The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) rose nearly 0.8% to close at 4594.63 on Friday, 1 December 2023. That's the highest close the index has reached during 2023, putting it just 4.2% below its all-time record high close of 4,796.56 from 3 January 2022.

Since the late October 2023 spike in long-term U.S. Treasury yields, stock prices have risen as the outlook for economic growth the U.S. economy shows signs of slowing. In the past week, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's estimate of real GDP growth for the current quarter of 2023-Q4 dropped to +1.2% from last week's projected +2.1% annualized growth following gloomy reports on new construction and manufacturing during the week that was.

Combined with more data pointing to slowing demand-driven inflation, the prospects for interest rate reductions in 2024 has increased. The CME Group's FedWatch Tool now anticipates the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% through next February (2024-Q1). Starting from 20 March (2024-Q1), investors expect deteriorating economic conditions will force the Fed to start a series of quarter point rate cuts at six-to-twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.

In the short term, that's positive for stock prices because lower interest rates benefit firms that rely on debt to finance their growth and because indications of reduced earnings from slowing economic conditions have yet to register. The latest update for the alternative futures chart shows the trajectory of the S&P 500 is consistent with investors focusing their attention on either the current quarter of 2023-Q4 or the slightly more distant future quarter of 2024-Q1, as the short-term echo event affecting the dividend futures-based model projections that we discussed in last week's edition has come to an end.

Other stuff happened to influence the trajectory of stock prices

Just a few more weeks to go for 2023!

