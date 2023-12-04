Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

From Groundbreaking OCS To Sky-High Ambitions: Mini Deep Dive On TransMedics

Dec. 04, 2023 1:07 PM ETTransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX)1 Comment
Jonah Lupton profile picture
Jonah Lupton
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TransMedics Group, Inc. revolutionizes organ transplants with its patented OCS technology, fueling significant growth and industry-leading position.
  • Strategic aviation expansion and advanced OCS development creating competitive moat.
  • TransMedics should be profitable in CY2024 followed by several years of high EPS growth.
  • I am a former Wall Street wealth manager turned investor/trader. I run the investing group, Fundamental Growth Investors, where I focus on companies with 100%+ upside in next 2-3 years.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Fundamental Growth Investor. Learn More »

Monitors used in cardiology surgery

JazzIRT/iStock via Getty Images

I covered TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in my newsletter for the first time back in February 2021, when the stock was at $26 per share, and TransMedics had not yet launched its National OCS Program (NOP), which has been

Jonah Lupton is a former Wall Street wealth advisor and portfolio manager turned entrepreneur and full-time investor/trader. Jonah is looking for companies with 100%+ upside over the next 2-3 years.

Jonah leads an investing group, Fundamental Growth Investor, where he and his team publish the most comprehensive deep dives on public companies (7,000+ words). Jonah also shares his investing and trading portfolios (3.5-year CAGR of 86%) alongside investment models, daily webcasts, quarterly earnings analysis, trading alerts, and a live chat community group. Learn more.

This article was written by

Jonah Lupton profile picture
Jonah Lupton
289 Followers

I am a former Wall Street wealth advisor and portfolio manager turned entrepreneur and full-time investor/trader. I run a premium service called Fundamental Growth Investor on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace where my team publishes the most comprehensive deep dives on public companies. The service also includes quarterly updates on portfolio companies, current portfolio with position sizes, investment models, trading alerts, live chat, daily webcasts, trading charts, and much more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TMDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

JKB2004 profile picture
JKB2004
Today, 1:28 PM
Comments (657)
TMDX is on the path to significant moat. I see them developing that marketplace for donors w the NOP (early days) and being a logistics leader. It's a very small marketcap (that is good and bad). Always good to have "one of those" in port. They have the only system that handles multiple organs (key point, and that they are FDA approved) and was designed for long distance transport. Additionally, they have adverse event and survival data spanning 2 years post procedures. How does a new player get funded to compete against that? The regulators will use that survival/complications data as a yardstick. Also, TAM will increase given efficacy of OCS and Logistics - because non-used organs % will come down (in theory). Longer term opportunity to gain mindshare w doctors.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TMDX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TMDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.