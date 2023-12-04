Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Super Micro Computer: The Party Isn't Over Yet But You Could Be Late

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Super Micro's Q1 earnings beat expectations, demonstrating its ability to continue outperforming Wall Street's estimates.
  • The company expects continued growth momentum in Q2 and anticipates FY24 revenue of $10B to $11B.
  • Super Micro remains well-positioned to benefit from the expanding AI market and broaden its revenue base.
  • However, SMCI has underperformed the S&P 500 markedly since my caution in August, as late buyers could muster sufficient upward momentum.
  • I argue why, while the party isn't over, late buyers of SMCI's bullish thesis could end up 'holding the bag' for earlier dip buyers who decide to cash in and sell.
If it happened online it must be real

PeopleImages

I urged Super Micro Computer, Inc. or Supermicro (NASDAQ:SMCI) investors to be wary about expecting a further upward surge in SMCI in early October 2023, as the FOMO bubble burst in August. As a result, SMCI has underperformed the S&P

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
30.18K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

t
tfizzle
Today, 3:13 PM
Comments (168)
Was hoping for a barron's bounce.

I think this has a nice 2 yr runway before others catch up. I remember owning CSCO in the 90's riding up and then down as others got in the game. The do have a lead and a superior produce but others are investing in this space like crazy. Somewhere between 400 and 450 I'll start to trim
sliman21 profile picture
sliman21
Today, 3:15 PM
Comments (3.65K)
@tfizzle Bounce happened on Friday. Barrons articles are all on digital before paper comes out.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 3:06 PM
Comments (7.16K)
Hah. In the stock market, I don't subscribe to the mantra that "it's better late than never."

Instead, I prefer my own mantra that "it's better to be Nate than lever[ed}!"
sliman21 profile picture
sliman21
Today, 2:59 PM
Comments (3.65K)
I'm selling $262 puts expiring this week. I will happily take the shares at below price of the issue if I get that lucky. Stock will resume upward move after issuance is absorbed.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 2:52 PM
Comments (4.89K)
This one is a hard one to trade. I have a position. Managed to catch the dip at $257.00 today. Suffice to say, the "flim flam" has returned to the markets last week. Very apprehensive about the trade- definitely agree with you about the uncertainty regarding SMCI (and SOXX in general). I have a trade on AMD as well - same apprehension.

as of 12/4/23 2:44 PM (subject to change)
Highest Put OI Strike: $250.00
Highest Call OI Strike: $300

Max Pain: $275.00 (est)

maximum-pain.com/...
L
Lambsup
Today, 2:58 PM
Comments (878)
@Natturner1966

I was situated similarly a couple weeks ago along with holding a sizeable position, SMCI popped to $303ish or so and I squared my call and sold 50% of my position when the resistancel above $310 held.

Still like the company but I have to say it trades puzzlingly. I've added a couple more puts but I think the lower resistance level is trending to $260 from $230 at the end of the summer so eventually I do expect the upper resistance to reset to somewhere around $350.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 3:00 PM
Comments (4.89K)
@Lambsup
Thanks for sharing. Very helpful.
Trade In Mexico profile picture
Trade In Mexico
Today, 2:37 PM
Comments (2.65K)
Talk about a drop to $100 is RIDICULOUS, when eps estimates are nearly $20 per share.....
