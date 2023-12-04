Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.54K Followers

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call December 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe DeNardi - Vice President of Investor Relations

Toni Townes-Whitley - Chief Executive Officer

Prabu Natarajan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Gursky - Citi

Bert Subin - Stifel

Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Matt Akers - Wells Fargo

Josh Korn - Barclays

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SAIC Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe DeNardi, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joe, you may begin.

Joe DeNardi

Good morning. And thank you for joining SAIC's third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call. My name is Joe DeNardi, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Ventures, and joining me today to discuss our business and financial results are Toni Townes-Whitley, our Chief Executive Officer; and Prabu Natarajan, our Chief Financial Officer. Today, we will discuss our results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 that ended August 4, 2023. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release, which can be found at investors.saic.com where you will also find supplemental financial presentation slides to be utilized in conjunction with today's call and a copy of management's prepared remarks. These documents, in addition to our Form 10-Q to be filed later today, should be utilized in evaluating our results and outlook along with information provided on today's call. Please note that we may make forward-looking statements on today's call that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made on this call. I refer you to our SEC filings for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SAIC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAIC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.