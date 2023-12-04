Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) UBS Global Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) UBS Global Media and Communications Conference December 4, 2023 8:15 AM ET

Hans Vestberg - Chairman & CEO

John Hodulik - UBS

All right. We are set to begin with our first speaker of the day. Again, thank you all for joining us. I'm John Hodulik from the Telecom Media and Infrastructure team. And I'm very pleased to announce our first speaker today is Hans Vestberg, the Chairman and CEO of Verizon. Hans, thanks for being here.

Thanks for having me. Great to be here. Monday morning. A lot of great games yesterday on TV.

Tons.

Yeah.

Yeah. And some controversy on the college football side. But we’ll -- maybe we'll get to that...

Will leave that maybe -- yeah.

Q - John Hodulik

We'll leave that. So we've got about 35 minutes for Q&A, and I've got the iPad here. So if anybody has any questions, you can download the app and shoot me a question and I'll try to weave it into the conversation. So as always, this late in the year, we always -- I think it's a great time to sort of look into 2024. So Hans, if you could just talk a little bit about -- if you want to give guidance, that would be great, too. But...

For '24.

Yeah. Or just keep it a high level and talk about your priorities.

Yeah. I think I'll start with the safe harbor then. It's a safe harbor statement. I might say things that are forward-looking. So be careful. Okay. So what was the question, '24?

Priorities for '24.

No. So let me rewind a little bit. I mean we came into ’23, I would say, starting to get some momentum from the third quarter and the fourth quarter last year. We -- as I said so many times, but it's always good to go back and saw what happened. We didn't have the right product on the consumer wireless postpaid in the first part of '22. We did a lot of adjustments and then, of course, brought in new leadership team there as well. And if you look right now, we have had good momentum now straight through the year. We had good momentum in this holiday season as well.

And I would say that our priorities are very clear going into next year, is continue to have service revenue growth and continue to expand our EBITDA and cash flow. That's how the whole team is incentivized. That's our shareholders and our Board has told us to focus. And you have seen through the year that, basically, we have had sequential and year-over-year improvements on all metrics in that sense. That means also that there are certain supporting metrics like KPIs that also need to go our way, meaning we need to continue to have our low share, continue to grow our broadband and also sequentially improve our net adds, which we have done basically every quarter since the beginning of the year.

A lot of changes in the company the last 12 months, both from leadership, how we address the market, the offerings we have. I would say, not only the majority, basically all of the changes are working for us at the moment. And the momentum, we gain in the company and with our customers, with the offerings we have is resonating with the market. So all-in-all, that's the same priorities we had this year, we just execute even better. That's my feeling.

That's great. So we're going to go into a lot of those topics. Maybe we'll start with something a little bit more short term. Just if you could talk about sort of Black Friday, it's obviously biggest day of the year for you guys. How would -- did Verizon perform? And maybe talk a little bit about some of the competitive environment and the promotions you saw out there.

I think we came out from the third quarter. And actually when we reported our third quarter a couple of weeks into October, we said that our momentum continues well. We have a good -- on the -- I stay on the consumer wireless. We come to the business wireless later on. The consumer wireless continue with a very good growth on gross adds. You saw that in the third quarter. That continued in because both we have changed the go-to-market on localization and our focus on our stores.

Then, of course, myPlan is resonating with our customers. We have seen a very high degree of our customers paying the premium network, but also now that the perks are still growing. And if you're reading mail this morning, you saw that we come out with another great offering right now. So we can have Netflix and Max for $10. We are uniquely -- the only one that has that again, where it's exclusive for Verizon. All that is driving even more traffic to our stores and better conversions in the store. So that momentum has continued, and it continued also over the Black Friday.

And I would say, as I said in the third quarter, we are gearing consumer wireless for a sequential improvement, positive net adds, better than last year, and I'm confident that we will do that, and we will have a good quarter because the team is doing well. Of course, 30 days left or whatever it is. But so far, the team is performing really good. So that's what we saw. Competition-wise, nothing new. I mean tough competition. They are always there doing their great things, but we are performing way better this year than last year compared to competition. But it's nothing new, more heightened competition. It's just -- we are in a mature market where churn and retention is very important.

We have an enormous fantastic base of high quality consumers. So that's one. Then we have our business side that has for -- on the wireless been for nine quarters basically been growing more than 125,000 net adds. And they continue strong enterprise, SMB and governance -- government. So they are moving around a little bit, but definitely keeping their very high share -- market share, and Kyle and the team is doing a great job.

What do you think is driving the gross add momentum you've been seeing on the consumer side? I mean -- and maybe specifically to the Netflix, Max bundle, is that -- maybe I'll talk about perks in general, but that bundle. Is that -- it is a little early, but is that driving any...

No, myPlan is actually driving it. It's a unique concept. We spent a year in research to do the myPlan concept. And of course, in the beginning of the first couple of weeks, when you change the concept that much, actually, we were down. But now we see it resonating with our sales staff, it's resonating with our customers, both digitally and in the stores. So I think we hit the sweet spot with myPlan and the optionality and the flexibility we give for our customers. And then, also -- I mean, the saving is going to do. We have one saving with -- you can take five streaming services for $20. I mean it's savings up to 40%.

At the same time, as you get your network plan, you can be individual on the line on an account, meaning you have five people in the family. Every account can have different type of network sort of choice and then the perks. All that is working for us. And I said this morning, we came up with Netflix and Max, just boosting up the momentum we have in the quarter. So we feel good about the momentum, that means that we need to execute every day. We need to be there every day and see what's happening in our local markets. The regionalization we did with six market presidents is really working.

And is that in place everywhere now?

It's everywhere. So we have six market presidents that is overseeing six regions. We have the same for network. We are much more targeted. We're doing thousands of local activities every quarter right now. I mean you saw around the playlist, for example, not sure how much you follow us, hopefully, a lot, where basically every NFL team are doing their own playlist.

We do that, of course, we bring the players to the stores. We create more activity. We're leveraging all the assets we have from sports, for example. There are more to come. So the teams are very innovative locally, and we see that we leverage our scale of it. So in general, I have to say what Sam, Pat and his team on the consumer side have done since April and what they have put in motion, all of it is working very well for us.

And you said it would seem like business as usual from a competition standpoint. Are you seeing more competition from the cable companies, who seem to be -- I mean especially this year, it seemed like Comcast is leaning in a little bit more.

Hans Vestberg

And it is accretive it's been since the start of it. We treat them as corporate customers or an enterprise customer, very important. So I think we have a good relationship with them. And usually, I say that I cannot speak too much about it because there's a lot of confidentiality in our agreement, but I think for our investors and our shareholders, you should know this is a good business for us.

And getting back to myPlan and some of the localization you've been doing, what -- how should we think about the impact that could have on churn and especially when you start talking about bundling in these perks and the streaming services, you made some progress on churn? Is that -- should we expect that to continue?

Hans Vestberg

So it's not like we're doing the sort of short -- doing some shorting here, we're really giving more value for our customers. We can do that because our distribution is way better than anybody else, and we have leveraged it from the beginning with Plus Play, the perk system. Everything is exclusive for us, which is part of the deal or the part of the thinking. I had when we started this that we're going to leverage our distribution. We're going to make it exclusive. It's going to make it as a churn prevention.

And in some cases, like in Sunday Ticket, it was also a growth engine for us, new customers. But historically, been more loyalty and retention. But in some cases -- and I'm really excited about going into Christmas right now with Netflix and Max together, which never have been bundled before for that price and see how much that can drive both customers, but definitely the retention.

You mentioned distribution, you guys have always, obviously focused on retail distribution. I heard recently that you're building more stores. You're going to expand. So I think it's in urban areas or something. Can you talk a little bit about that?

Hans Vestberg

First of all, the prepaid business in general is a little bit slower because postpaid has been a little bit aggressive in the low-end. So the prepaid market is a little bit lower. But we have a great opportunity. We have the largest prepaid base, but we have never converted them into postpaid customers and that's what we do Total by Verizon. We also said that we have more work to be done there. We have done sequential improvements. We're not where we want to be yet.

The team is very focused to see that we're getting back to having that as a strong business for us as well. But right now, the – but the market is a little bit slower. We are in our migration work. So there's a couple of components in there. But I would say, the action plan is very clear what needs to be executed in order to make that continue to be sequentially better for us.

And is that a group -- a segment you think you can return to growth and is it just competition that's driving the [Multiple Speakers]

Hans Vestberg

And the last one is, of course, the government subsidized plans, which comes up and down, depending on the economy, how much subsidy is going out in the market, how consumers are using the subsidy. That's sort of non-accretive business coming up and down. It's been more down this year than up last year, so that’s one. But ultimate is also a performance that we need to improve. So it's a little bit of everything here. But sitting down with the team in the last couple of weeks, seeing the plans they have and what they want to do, I feel confident with Visible, Total by Verizon and what we're doing with a large distributor that, for us, this is going to be sequential improvement.

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

Before historically, this market was, hey, you get the phone regardless of plan. We are much more segmented and more -- much more financial discipline. So this is a conscious decision of us in the beginning of the year and see that we are actually giving the right value for the customer buying a certain plan. And that has driven down the upgrades because it's a different money.

Now if you look at myPlan, if you take the lowest myPlan, it's probably $600, $700 in promotional money. If you go to the highest, it basically including an iPhone. So it's -- that's one of the reasons where I've seen a little that we actually conscious in driving. Then, of course, it's a little bit about innovation on handset as well that there's a little bit of saturation on that. So I think it's a combination of it.

But clearly, we will continue to be extremely financial discipline. And what it means for us is, of course, that our cash flow is improving. And you have we increased our guidance for cash flow in the third quarter to $18 billion plus, I guess, we're saying in billion dollars free cash flow, which is -- we continue to generate a great flow of cash flow, I would say, by far, the best in the industry.

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

We'll, of course, don't announce anything here. But the team is constantly looking, can we add more value to our customers that is a price increase, but they get more and it's beneficial for us as a shareholder. We would do that. But right now, I think that Sam and Pat, running consumer is looking a little bit more about gaining more quantity of customers rather than price increases to grow our service revenue. Historically, the last two, three years, we have continued to grow our service revenue, but basically because price increases are value-added more for our customers. I think we're tilting a little bit more to quantity there.

On the business side, they have been balanced on both because they both have quantity and have done something on prices all the time. So they're much more balanced. I think that Sam and Pat is looking for that, and that's what we've seen in the second quarter, third quarter, sequential improvements of offering. And as I stated already today, I mean, we are very confident that we will have growth on net adds in the consumer business this quarter, and it will be clearly better than last year.

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

They see the improvements, so they're stepping up. And also our churn is lower in those markets. So it's just a clear correlation about how greater network is. And then, of course, I can offer broadband, fixed wireless access, something I can open up totally new markets. So that's what we are seeing. When we now get the C-band, the initial part will be that we augment the 74 market, which are mainly urban market. That's what we're going to augment. That go quickly. You have already the radios up. You just need to amplify it with the spectrum.

Next step is going to be suburban and urban. The next 24 months, we're going to just continue the rollout in suburb and urban the C-band. And what I talked to Joe, which are, Head of Networks, a lot is that we're going to see that we meet customer performance in the right areas, that's how we deploy right now. Think about customer satisfaction, think about revenue generation on the C-band.

Where do we see the biggest opportunities? We deploy there, that's how we do it right now. And the guys is doing a great coordination between the business units, the business and the consumer side. Where do we see the great opportunity, that's how we roll out right now, both creating fixed wireless access opportunity, but also this upgrade step-ups and churn reduction and seeing that we're doing that in the right markets.

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

So -- but we see the same sort of metrics or KPIs on churn that we had on Fios, how it comes down over time. And we use a lot of our knowledge from wireless and Fios when it comes to churn, how can we do with same team, they understand how to do it. So if we attack a quality issue, a technology issue or if it's a billing issue or whatever it might be, we have that in the team. I would say, Verizon's execution, and I come from another company, I've been there for a long time. What I've seen in the last six years, these guys are really good in executing.

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

Again, I have the same philosophy here. I want to keep that cadence. It's not helpful to get 600,000 or 700,000 one quarter and 100 the next quarter. Again, that's how we dimension, marketing, media, organization, capital rollout, you want to have that. And I'm very pleased to be around 400,000 net broadband subscribers over a quarter. That's really good between Fios and fixed wireless access. And it start generating a lot of revenue for us coming into the service revenue and I only build the network once. It's no special radio base station for fixed wireless access.

So again, the same thinking build the network ones. The more connectivity revenue generating you have, they flow to the bottom line, my beta and cash flow is growing and our service revenue is growing, that's really the thinking. And the next couple of years, that's our mantra. You're going to hear me like a parrot saying exactly the same thing because that's how we in the organization are working and how we focus on everything we're doing right now.

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

So the millimeter wave right now is very much focused on private networks, but also where we see hotspots where we can build millimeter wave. And if that's going to be fixed wireless access in a certain area, we can do that because, remember, our device is handling millimeter wave, C-band and LTE. So we actually have all three of them. So we constantly have all optionality for a consumer experience or customer experience.

And what we have not said about fixed wireless access, which was I would say in the beginning, we were very focused on consumer broadband being the use case for fixed wireless access. As you have seen over the last quarters, our business side is growing equally good. They have it as main broadband as well, main broadband for retailers, small and medium companies, a small portion is back up. But again, it's a revenue-generating backup. I take it any given day. It flows straight down to the bottom line. So those use cases, we didn't really have in the beginning, it's just adding to the whole idea of a multipurpose network, you build it once, giving more revenues on top of it, so it flows down to the bottom line and that's the whole idea with it.

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

We're going to increase if we see reasons for it, especially the BEAD money, which we can probably debate for hours to see when it comes out and how it comes out. But I think they definitely use cases where Fios is going to be the winner given the nature of our structure. That I still think that fixed wireless access is one of the best solutions for the BEAD money as well because it's much quicker. You get broadband immediately to the digital device that we all are trying to close.

So far, it's been a little bit, okay, it has to be fiber. Okay. Fair enough. But I think that if the government really want to see that we close the digital divide as soon as possible. They should definitely consider fixed wireless access. It's still up for the states now. So we're going to see what the states do, as this money coming out and the RFPs are coming out. But so far in the few that has been out, we have been successful.

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

And then we're going to start to get a little push but still very little on private 5G networks because that's still -- it's not that we don't get many, but they are small in the beginning. They are a replacement of a Wi-Fi network and then we get in with licensed spectrum in a retail or a logistics center or a big warehouse or something like that. And if it works there, they start to add compute storage and then they start replicating all other stores they have in that enterprise.

So it's an iterative process. I think that our product is really resonating with the market. But with our $135 million, $140 billion in turnover, it takes some time before you get some percentage of it. So -- but I'm really, really supportive of it, and I think it's a great product, and we're definitely in a lead of it.

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

And if I talk to my team, they are really excited over our offerings, our assets, how we go to market. And that's the most important. You have a very motivated team all the way to the field engineers and our sales reps in the stores, and they understand our model. Sometimes it's underestimating when you get that cultural evolution in the company where everybody feels the same vision and the same targets as way more important than start buying companies and adding again. But again, I have to just say you never know. But clearly, my focus is to execute on what we have right now.

John Hodulik

Hans Vestberg

John Hodulik

Thank you.