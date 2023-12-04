Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals: 3 Clinical Catalysts In The Next 4 Months, Xdemvy Launch Underway

Dec. 04, 2023 12:09 PM ETTarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS)
Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.05K Followers

Summary

  • TARS has launched a new drug, Xdemvy, for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis, with net product sales of $1.7M in the first five weeks following launch.
  • TARS has readouts from three clinical trials due in the next four months, with one due in Q4'23.
  • TARS completed a follow-on offering in August, raising net proceeds of $99.4M. TARS had $246.9M in cash at the end of Q3'23.
Digital Eye, AI - Artificial Intelligence digital concept

Vertigo3d

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) is in the early stage of a commercial launch of a new drug, Xdemvy, but also has three clinical trials anticipated to readout in the next four months. This article takes a look at the recent progress and what

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.05K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TARS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TARS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TARS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.