Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) SoFi Shareholder Q+A Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 04, 2023 2:29 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI), SOFIW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.55K Followers

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shareholder Q+A Conference December 4, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Lapointe - Chief Financial Officer

Anthony Noto - Chief Executive Officer

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you so much for joining. We'll get started in just a moment. We collected the questions via Technologies. Over the last few weeks, and we'll use this time to answer your top loaded questions focused on the overall business during our session today.

Our remarks may include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and forecasts and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, our competitive advantage and strategy, macroeconomic conditions and outlook, future products and services and future business and financial performance.

Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. After today's event, we will have a full transcript and recording from today's event available on our Investor Relations site.

With that, let's get to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Company Representative

First up, we have a question from Ricardo T. asks when will the Company be profitable?

Chris Lapointe

Rachel, I can take that one to start off, and then I'll turn it over to Anthony, and thanks, Ricardo, for the question. So what I would say is that we've made tremendous progress on delivering profits as well as driving growth in tangible book value. In Q3, we ended up delivering $98 million of adjusted EBITDA, our fifth consecutive quarter of record EBITDA.

We also grew tangible book value by $68 million in the quarter and $171 million over the last 12

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SOFI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOFI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.