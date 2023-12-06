RyanJLane

What a month for the stock market.

The S&P 500 (SP500) just had its 18th-best monthly gain since 1950.

The only problem is that stocks are now trading at 19X forward earnings, a 13% historical premium.

But of course, it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

World-class blue-chips, including dividend aristocrats, kings, and Ultra SWANs, are still on sale if you know where to look.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), the legendary dividend king raising its dividend every year for almost 60 years, is now in its worst bear market since the Great Depression.

Yes, it's fallen as much as 43%, a larger decline than during the Great Financial Crisis, when the global economy almost collapsed.

Let's look at why the market hates Hormel so much today, why it's likely a great buy, and how to find 6% yielding dividend king alternatives easily and quickly.

dividend king: any company with a 50+ year dividend growth streak.

Why Hormel Is Suffering

As an analyst, I'm not worried that Hormel's most famous product is a class 1 carcinogen packed with fat, cholesterol, and sodium.

Spam Classic

Don't get me wrong, no one who cares about good health should eat SPAM, where a single can has three days' worth of the saturated fat recommended by the American Heart Association.

Are products like these why analysts keep cutting their growth targets on Hormel?

Hormel's record earnings were in 2018 (tax hike boost), and by 2025, they are expected to remain below that high water mark.

Hormel provided an underwhelming margin outlook during its investor day last month that was further confirmed in its fiscal 2023 earnings release." - Morningstar.

Sales have grown, but profits have not due to margin pressure, and now, no sales growth for the next few years is expected.

Hormel's issues are currently due to margin pressure created by the Pandemic.

Recall that supply chains were disrupted during the pandemic, and companies scrambled to obtain supply at any price.

Initially, consumers were flush with cash able to pay any price to get food they wanted.

Hormel has premium brands, but even many of those have struggled under the highest inflation in 42 years.

Daily Shot

Remember that while the Fed and Wall Street are focused on YOY inflation, consumers are focused on the cumulative price increase.

If prices doubled and stay flat for a year, the Fed would declare victory while consumers would be outraged.

The overall cumulative inflation has been 25% since the pandemic began, higher than wages have risen, and that's why consumers are trading down for lower-cost brands.

Not all companies are suffering equally. Pepsi has been hiking prices 14% and volumes have only fallen 2%, for example.

However, Hormel also suffers from company-specific issues, like tough comps for its turkey business. In last year's Avian flu pandemic (which killed chickens but not humans), chicken prices went through the roof, and consumers turned to Turkey.

Chicken prices have normalized, and Hormel is struggling even more with a supply chain that whips between insufficient supply and too much.

While the company expects its supply-chain modernization and portfolio optimization efforts to generate $250 million in savings, it estimates it will take a few years, leading to a more gradual recovery than we previously forecast." - Morningstar.

Hormel is suffering on the top line because globally its brands have fallen out of favor and are losing market share to other companies.

In the meantime, it's having to deal with its supply chains and margin pressure at a time when consumers are being tested on brand loyalty by the worst inflation in 42 years.

For context about how bad HRL's investor day was, at least from a short-term perspective, before that presentation, 2024 consensus EPS estimates were $2.4, and now they are $1.61.

a 33% decline.

S&P

In 2021, HRL acquired Planters for $3.4 billion from Kraft, its largest deal in history.

Planters sales have not grown as it expected, and it's been forced to spend more on advertising to try to make this acquisition pay off.

Combined with its supply chain and inflation-related troubles, leverage has risen though to just 2.4X at the moment, far below the 4X levels safe for food companies.

However, it has resulted in a credit rating downgrade, though HRL is still an A-rated company.

Why I Still Have Confidence This Is A Good Company

Hormel investor presentation

Hormel's management team is one of the most experienced in the world.

Its CEO has been with the company for 34 years, and its head of supply chain for 38 years.

Its executive team has a collective 192 years of experience and has delivered investor returns like this.

Total Returns Since 1990

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Remember that HRL is in its worst bear market since the Depression, and it's still beating the market over the last 33 years.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

HRL is a consistent market beater because it's able to adapt and overcome.

That's what it's been doing since it was founded in 1891.

132 years of adapting to change and succeeding.

investor presentation

Management plans to generate 5% to 7% growth by 2026.

investor presentation

According to management, that's 8.7% to 10.7% total return potential, plus whatever buybacks management wants to do once de-leveraging is complete.

Is 9% to 13% long-term return potential great for a low-risk company with good long-term risk management?

We use S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting its risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry-specific

This risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades.

The risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

HRL scores 70th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

occupational health & safety

customer relationship management

business ethics

climate strategy adaptation

sustainable agricultural practices

corporate governance

brand management

interest rate risk management.

HRL scores 70th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

Am I saying HRL is going to go back to generating 13% long-term returns? No, probably not. But is a nearly 4% yielding recession-resistant A-rated dividend king Ultra SWAN whose management is battle-tested and guiding for at least 9% returns worth of consideration?

For some people, yes.

Ycharts

Hormel is trading at the highest yield in almost 40 years. If you ever wanted to buy this company and believe management can adapt and overcome its current challenges as they have done for the last 34 years, then now is a great time to buy HRL.

And what if you, like me, have no interest in buying Hormel (I own it via ETF) products or stock?

How to Find The Best 6% Yielding Hormel Alternatives Video (Click This Link To Watch)

Here is how I have used our DK Zen Research Terminal to find the best 6% yielding dividend king alternatives to Hormel.

From 505 stocks in our Master List to the best high-yield Ultra-SWAN quality dividend kings with superior long-term return potential.

All in one minute, thanks to the DK Zen Research Terminal. This is how I find all my investment ideas.

Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 Dividend Kings List (any stock with a 50+ year dividend growth streak) 46 9.20% 2 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy" 36 7.20% 3 Non-Speculative (No Turnaround Stocks, investment grade) 31 6.20% 4 13 Ultra SWAN Quality 21 4.20% 5 Yield of 3.7+% 5 1.00% Total Time 1 minute Click to enlarge

Short, simple, and super effective. It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

6% Yielding Dividend King (50+ Year Streak) Alternatives To Hormel

Bottom line up front, here are the fundamentals for these incredible high-yield Ultra SWAN dividend king Hormel Alternatives.

Fundamentals Summary

yield: 5.6% (4X S&P 500 and 2% more than SCHD or VYM)

dividend safety: 98 safe (1.1% dividend cut risk)

overall quality: 97% low-risk Ultra SWAN dividend kings

credit rating: BBB+ stable outlook (4.13% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

S&P LT Risk management global percentile: 70th = low risk (good risk management)

long-term growth consensus: 6.8% vs 3.0% HRL

long-term total return potential: 12.3% vs 6.7% Walgreens

discount to fair value: 19% discount (potential very strong buy) vs 13% overvaluation on S&P and 28% discount for HRL

10-year valuation boost: 2.1% annually

10-year consensus total return potential: 5.6% yield + 6.8% growth + 2.1% valuation boost = 15.4% vs 9% S&P and 10% HRL

10-year consensus total return potential: = 319% vs 134% S&P 500 and 160% HRL.

Hormel is likely to beat the market over the next decade, but not by much. In contrast, these 6% yielding dividend king alternatives are expected to more than quadruple.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

I've linked articles about each for further research and sorted by yield.

Consensus Total Return Potential Through 2025

if and only if each company grows as analysts expect

and returns to historical market-determined fair value

this is what you will make.

Altria Group

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Philip Morris International

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Federal Realty Investment Trust

FAST Graphs, FactSet

AbbVie

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Kimberly Clark

FAST Graphs, FactSet

S&P 500

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Bottom Line: Hormel Is A Potentially Fantastic Buy, And So Are These 6%-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats

Hormel's management is confident that it can eventually return to the historical 7% to 8% growth rates of the past, powered by rising protein demand in developing markets.

If that's true, then Hormel's 10-year return potential jumps to 3.7% yield + 7% to 8% growth + 3.3% annual valuation boost = 14.5% annual return potential = 287% vs 134% S&P 500.

However, even if Hormel pulls off this kind of growth, MO, PM, FRT, ABBV, and KMB offer superior 15.4% annual return potential, and with a lot less fundamental risk.

HRL Alternative Fundamentals Summary

yield: 5.6% (4X S&P 500 and 2% more than SCHD or VYM)

dividend safety: 98 safe (1.1% dividend cut risk)

overall quality: 97% low-risk Ultra SWAN dividend kings

credit rating: BBB+ stable outlook (4.13% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

S&P LT Risk management global percentile: 70th = low risk (good risk management)

long-term growth consensus: 6.8% vs 3.0% HRL

long-term total return potential: 12.3% vs 6.7% Walgreens

discount to fair value: 19% discount (potential very strong buy) vs 13% overvaluation on S&P and 28% discount for HRL

10-year valuation boost: 2.1% annually

10-year consensus total return potential: 5.6% yield + 6.8% growth + 2.1% valuation boost = 15.4% vs 9% S&P and 10% HRL

10-year consensus total return potential: = 319% vs 134% S&P 500 and 160% HRL.

As things stand now, Hormel looks like a potentially fantastic medium-term buy, but there are many superior options to consider.