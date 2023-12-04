Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Bull Plateau: The Pulse As Of December 1, 2023

Dec. 04, 2023 3:28 PM ET1 Comment
O. Young Kwon profile picture
O. Young Kwon
747 Followers

Summary

  • Heart rate is an important indicator of heart health and can change with age or indicate a heart condition.
  • The current market cycle and business cycle suggest a bear market and recession may be on the horizon in 2026 or later.
  • The PPO approach and various indices can be used to measure the pulse of the bull plateau and predict its future performance.
  • The physical on the Plateau shows that the Plateau is not only healthy, but also expected to perform for at least 3 years.

Manhattan Skyscapers Wall Street Financial District New York City

PPAMPicture

Introduction

There is a special market, which means either "a bear-market rally" or "a bull plateau". Bears hug the former, whispering "Do not rally too long", while bulls do a red-carpet welcome to the latter, cheering "Stay longer, at least for 3 years".

This article was written by

O. Young Kwon profile picture
O. Young Kwon
747 Followers
O. Young Kwon, a NYU Ph.D. in Economics (1980) taught Macroeconomics (CUNY, Staten Island) and Statistics (Rutgers, Newark) during 1979 to1981. He worked in the security industry for ten years as a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). In the first half of 1980s, he, as a full-time Research Associate, researched at the Center for International Business Cycle Research (CIBCR) (with Geoffery H. Moore) on business cycles, growth cycles, international indicators, composite indexes, and forecast of business conditions and inflation.Prior to his academic career, he was an Economist/Bank Supervisor at the Bank of Korea [BOK] (which is the Fed's counterpart) for ten years (1963 - 73). In 1971, he visited the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, sent by the Bank of Korea: He studied the long-run central banking in the computerized environment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

O. Young Kwon profile picture
O. Young Kwon
Today, 4:23 PM
Comments (2.16K)
Dear My Investors in Th Globe in general, and My Dear Investors in South Korea (which is small in land, but the super outstanding innovation and excellence in business, sports, cooking, entertainment, and investment, in particular.

This post is one of the monumental work to wrap up my three-decade investment career, as a uptrend/long-only investing and an instant-term trading.

Thank you for reading.

O. Young Kwon
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.