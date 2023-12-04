Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Raymond James 2023 TMT and Consumer Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 04, 2023 12:42 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James 2023 TMT and Consumer Conference

December 04, 2023 10:55 AM ET

Company Participants

Kecia Steelman - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Olivia Tong

Thank you everybody for being here. I'm Olivia Tong, I cover beauty, personal care, and household products for Raymond James. And it's my pleasure to welcome Ulta Beauty and Kecia Steelman, President and COO. Ulta just reported a strong quarter and raised the full year outlook with the holiday season off to a strong start. So thank you, Kecia for joining us. Really appreciate it.

Kecia Steelman

Absolutely. Thank you so much for having myself and Ulta Beauty here with you today.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Olivia Tong

Thank you. Thank you. So let's start off first with holidays as we're in a crucial period right now, and Black Friday was strong. So can you bring us up to date, on the in-store activity since Black Friday? Any surprises one way or the other, cadence of promotions? And then, well, I know we shouldn't read too much into one -- the first weekend of the holiday, but just a little bit of update and how you're thinking about the season? Thanks.

Kecia Steelman

Yes. Absolutely. At our last week's earning call Dave shared with everyone that we were off to a good start. And I couldn't be any prouder of our teams, because we're executing at a very high level across the entire organization. This year is really going to be an interesting holiday, because there's 31 days between Thanksgiving to Christmas, and then there's a full weekend going into Christmas, because Christmas falls on a Monday this year. So there's plenty of room for the procrastinators out there to come in late into the season.

