Introduction

One of my favorite topics this year has been oil and gas investments, as I have consistently added to companies that I expect to protect my portfolio against inflation and deliver consistent juicy (special) dividends.

Furthermore, I have made some changes, as one of my all-time favorite holdings, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), accepted a takeover proposal from Exxon Mobil (XOM).

A big part of the proceeds of my PXD sale went into Devon Energy (DVN), a company I praised as one of the best alternatives in an article published in October.

One of the companies I did not discuss in that article was EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). My most recent article on EOG was written on August 22, when I took a closer look at this upstream giant.

In this article, I want to elaborate on that, discussing why I believe that EOG Resources is a great play for both long-term capital gains and elevated income, as it benefits from deep reserves, efficient production, a healthy balance sheet, and the commitment to distribute more than 70% of free cash flow to shareholders.

So, let's get to the details, starting with a closer look at the oil price!

Oil Needs More Growth

If there's one thing I discuss in almost every single oil-focused article, it's that we're in a new environment with more favorable supply and demand dynamics.

After the pandemic, oil companies started to focus on free cash flow instead of production growth. They did this to protect shrinking Tier 1 reserves and to prevent supply from rising too fast. During the 2009-2020 shale revolution, supply growth was so high that demand declines often caused very steep oil price declines.

Having that said, oil prices have struggled after peaking in 2022.

TradingView (NYMEX WTI)

One major issue is poor global economic growth. China's economy is struggling, the U.S. is seeing a steep decline in growth indicators like the ISM Manufacturing Index, while many European nations are close to a recession.

Data by YCharts

I believe if drillers were less focused on free cash flow growth, oil prices would be at least $15 to $20 lower.

I would even make the case that demand fears are so high that not even another OPEC oil supply cut kept oil prices from rallying.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, a recent one-million-barrel-a-day pullback caught the market off guard, leading to uncertainty about its impact.

Wall Street Journal

The key question is whether OPEC+ can maintain unity in the face of an uncertain outlook for the coming year, potentially requiring smaller exporters to bear more burden.

While additional cuts were announced, their voluntary nature raises concerns about strict enforcement. Traders fear Saudi Arabia might increase production unilaterally if its counterparts don't comply.

Heading into 2024, uncertainty poses challenges to OPEC+'s goal of stabilizing prices. According to the Wall Street Journal, analysts suggest that achieving this goal will not be straightforward due to factors like global economic conditions, inflation, and geopolitical events.

When incorporating current headwinds and longer-term tailwinds, I tend to agree with the 2024 outlook of BMI Research, at least when it comes to the "tale of two halves" (emphasis added):

Brent crude is forecast to rise to an annual average of $85 a barrel in 2024, according to BMI analysts. “Next year will be a tale of two halves: in 1H, a sharp slowdown in developed market economies will put prices under heavy pressure; in 2H, as global economic growth passes its nadir, sentiment will strengthen, positioning Brent for healthy gains,” they say in a note. Prices have slumped in recent weeks, reversing gains made since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, with Brent currently trading 1.4% lower at $77.78 a barrel. - Via Wall Street Journal

Once growth gets stronger, I expect oil prices to enter triple-digit dollar territory, which is why I am focused on companies that are able to distribute a lot of cash at elevated oil prices.

EOG Resources is one of them.

A Well-Positioned Oil Giant

EOG is a giant. With a market cap of more than $70 billion, the company is the third-largest player in the North American exploration and production industry.

Please note that this excludes companies like Exxon that are considered integrated oil and gas companies due to their refining assets.

Established in 1985, EOG Resources is engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. In other words, it has all bases covered.

Furthermore, the company is primarily focused on efficient, low-cost basins in the United States and Trinidad & Tobago.

EOG Resources

Going into this year, EOG's estimated net proved reserves totaled 4,238 MMBoe (million barrels of oil equivalent), with 99% in the U.S. and 1% in Trinidad.

The reserves include 1,661 MMBbl of crude oil, 1,145 MMBbl of NGLs, and 8,591 Bcf (1,432 MMBoe) of natural gas.

This year, the company is expected to produce between 972 and 992 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Roughly half of this is expected to be crude oil. Close to 220 MBOE is expected to come from natural gas liquids, which have higher margins than natural gas.

This also means that EOG has close to 12 years in proven reserves if I straight-line 2023 production numbers into the future. This excludes probable reserves and is a satisfying number, as it protects the company against forced M&A to maintain production rates.

Nonetheless, while EOG traditionally favors organic growth, the company is not averse to strategic bolt-on acquisitions. The focus here is on smaller, high-value opportunities that align seamlessly with existing operations.

Generally speaking, EOG strategically manages its inventory, considering the longevity of returns and the cost of reserves. By driving down well costs, increasing well productivity, and identifying lower-cost reserves, the company aims to continually improve its existing assets.

EOG Resources

Having said that, during last month's Bank of America Securities Global Energy Conference, the company elaborated on its strategy to thrive in a volatile energy market.

For example, the company strategically positions itself in the South Texas region with the Dorado play, anticipating a significant role in North America's LNG future. For example, last year, the company engaged in a long-term deal with Cheniere Energy (LNG), which turns natural gas into liquid natural gas for export purposes.

Cheniere Energy

This is a great opportunity for EOG, which has significant natural gas production and reserves.

Another major area of growth is the company's Utica assets, which it added last year.

Via FactSet:

[...] the Utica Combo to be its next large-scale premium resource play” and that it believes it can be developed using three-mile laterals. Historically, this area has seen limited production activity due to the comparably worse well performance against the Utica wet and dry gas windows. However, the historical underdevelopment of the volatile oil window and the black oil window means there is an abundance of potential locations that could add to Appalachia inventory estimates.

EOG Resources

According to the aforementioned Bank of America conference, initial results from the Utica play demonstrate promise, with an initial production rate of over 2,000 barrels of equivalents per day.

Although the play is still in its early stages, EOG is actively working on delineation efforts to confirm and expand its understanding of the Utica reservoir's behavior.

The company plans to drill roughly ten wells by the end of the year and potentially increase activity levels in the coming years. Despite being in the early stages, EOG is optimistic about Utica's contribution to its portfolio.

On top of that, the company strategically invests in infrastructure, such as transportation pipelines, to optimize operational costs and lower breakeven points. By capturing transportation efficiencies, EOG enhances the play's competitiveness and ensures a margin of safety even in a dynamic commodity price environment.

Furthermore, cost management remains a focus, with a reduction of approximately 2% in full-year cash operating costs in Q3, bringing the total reduction to 3% since the beginning of the year.

As we can see below, EOG has reduced its operating costs (excluding taxes and interest) to less than $23. That's down from roughly $33 in 2014!

EOG Resources

Thanks to these efficiency trends, EOG requires an oil price in the low $40 range to achieve a 10% return on capital. In 2014, that number was $86 per barrel!

On its third-quarter earnings call, the company reported ongoing favorable developments, with oil production increasing by 4% year-over-year, total production up by 9%, and per unit cash operating costs decreasing by 5%.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter were $140 million below the target.

This is also great news for shareholders, as the company is breakeven close to $40 WTI. This means at elevated oil prices, the company generates significant free cash flow.

Shareholder Distributions & Deep Value

As of 3Q23, EOG is on track to return $4.1 billion to shareholders in 2023 through regular dividends, special dividends, and share repurchases, representing about 75% of its estimated 2023 free cash flow.

Over the past 26 years, the company has grown its dividend by 21% per year.

EOG Resources

EOG's transparent cash return strategy is tied to a sustainable regular dividend and supported by a strong balance sheet. The company has more cash than gross debt and a credit rating of A-. This is one of the best ratings in the cyclical oil industry.

Going back to its dividend, after hiking its dividend by 10.3% this year, EOG now pays $0.91 per share per quarter. The annualized regular dividend is now $3.64 per share, which translates to a yield of 2.9%.

EOG Resources

On November 2, the company announced a $1.50 per share special dividend.

In February of this year, the company announced a special dividend of $1.00 per share.

This translates to a total annualized yield of 5.0%. That's a great deal, given that oil prices traded mostly below $80 this year.

It's also in line with free cash flow. $4.1 billion in total distributions (including buybacks) is 5.7% of its current market cap.

Especially at elevated (triple-digit) oil prices, I expect the company to pay dividends that could result in high-single-digit to low-double-digit yields.

The valuation isn't bad either, to put it mildly.

As the chart below shows, EOG's stock price has held up quite well despite oil price weakness.

TradingView (EOG, NYMEX WTI)

Although falling oil prices are not bullish, I believe the divergence is justified, as the market never gave oil equities the valuation they deserved when oil prices were elevated.

Now, the opposite is happening.

When it comes to valuing oil companies, I like to use operating cash flow. After all, when dealing with companies like EOG, operating cash flow tells us a lot about what we can expect in terms of shareholder distributions.

Using the data in the chart below:

EOG is expected to grow per-share operating cash flow by 3% this year, followed by 10% expected growth in 2024 and 1% growth in 2025. However, please bear in mind that these numbers rely on the price of oil. This is a base case based on the current pricing environment.

Historically speaking, EOG has been trading close to 7x operating cash flow (the blue line in the chart below).

EOG currently trades at a blended P/OCF multiple of 6.3x.

Based on current operating cash flow estimates, a return to its normalized valuation could pave the way for 16% annual returns through 2025.

FAST Graphs

Needless to say, these return estimates are theoretical. This is by no means a promise that returns will be this juicy.

However, these numbers tell us that EOG is very attractively valued for a scenario where oil prices bounce back.

Over the past ten years, EOG has outperformed its energy peers (XLE) by a wide margin, returning more than 90%.

Data by YCharts

Going forward, I expect EOG to continue outperforming its peers.

In general, I consider EOG to be one of the best energy stocks on the market, thanks to its shareholder distribution policy, strong operations, healthy balance sheet, and attractive valuation.

Although current economic challenges could keep the stock from rising, I like the longer-term outlook and believe that EOG could do very well in 2024.

Takeaway

EOG Resources emerges as a compelling investment in the oil and gas sector. The company, valued at over $70 billion, strategically operates in low-cost basins like the Dorado Play and Utica assets.

EOG's focus on cost management, operational efficiency, and infrastructure investment enhances competitiveness.

With a transparent cash return strategy, it's set to return $4.1 billion to shareholders in 2023, reflecting 75% of the estimated free cash flow.

The company's strong balance sheet, consistent dividends, and attractive valuation position EOG Resources as a standout energy stock poised for potential success in 2024.