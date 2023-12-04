Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy Alert: 3 Top Retail Dividend Growth Stocks For The Santa Rally

Dec. 04, 2023 12:02 PM ETDKS, NKE, SPG, TGT, WSM1 Comment
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Holiday spending shows consumer resilience despite inflation.
  • Some retail stocks have shot up and are now overvalued.
  • But here are 3 which present great opportunities for dividend investors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Freedom Tribe. Learn More »

multigeneration family on the living room exchancing christmas presents

zeljkosantrac/E+ via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs.

Introduction

The holiday season is well underway, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday having posted record numbers, which would be flat if adjusted for inflation.

Nonetheless, the fact that the dollar value

Breaking: The Dividend Freedom Tribe's new offering

The Dividend Freedom Tribe has just launched a free and a lower priced tier for members to get more for less.

You can find out more about our plans, and join for free by clicking here.

You'll get exclusive content for free, which you won't find anywhere else on Seeking Alpha.

This article was written by

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
41.69K Followers

Robert & Sam Kovac are a father & son team specializing in building diversifed dividend portfolios. Robert has 40 years of experience as a software engineer at investment and retail banks, insurance companies, clearing houses, and the European Commission. Sam has passed levels 1 of both the CFA & CAIA programs and he holds a Masters of Economics from Sciences Po Paris, one of France’s most selective schools.

Together they lead the investing group The Dividend Freedom Tribe where they help investors achieve their retirement goals with analysis of the 120 best dividend stocks. Features include: a training course, three model portfolios, weekly in depth analysis, buy/watch/sell lists, access to MAD Dividends Plus for free, as well as a community of lively dividend investors available via chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WSM TGT SPG DKS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

63C-Vette profile picture
63C-Vette
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (861)
I would never ever buy Target. I won't even shop there any more, same as thousands who are sick of their woke, perverted, radical management.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DKS--
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
NKE--
NIKE, Inc.
SPG--
Simon Property Group, Inc.
TGT--
Target Corporation
WSM--
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.