Chip Somodevilla

Dividend Kings - with their storied histories of consistently growing their dividends for at least half a century - are some of the most prized passive income investments. This is because a company that is able to raise its dividend so consistently over such a long period of time, is clearly exceptionally well managed, has a prudently constructed balance sheet, and possesses a business model that can weather severe macroeconomic disruption along with major technological change, reflecting a very durable competitive advantage and making it an attractive place to allocate capital for dependable income growth.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) - known for its long-term investment strategy and affinity for investing in high-quality businesses - has unsurprisingly invested in several notable Dividend Kings over the years, with its most famous Dividend King investment being its long-term holding of The Coca-Cola Company (KO). Since Buffett first started buying shares in 1988, KO has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY)(VOO), helping to drive his impressive long-term outperformance of the market:

Data by YCharts

As a result, Buffett's recent sale of two of his Dividend King holdings got our attention, sending a potentially bearish indicator for these stocks. In this article, we look at why Berkshire may have parted ways with these storied stocks and share another Dividend King that we think looks very attractive right now.

Buffett’s Strategic Dividend King Sales

Berkshire's latest filings revealed that it had sold its stakes in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Procter & Gamble (PG). Both had very impressive dividend growth track records, with JNJ boasting 61 years of dividend growth and PG boasting 67 years of dividend growth, but Buffett and his world-class team clearly still found reasons to sell them.

Johnson & Johnson Stock

JNJ has a diversified business model, focusing on pharmaceuticals and medical devices, that positions it well within the healthcare sector and makes it fairly defensive in nature. Moreover, its strong competitive advantages, such as its unparalleled size, scale, AAA credit rating, strong brand power, and consistent investment in research and development, have enabled it to compound wealth consistently for shareholders over the long term.

That being said, while we cannot know for sure, Buffett may have elected to sell the stock because its growth prospects have stagnated somewhat (with just a 4.3% earnings per share CAGR forecast by the analyst consensus through 2027) and its valuation is not particularly compelling at a ~3% dividend yield and a 15x P/E ratio that are both in-line with its long-term historical averages despite interest rates being at fairly elevated levels. While JNJ does not appear to be a bad or grossly overvalued company at present, it is highly likely that Buffett has better places to allocate that money to right now, likely moving him - or one of his portfolio managers - to sell Berkshire's position and reinvest the proceeds elsewhere.

Procter & Gamble Stock

PG, meanwhile, is also known for being a very stable, time-tested company given its 133-year history of paying dividends to its shareholders. P&G's success lies in its focus on investing in its strongest and most profitable brands and leveraging its global scale (over 180 countries), large size, significant brand power, and strategic research and development to generate significant operational efficiencies, pricing power, and a very strong competitive edge against competitors. This enables it to continue generating steady organic growth while also expanding its profit margins over time against the backdrop of a low-risk profile that navigates recessionary and inflationary periods quite well.

That being said, as with JNJ, PG stock is not particularly attractively priced at the moment with a 23.3x P/E ratio (against a historical average of 20x) and a 2.5% dividend yield (against a historical average of 3.0%). Moreover, its growth outlook - while steady - is not extremely exciting either with analysts projecting a 7.7% CAGR through 2028. Given that interest rates are at elevated levels and PG's inflation resistance is no longer quite as valuable given that inflation rates are beginning to drop, PG does not appear to be a likely candidate to deliver significant outperformance moving forward. As a result, it makes a lot of sense that a value investor like Berkshire Hathaway would sell it right now.

Buy Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Stock Instead

While JNJ and PG do not appear to be opportunistically priced Dividend Kings right now, FRT does.

FRT is a leading retail-focused REIT (VNQ), that predominantly operates in affluent and densely populated coastal markets in the United States. Its strategic focus on high-quality properties in these prime markets has been a key driver of its sustained growth and profitability over six-plus decades. In fact, its approach has been so successful that it is the only REIT Dividend King and has grown its dividend for 56 consecutive years.

With a well-diversified portfolio in which it services over 3,300 tenants across 102 properties where no single tenant accounts for more than 2.7% of its annualized base rent, FRT has little tenant and individual property risk.

Moreover, despite significant disruptions to the brick-and-mortar retail space, FRT has consistently delivered FFO-per-share growth and maintained strong occupancy and rental growth rates. Over the past two decades - despite paying out a generous and growing dividend and facing two major economic crises and a retail "apocalypse" that all placed enormous headwinds on the company - FRT has grown its dividend every year and compounded its FFO per share at a solid 4.5% annualized pace.

Furthermore, FRT’s strategic development pipeline is a critical component of its growth strategy that gives it solid growth potential moving forward. In fact, analysts expect its AFFO per share to achieve a 5.9% CAGR through 2027.

In addition to its strong growth potential and well-diversified business model, FRT's business model is quite resilient in the face of recessions and e-commerce headwinds due to its focus on top-notch markets, mixed-use developments, and attracting quality, e-commerce and recession-resistant anchors. Moreover, it enjoys a strong balance sheet as reflected by its BBB+ credit rating from S&P, giving it plenty of liquidity to invest in its properties to keep them economically competitive while also navigating rising interest rate headwinds with relative ease.

Another reason to really like FRT stock right now is that its valuation appears to be very discounted. While it has historically traded in line with NAV, it currently trades at a substantial 14% discount to NAV, giving investors a rare opportunity to buy high-quality and exceptionally managed real estate at a discount to its private market value. Moreover, its P/FFO multiple of 14.71x is well below its historical average of 20.68x and its dividend yield of 4.5% is about 100 basis points above its historical average of 3.5%, further accentuating its attractive valuation at present.

FRT's discounted valuation implies that shareholders could see very attractive risk-adjusted returns moving forward given that there is a growing body of evidence that suggests that interest rates may very likely be headed lower in the near future, which should cause FRT's valuation multiples to expand.

Given FRT's business model and balance sheet strength, its attractive growth outlook, discounted valuation, and improving macroeconomic tailwinds, it looks like an attractive risk-adjusted buy right now.

Investor Takeaway

Warren Buffett's recent divestment from JNJ and PG, both well-regarded Dividend Kings, provide a somewhat bearish signal for these stocks that have otherwise served investors very well over the long-term. However, for investors looking to invest in the Dividend Kings space, we think that FRT is a compelling alternative, combining a strong track record, resilience to macroeconomic challenges, and a currently undervalued stock that offers investors a higher current yield than JNJ and PG along with greater upside potential from strong growth and valuation multiple expansion.