I urged Super Micro Computer, Inc. or Supermicro (NASDAQ:SMCI) investors to be wary about expecting a further upward surge in SMCI in early October 2023, as the FOMO bubble burst in August. As a result, SMCI has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my August update. Despite that, I have not gleaned any clear red flags (sell signal) on its price action. There was even a tactical buy signal in early November as the broad market bottomed. However, the failure of SMCI buyers to lift its momentum past the $320 resistance zone is another cause for concern (yellow flag).

In addition, SMCI holders underwent downward volatility last week as the company announced "the launch of a proposed underwritten registered public offering of 2.10 million shares of its common stock." It included "100,700 shares are being offered by certain selling stockholders," as the company looks to raise about $524M for $262 per share. However, SMCI last traded at a market cap of about $14.4B, so the implied downside due to the offering is not expected to be significant.

Observant investors should recall that the leading AI server ODM released its fiscal first-quarter of FQ1 earnings in early November, which led to an initial post-earnings decline. However, it proved an astute move to force liquidation of weak holders, as dip buyers returned to pick up the pieces at the $225 level.

Therefore, I assessed investors are likely still optimistic about secular tailwinds driving significant investments in AI servers. Supermicro management demonstrated its ability to outperform Wall Street analysts again. Accordingly, Supermicro posted an adjusted EPS of $3.43 for FQ1, well above analyst's estimates of $3.24. In addition, Supermicro's FQ1 revenue of $2.12B "exceeded expectations by $60 million."

Management's outlook for FQ2 suggests continued growth momentum, as it anticipates improved chip supply and advanced packaging capacity. Accordingly, Supermicro anticipates FY24 revenue of between $10B to $11B, which management considers "conservative." Wall Street revenue estimates of $10.84B for FY24 suggest analysts are confident about another internal beat by Supermicro, given improved capacity forecasts.

The AI tailwinds underpinning Supermicro's longer-term push toward a $20B annualized revenue run rate are expected to gain momentum. The company expects to "complete a dedicated manufacturing capacity for 100 kilowatt racks with liquid-cooling capabilities by the coming March quarter." As a result, it would lift its total rack production capacity to 5K racks per month.

As the AI tailwinds continue broadening, I expect Supermicro to continue leading the industry and gaining market share against its key rivals. Key AI chip designer Nvidia's (NVDA) drive to expand its revenue segments beyond hyperscalers and cloud service providers is expected to broaden the opportunities for Supermicro and its peers. Notably, Nvidia sees a critical opportunity to establish AI factories that could help increase the adoption of AI across several industries.

As a result, Supermicro and its AI ODM peers are well-positioned to broaden their revenue base further and diversify their reliance and revenue concentration on its key customers. Accordingly, Management stressed that a "large data center customer accounted for 25% of total revenues for Q1."

SMCI Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

SMCI Bulls are likely convinced its valuation looks attractive with a forward P/E multiple below 15x. However, Seeking Alpha Quant's "C-" valuation grade suggests no dislocation at the current levels, based on its comps with tech sector (XLK) peers.

However, astute investors are likely cognizant that valuation should be regarded as one of the critical considerations but not necessarily the decisive factor. SMCI's "A" range grades in three Quant factor grades support the bullish sentiments. Moreover, its constructive earnings revisions grade suggests the company has performed well with its execution.

Despite that, analysts have already lifted the bar higher, as explained earlier, which could make significant outperformance much harder to come by for FY24. In other words, is the current caution justified, as seen in SMCI's relative underperformance against the S&P 500 over the past few months?

SMCI price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Price action investors should be able to observe SMCI's consolidation zone clearly in its weekly chart, as seen above. The $225 zone was defended in early November, post-Q1 earnings, as astute investors returned to buy the dips following its post-earnings weakness.

Despite that, the $315 level remains a stubborn resistance zone that has hindered SMCI's buying momentum upward since its initial collapse in August, as the FOMO bubble burst.

I assessed there isn't a clear sell signal at the moment, as the tactical buy signal in early November suggests investors are still keen to support SMCI's steep pullbacks at the appropriate levels.

Takeaway

Supermicro's ability to ride the AI tailwinds off Nvidia's coattails has benefited its earlier investors, who bought well before its surge. In addition, its ability to diversify its reliance on AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC) should provide more confidence to its investors.

However, SMCI has underperformed the market over the past three months, as late buyers haven't been able to push its upward momentum much higher.

A recent tactical buy signal remains in place but is no longer at the optimal buy level. It was also unable to break through the $315 resistance level, suggesting waiting for another pullback to assess buying sentiments is more appropriate.

A decisive breakdown below SMCI's $225 support zone could open up a steep technical selling given the gap toward the $100 support zone. As a result, I urge late buyers to remain cautious with their risk management strategies if their buy thesis fails to pan out accordingly.

Rating: Maintain Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

