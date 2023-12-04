Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Geron: Lancet Publication Derisks Imetelstat Opportunity Narrowly Makes Bull Case

Dec. 04, 2023
Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • Geron Corporation has submitted its New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for its lead candidate, imetelstat, for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients with myelodysplastic syndromes.
  • The FDA has accepted Geron's NDA and will convene an Advisory Committee to discuss the suitability of imetelstat for approval. The PDUFA date occurs in June 2024.
  • GERN stock price is declining today despite the publication of positive Phase 3 data in The Lancet, potentially due to concerns about competition from Bristol Myers Squibb's Reblozyl.
  • The market is rightly considering the case against approval for imetelstat, focusing on the upcoming AdCom, but the data may ultimately point to approval being the likelier outcome.

Investment Overview

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is a Foster City, California-based biotech primarily focused on securing commercial approval in the U.S. for its lead candidate, imetelstat.

Geron has submitted its New Drug Application ("NDA") to the Food and Drug Agency ("FDA") for imetelstat

Edmund Ingham
Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

