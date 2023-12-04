Bill Ackman Makes U-Turn, Bets On Rate Cuts, Possible Hard Landing

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images Entertainment

Billionaire activist investor Bill Ackman made headlines this summer for placing a big bet on long-term interest rates surging before cashing out in October. Ackman is now making a U-turn, betting big on the Fed to cut rates as soon as Q1 as fears of an economic hard landing mount. Ackman made waves when he revealed the bet in an interview with fellow billionaire David Rubenstein last week. Ackman famously went on CNBC and declared that "hell is coming" in March 2020, before cashing out his short positions for an estimated $2 billion profit. He correctly forecasted 2023's interest rate surge as well, though there are other situations where he has been less successful, such as with bets that Hong Kong would break its dollar peg.

Data by YCharts

Ackman Makes A U-Turn, Bets On Rate Cuts

If you look at Bill Ackman's original analysis from August and line it up with now, it's somewhat contradictory. Many of the same fundamental catalysts from August that drove interest rates higher are still in place. Bloomberg columnist Jonathan Levin argued in August that Ackman may have been right but for the wrong reasons. One point in favor of Ackman's flip-flop here is that Ackman's previous bet was on long-term interest rates, and this bet seems to be on short-term interest rates. Ackman likely made the bet with derivatives, but the closest publicly-traded proxy is the Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA). There are more risks with the fund than a plain vanilla bond fund because it makes a leveraged bet on two-year Treasuries, but it's the best way to make a bet similar to Ackman's without derivatives. You wouldn't want to make a big bet on long-term Treasuries (TLT) after a nearly 12% run-up and then realize you weren't even making the same bet as Ackman if he cashes out big and you lose due to betting on different instruments.

I'll state the obvious. When celebrities and billionaires talk about their trades on TV or social media, you should always be aware that there's an inherent conflict of interest. Celebrity investors profit if you tail their bets, and can generally change their mind and cash out whenever they want. When you see an investment recommended by a celebrity or hedge fund manager, run the numbers for yourself and only buy if your own analysis agrees. You shouldn't put anyone on a pedestal just because they have a hot hand, whether they're writing for Seeking Alpha or whether they're a billionaire hedge fund manager.

Ackman's argument here is that a Fed funds rate of 5.5% is too high with core PCE inflation only at 3.5%, so the Fed needs to start cutting. Ackman added that he's seen evidence of a weakening economy. I don't know what to make of this. Ackman's bet may be informed by having access to high-frequency data like satellite data or real-time credit card data. This isn't uncommon for hedge funds to have. But it's also pretty common for hedge fund managers to make huge bets for the hell of it, especially if they know that tens of thousands of traders will pile in behind them, giving plenty of liquidity to exit if they so choose.

I don't think Ackman is correct here that a 5.5% cash rate and a 3.5% inflation rate are at all inconsistent. This said – he might be right for different reasons. Leading economic indicators have been signaling trouble since early 2022. Continuing jobless claims have risen sharply in recent weeks as hiring has slowed. This coincided with student loans kicking back in, the lagged effects of rate hikes, and the real estate industry recoiling. A recent study by Fidelity shows that the average 401k balance of its customers is nearly unchanged from five years ago (down significantly adjusted for inflation), and personal savings rates are hovering near all-time lows. Future consumption competes with present consumption, and Americans are eating their seed corn.

Data by YCharts

You might not be convinced just by seeing this, but if you remove the discontinuity from COVID, you'll see that continuing jobless claims pretty much only went down after the recovery from the 2008 recession. Claims now are higher than they were in January 2020, and they're rising at a level of 30,000 to 40,000 per week. The rate of change in hiring here loosely implies an unemployment rate of 5% to 5.5% in 12 months. If there starts to be a domino effect with unemployment – as there usually is, we could see unemployment peak where it normally does at recession troughs–at 7%, 8%, or more.

US Continuing Unemployment Claims, 2005-2019

Data by YCharts

There's a fair amount of seasonality to contend with – layoffs tend to be concentrated in Q1 of any given year after the holidays and this data is seasonally adjusted, but it appears that unemployment is rising in any case. The official unemployment rate is a lagging indicator, but it's risen to levels consistent with the early stages of past recessions.

Data by YCharts

Two classic leading labor market indicators are the change in payrolls for transportation and temporary help. Both of these are down to levels consistent with the early stages of past recessions, and neither indicator gave a false alarm in 1994's soft landing.

Leading Labor Market Indicators (Yardeni Research)

If you go back and look at the leading economic indicators of the time, there was never any recession signal in 1994. Fed chair Alan Greenspan raised rates to knock inflationary expectations down and then cut rates when he was satisfied that the market got the message. That's quite different than the business cycle – when capital and labor are deployed unproductively during the boom and then washed out in the recession. The Fed doesn't create the business cycle, it simply responds to it. Even the sketchy data we have from the Soviet Union shows they had business cycles despite the economy being totally dominated by the government.

I'm not convinced that unemployment slowly rising will convince the Fed to aggressively cut rates, especially because they don't want to be seen as trying to juice the economy before the election to help the Democrats. If they do this and the Republicans pick up the White House and Congress, the Fed is likely to see its mandate shrunk. Politics will play into monetary policy leading up to the 2024 US presidential election, and the Fed has to walk the tightrope. And inflation is still well above target, so the Fed has no good reason to cut much, if at all.

So for Ackman to be right, there will likely need to be some sort of credit crunch and/or a situation where unemployment starts to rapidly rise. History shows that inflation and unemployment can happen at the same time (stagflation), a nightmare scenario for stock bulls and the Fed. For these reasons, I like being in cash better than making a bet on rate cuts.

What The Market Says:

The market now sees the Fed cutting rates in March, consistent with Bill Ackman's thesis.

March 2024 Fed Funds Rate Probabilities (CME FedWatch)

If you go out to December, the market is now expecting a total of five interest rate cuts.

December 2024 Fed Funds Rate Probabilities (CME FedWatch)

Because of the way these are priced, Ackman or anyone betting on December Fed funds futures will now need five or more Fed fund rate cuts for his bet to pay off at current prices. This is not consistent with a soft landing.

But if you look at data from Truflation, inflation bottomed in June at 2.1% and has now increased to a rate of around 3% annually. Official government inflation reports have the number higher due to the lag in calculating rents and home prices. The Fed's progress on inflation has stalled, and for this reason, there will be no reason to aggressively cut rates unless unemployment starts to rapidly rise.

What The Fed Says:

The Fed knows that inflation is coming down, but that the battle is not over. As the Fed's transparency has improved over the years, we now know much more about what policymakers are thinking regarding monetary policy and inflation. The Fed gives loose forecasts for rates each quarter in its Summary of Economic Projections. There should be another update on this at next week's meeting.

Fed Summary of Economic Projections (Federal Reserve)

Here, we see the Fed itself projecting a Fed funds rate at the end of 2024 of 5.1%. They also project a core PCE inflation rate of 2.6%. This means that the Fed is targeting a real rate of 2.5% to bring inflation down. With inflation at 3.5%, the current real rate is about 2%.

It's fashionable to think that the Fed lies and that they'll do whatever the White House tells them, but letting the real rate hit 2.5% to stop inflation seems fairly reasonable. Inflation is still well above target. The Fed is not looking to get embarrassed by cutting rates prematurely and letting a second inflation surge happen. That would be even more damaging to the economy and the wellbeing of consumers. The TIPS market thinks the Fed will achieve an inflation rate of about 2.25% over the next 10 years, the last time I calculated they've achieved about 2.5% over the last 25 years.

With this, we can ballpark when the Fed will start cutting – and it likely leans toward holding rates steady until summer and cutting less than the market thinks. Of course, because Fed rate cuts are a cheap way to bet on the economy tanking, the market is going to price lots of rate cuts as a result of these bets like Ackman's. They may be disappointed though in their quest for more QE and ultra-low rates, especially given the inflation data.

Another way of looking at what the Fed will do is to run models using the Taylor Rule. The Taylor Rule is a mathematical model that the Fed uses to balance supply and demand in the economy, given any level of unemployment and inflation.

Taylor Rule Calculations (Atlanta Fed)

Of 30 model runs, four are showing that the Fed should cut, while 14 think the Fed should continue hiking rates. I recently argued that the Fed is done hiking, but there's nothing here suggesting it's a good idea to start cutting rates. Taylor Rule models are not official Fed policy, but whenever the Fed goes too far against it they tend to be making a mistake. Here we see that the proper course of action is to hold interest rates steady.

Implications For Markets

Has the most anticipated recession in history arrived? After nearly two years of worsening signals from the economy but the stock market down less than 10% off of all-time highs, many traders think the business cycle no longer exists. However, excess savings from the pandemic have now largely run out, and unemployment is rising. History shows this generally doesn't end well for stocks.

Will the Fed start cutting in Q1? My inflation data suggests that inflation is still far too high. The Fed probably will be forced to hold rates steady into a weakening economy for 6-9 months if they're serious about bringing inflation down.

Where's the best value? Stocks, bonds or cash? Given where the Fed is and what's happening with the economy, I'd argue cash is still the best play. Corporate profits tend to plummet in recessions, and stocks get deeply discounted for the select few who have cash to buy. Yes, the Fed would cut and you'd earn less on your cash, but there would be plenty of opportunities in the markets at that point. I wouldn't personally tail Ackman's specific bet because I think the Fed could easily hold rates higher if inflation persists into a weakening economy, but the TUA ETF is the best way to follow him.

Bottom Line

Bill Ackman made headlines for another big macro bet, this time on rapid Fed rate cuts. Given what we see from the inflation data remaining above target, the only likely way this bet would pay off is if unemployment rapidly rises. Ackman seems to be betting big on a hard landing, and time will tell if he's right.