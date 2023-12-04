Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bill Ackman Makes U-Turn, Bets On Rate Cuts, Possible Hard Landing

Summary

  • Billionaire investor Bill Ackman made a U-turn and is betting big on rate cuts as fears of an economic hard landing mount.
  • Inflation is still above target, but early signals coming out of the labor market suggest unemployment is rising.
  • Has the most anticipated recession in history finally arrived, bringing Ackman billions more in profit on his rate-cut bet?
  • Or could stagflation stymie Ackman's bet?
  • If you think Ackman is right, you can follow his bet with the TUA ETF.
Billionaire activist investor Bill Ackman made headlines this summer for placing a big bet on long-term interest rates surging before cashing out in October. Ackman is now making a U-turn, betting big on the Fed to cut rates as

This article was written by

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

F
FunInvesting
Today, 2:45 PM
Comments (4.54K)
Fed gives signal today of no immediate rate cuts which can be interpreted as more towards the second half of 2024.I wonder how Ackman made when he floated the 1Qr story about the Fed loosening last week?
G
Glistening Listener
Today, 2:34 PM
Comments (10)
I can't see any further through a brick wall than the next guy, but I just don't understand all the talk about rate cuts. Won't that just heat everything up and increase inflation? Politically, I can def see Powell wanting to juice the market for this admin during an election year but won't it appear like naked politics if he does? And if/when inflation goes up as a result, won't that hurt the perception of this admin with everyone except those killing it in the stock market? How could we take even one step back towards Zirplandia when inflation is still way higher than target and prices (the thing MOST people actually perceive as inflation, not some technocrat's measurement) are still sky high? Seems crazy to me. I feel like the frog on the side of the pot, with all the other frogs in the water screaming "jump in, the water's great!" and it just seems like the time to stay out to me. But again, see the first part of my first sentence...
t
truckster
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (786)
Betting on rate cuts makes sense now. TLT is good way to play it. As to a recession next year...maybe very slow first half but no actual negative GDP and also a) everybody knows this anyway so it's already priced in to some extent; and b) Fed rate cuts starting in May will be positive for stocks overall and particularly cyclicals, financials, and tech.
K
Kevin(twincities)
Today, 2:19 PM
Comments (2.69K)
I don’t see any rate cuts or curtailing of QT, unless there is a quick downturn.
