Top 2024 Picks From Beaten Down Sectors To Create Passive Dividend Income

Dec. 04, 2023 2:01 PM ETMDLZ, RSP, SRC, SRC.PR.A, XLRE, XLU, CAG, NEE, NEE.PR.R, O, WEC4 Comments
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Treasury Rates receded in November, leading to a rebound in equities, particularly in interest rate-sensitive sectors like utilities and real estate.
  • The market anticipates that the Fed will maintain its pause on rate hikes in December and January, with a possibility of rate cuts coming much sooner than originally thought.
  • It's time to make a move to build your passive income in these beaten-down dividend names as November gave us a taste of how hard and swiftly they can rally.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Builder Opportunities.

Up and down bar chart stock

busracavus

Written by Nick Ackerman.

With Treasury Rates receding this past month, equities (and fixed-income) can rebound from some of the pressures in the prior two months. In fact, the November rally saw broader participation.

That includes

This article was written by

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
3.71K Followers

Cash Builder Opportunities (aka Nick Ackerman) is a former fiduciary and a registered financial advisor with 14 years of investing experience.

He is the leader of the investing group Cash Builder Opportunities, where his specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks, and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WEC, NEE, O, CAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Steady Income profile picture
Steady Income
Today, 3:18 PM
Comments (1.6K)
I gladly added not long ago to WEC when it went below $80 and to O when it dropped below $50.
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 3:31 PM
Comments (2.04K)
@Steady Income thank you for sharing! Best of luck to the both of us.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 2:46 PM
Comments (11.55K)
Took full advantage of Os drastic drop to round out my position to 1000 shares from 600.
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 2:56 PM
Comments (2.04K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut that's great to hear! I do wish I would have been more aggressive, but I think it is still attractive at this price too.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

