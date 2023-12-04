Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SL Green: A Positive Investor Day Should Not Outweigh Long-Term Challenges

Dec. 04, 2023 12:10 PM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)
Summary

  • SL Green Realty shares rose over 6% after announcing actions to strengthen its business, including a dividend cut and asset sale.
  • The company confirmed its 2023 guidance for funds from operations and initiated 2024 guidance, forecasting a 3% annual decline.
  • SL Green and its partners sold their ownership interest in 625 Madison Avenue for $632.5 million, with proceeds going toward debt reduction.
  • With significant debt and long-term pressure on office demand, I would use the rally to sell SL Green Realty shares.

Manhattan Skyscrapers

zxvisual/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) popped over 6% on Monday in response to the company's Investor Day, where it announced a slew of actions, including a dividend cut and asset

Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

