 2022 as single purchases, further diversifying the company's revenue stream. The company's goal is to become an overall Audio company, and not specific to just music alone. Two-sided marketplace- Another nascent revenue opportunity for Spotify: paid marketplace tools for content creators represent another way to fully integrate Spotify into the music ecosystem and expand its wallet share.

Another nascent revenue opportunity for Spotify: paid marketplace tools for content creators represent another way to fully integrate Spotify into the music ecosystem and expand its wallet share. Potential for margin builds and an existing rich free cash flow profile- Higher advertising rates, a mix shift into podcasting and audiobooks, and the general economies of scale that come from paying for music content spread across a bigger base of users will help Spotify to dramatically increase its gross margin at scale, alongside its free cash flow profile.

Higher advertising rates, a mix shift into podcasting and audiobooks, and the general economies of scale that come from paying for music content spread across a bigger base of users will help Spotify to dramatically increase its gross margin at scale, alongside its free cash flow profile. Opex savings from hiring slowdown and "work from anywhere"- Spotify announced a remote-work option for all of its employees globally, which I view as a positive move that can reduce Spotify's real estate footprint and drive lower operating costs in the long run. Recently announced layoffs and a hiring slowdown also show that Spotify remains committed to profitability.

A recent headline that Spotify will lay off 17% of its workforce will additionally improve profitability going forward. Stay long here: there's more upside to be had as we head into next year.

Q3 download

Let's now go through Spotify's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Spotify Q3 results (Spotify Q3 earnings deck)

Spotify's revenue grew 11% y/y to €3.36 billion, matching last quarter's 11% y/y growth pace on an as-reported basis. But on a constant-currency basis, Spotify's growth was actually much stronger at 17% y/y, accelerating three points over Q2's 14% y/y growth pace - a function of both price increases rolling in and stronger-than-expected subscriber adds.

The company added six million net-new Premium subscribers in Q3, which it said was the second-best Q3 ever on record. Net Premium adds also exceeded the company's internal guidance by 50%, or two million users. Meanwhile, the ad-supported listener base continues to grow even faster than Premium subscribers, up 32% y/y to 361 million listeners - bringing total monthly active users to 574 million, up 26% y/y.

Here's helpful commentary from CEO Daniel Ek's remarks on the Q3 earnings call on the strength of subscriber adds, which he believes is in part driven by the company's ever-expanding content library:

Next, let's turn to the strength of our subscriber growth. We walked into 2023 thinking we would do just over 20 million in net subscriber adds for the full year, but we're actually on track to deliver 30 million, which is a significant beat from where we thought we would be. In fact, this will be the second biggest full year gain in net subs additions since going public. This momentum is especially significant when you put it in the context of the price increases that went into effect in Q3. And as we previously shared, because of our confidence in our product and our ever-expanding content offering, we felt the timing was right to raise prices across more than 50 markets. I know some of you wondered how we'd weather these increases, so I'm really pleased to report that this went as well as we'd hope, even modestly exceeding our expectations [...] The essence of our business model is to deliver unparalleled value to our user base through an ever-improving consumer and creator experience. This is coupled with every now and then expanding our ecosystem through new verticals to deliver even more value. And this, of course, nicely segues into the groundbreaking audiobooks offering for premium subscribers that we announced a few weeks ago. So not only will our expansion into this category supercharge the growth of the audiobooks format, but it also will drive engagement and reduced churn, which further enhances our value proposition."

The company notes that the initial launch of the audiobook offering in the UK and Australia has been very well-received by Premium subscribers. The services also launched in the U.S. as of late September, with 15 hours per month of free listening for Premium subscribers and additional charges for more on top of that (a further monetization opportunity).

Price increases, as well as increased contribution from ad revenue (now representing 13% of total revenue), have also helped Spotify boost its profitability profile. Gross margins are up to 26.4% in Q3, a 230bps sequential improvement from 24.1% in Q2 - a statistic the market panned at the time.

Spotify gross margin (Spotify Q3 earnings deck)

At the same time, Spotify has continued to work at delivering tremendous opex decreases - which, as I previously mentioned, are driven in part by a shrinkage of its real estate footprint. As shown in the chart below, the company has achieved double-digit y/y declines in both sales and marketing and G&A expenses:

Spotify opex trends (Spotify Q3 earnings deck)

This, in turn, helped Spotify generate a 1.0% operating margin this quarter: 850bps better than the year-ago Q3. We expect margins to improve substantially as the company's layoff of roughly one-fifth of its staff takes hold.

Key takeaways

With revenue tailwinds from price increases, sustained strength in Premium and ad-supported listener additions, and scaling gross margins, there's a lot to like about Spotify as we head into 2024. Keep riding the upward wave here.