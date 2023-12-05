nobiecjc/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

After reporting a double beat for Q3 2024 early last week, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) saw its stock pop up by more than 10% in a single session. And, this stunning move gave me a sense of deja vu, with CRWD having made a similar post-ER move after Q2 2024.

Back then in September, I reiterated my "Buy" rating for CRWD stock, and called out for a rally to over $200+:

Despite a post-ER pop, CrowdStrike remains an attractive long-term investment as evidenced by our valuation exercise in the previous section. Technically, CrowdStrike has exited its bear market channel. Having regained the 50-DMA level post Q2 earnings, CrowdStrike's near-term setup is looking bullish, and I think a run to $200+ is possible within the next 6-12 months. CrowdStrike Stock Chart (09/01/2023) (Webull Desktop) In the digital era, cybersecurity software is critical infrastructure for all businesses regardless of which sector or industry they operate in. And this secular growth trend is set to go on for several years to come. CrowdStrike Falcon is a best-of-breed cybersecurity platform that continues to deliver rapid growth at scale with improving profitability. At my investing group, we own a basket of cybersecurity stocks, and CrowdStrike is an integral part of this basket. In light of its robust Q2 performance, I plan to accumulate more shares in CrowdStrike over the coming weeks. Key Takeaway: I rate CrowdStrike a "Buy" in the low $160s. Source: CrowdStrike: Earnings Beat, Valuations, Technicals, And More

If you have been following my research work on Seeking Alpha, you already know about my adoration for CrowdStrike - the company and the stock. In late 2022, I laid out a bullish thesis for CrowdStrike despite the stock looking like a falling knife at the time:

Since then, I have published multiple positive endorsements for CRWD stock:

As of writing, CrowdStrike's stock has more than doubled from my initial recommendation in the low $100s, with the cybersecurity giant continuing to deliver exceptional financial performance in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. In this note, we shall review CrowdStrike's Q3 FY2024 earnings report, and re-run CRWD through TQI's Valuation Model to see if CrowdStrike is still an attractive long-term investment.

Brief Review Of CrowdStrike's Q3 FY2024 Report

In Q3 FY2024, CrowdStrike's revenue of ~$786M (up 35% y/y) came in ahead of management's guidance and consensus street estimates of roughly $777M (a beat of ~1%). This stronger-than-expected top-line performance, combined with robust gross and operating margins, resulted in record free cash flow generation of ~$239M in Q3 FY2024.

CrowdStrike Investor Relations

Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, the demand environment in the cybersecurity industry has remained steadfast, with best-of-breed, multi-solution platforms like CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Zscaler (ZS) taking market share from legacy point solutions. As we know, CrowdStrike is a dominant player in endpoint security; however, CRWD's non-endpoint modules are quickly becoming an integral part of the business (with rapid growth in Cloud Security and next-gen LogScale SIEM) as customers consolidate on the Falcon platform.

CrowdStrike Investor Relations

Riding the wave of platformization, CrowdStrike grew subscription revenues by 34% y/y in Q3, whilst commanding robust non-GAAP gross margins of 80%. In addition to growing at a brisk pace, CrowdStrike is also delivering tons of operating leverage, as evidenced by ~96% y/y growth in non-GAAP operating income in Q3 FY2024.

CrowdStrike Investor Relations CrowdStrike Investor Relations

Despite CRWD's management re-investing aggressively into its business (organic growth: R&D expenses growing in line with current revenue growth rates; inorganic growth: strategic acquisitions like Bionic) CrowdStrike is, beyond doubt, an absolute cash cow, with Q3 FCF of $239M.

CrowdStrike Investor Relations

Here's what CrowdStrike's leadership said in the Q3 earnings press release:

CrowdStrike's record third quarter exceeded expectations, delivering new milestones across the business: net new ARR growth accelerated to a record $223 million and ending ARR surpassed $3 billion, making CrowdStrike the fastest and only pure play cybersecurity software vendor in history to achieve this milestone. Our single platform architecture and unique data advantage unites security and I.T. teams in solving cybersecurity's mission-critical challenges, driving increased win rates and record pipeline. Customers increasingly trust the AI-native Falcon XDR platform as their cybersecurity consolidator of choice." - George Kurtz, CrowdStrike's President, CEO and Co-founder "Our relentless focus on operational excellence drove record operating margin, net income and free cash flow, while at the same time we continued aggressively investing in our innovation engine to flight the company to achieve its vision of reaching $10 billion in ARR over the next five to seven years." - Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike's Chief Financial Officer

Despite facing elongated sales cycles (and some harder negotiations around payment terms) due to macro headwinds, CrowdStrike is winning massive deals and management expressed optimism about their robust pipeline. For Q4 FY2024, CrowdStrike is expected to generate revenues and non-GAAP EPS of $836.6-840M and $0.81-0.82, respectively. Both of these guided metrics were stronger than consensus estimates going into the Q3 report.

CrowdStrike Investor Relations

In light of stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings, CrowdStrike's management has once again raised the full-year guidance for FY2024. And, in my view, CrowdStrike is executing tremendously against a humongous and rapidly growing total addressable market opportunity (which is set to grow from $100B in 2024 to $225B by 2028).

CrowdStrike Investor Relations

Considering its ARR of $3.15B, CrowdStrike is likely to remain a secular growth story throughout this decade and potentially the next one too. As of the end of Q3 FY2024, CrowdStrike's cash balance stood at ~$3.17B (net cash of +$2.43B). With robust FCF generation (>$1B per year), I believe CrowdStrike's balance sheet is only going to get stronger from here.

CrowdStrike Investor Relations

In my previous update on CrowdStrike, I wrote the following -

According to their long-term target model, CrowdStrike's management expects free cash flow ("FCF") margins of ~30-32%; however, in my view, the business is already operating at this guardrail and steady-state FCF margins could end up being a lot higher, potentially in the 35-40% range.

And, I am pleased to report that CrowdStrike's management has upgraded their long-term target operating model, raising the free cash flow margin target range to 34-38%. Over the long run, I can see CrowdStrike delivering 40%+ FCF margins on subscription gross margins of ~80-85%. However, I will be conservative and assign a 37.5% optimized FCF margin in our model.

CrowdStrike Investor Relations

Overall, CrowdStrike is still executing immaculately, with Q3 results handily beating consensus estimates. While the near-term macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, CrowdStrike's leadership exudes confidence in its ability to keep winning market share through tough times. Despite still being in hypergrowth mode, CrowdStrike is already a free cash flow machine. With a humongous TAM of $225B (2028 estimate), I believe CrowdStrike is just getting started on its growth journey.

Now, let's re-evaluate CrowdStrike's fair value and expected returns to see if the stock is a buy, sell, or hold at current levels.

Here's My Updated Valuation For CRWD Stock

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

As per our model, CrowdStrike's fair value is ~$215.20 per share (or $52.7B). While CRWD stock is now running ahead of its intrinsic value, paying a small premium for a high-quality secular compounder like CrowdStrike is a more than palatable idea for me if the long-term risk/reward is good enough.

Predicting where a stock would trade in the short term is impossible; however, over the long run, a stock should track its business fundamentals and obey the immutable laws of money. If the interest rates were to stay depressed, higher equity multiples would be justifiable. However, I work with the assumption that interest rates will eventually track the historical long-term average of ~5%. Inverting this number, we get a trading multiple of ~20x.

Assigning a premium for CrowdStrike's rapid growth and robust margins, we assume a base case exit multiple of 25x P/FCF:

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

At current price levels, CrowdStrike's 5-year expected CAGR return stands at ~13%. While this projected return exceeds long-term S&P 500 returns, it fails to beat our investment hurdle rate of 15%. Hence, I think investors should wait for a price correction in CRWD stock before adding more shares.

Concluding Thoughts

While macroeconomic uncertainty is likely to persist in the near term, cybersecurity demand trends are still looking strong and CrowdStrike is winning market share through this difficult period and performing exceptionally well as we have seen throughout this note. Given its massive TAM, CrowdStrike is likely to remain a secular growth story for many more years to come. Hence, from a business standpoint, I am still very, very bullish on CrowdStrike. However, as we know, the business is not equal to the stock.

As of today, CRWD stock is running a little ahead of its intrinsic value. With CrowdStrike's 5-year expected CAGR no longer exceeding our investment hurdle rate of 15%, I am not enthusiastic about buying CRWD stock right here, right now.

Furthermore, CrowdStrike is pretty overbought (Daily and Weekly RSI > 70) at this moment in time. Yes, the stock could stay overbought for a while and continue to climb higher toward all-time highs; however, a correction or sideways consolidation is the more likely outcome as we are sitting just under a key resistance trendline.

Webull Desktop

While I wouldn't recommend CRWD stock for a short-term trade, I can see CRWD's intrinsic value catching up to its current stock price within a quarter. Given CrowdStrike's resilience to the broader macroeconomic environment, I am not averse to the idea of nibbling here [especially for investors who don't own CrowdStrike] despite expected CAGR falling short of our investment hurdle rate.

Ideally, I would like to wait for a price or time correction; however, considering medium-to-long-term risk/reward, I rate CrowdStrike a modest "Buy" in the $230s, with a strong preference for slow, staggered accumulation.

Key Takeaway: Considering long-term risk/reward, I rate CrowdStrike a modest "Buy" in the $230s, with a strong preference for slow, staggered accumulation.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share any thoughts, questions, or concerns in the comments section below.