Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Citi: A 7-Point Check And 10% Target Return Covered Call Strategy

Tariq Dennison profile picture
Tariq Dennison
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Citigroup Inc.'s dividend yield and growth trajectory make it attractive to buy below 48, while its yield exceeds that of 10-year treasuries.
  • At current valuations, Citi shares are likely to deliver good returns even with little or no growth.
  • More likely though, I expect its internationally recognized brand to help deliver some upside growth surprises this decade.
  • Citi's low profitability ratios are the main reason I am writing covered calls and not considering this a "forever stock."
  • Looking for option income ideas that focus on capital preservation? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, The Expat Portfolio. Learn More »

Citibank Bank Sign and Logo, San Francisco Financial District

carterdayne

For years, I have been reducing my exposure to the shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and by next year, it seems likely that my exposure to Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will surpass

Non-US markets cover 75% of the world's economy, 90% of IMF expected GDP growth, and 95% of the world population.  That's most of my time and money is invested outside the US, where I have lived most of my life and find opportunities to share with you.  See how to improve your international stock strategy with your free trial to The Expat Portfolio

This article was written by

Tariq Dennison profile picture
Tariq Dennison
5.74K Followers

Tariq Dennison, runs an RIA focused on international clients and portfolios, applying his on-the-ground experience as an expat investing in diverse foreign markets. Tariq is the author of the book "Invest Outside the Box" and soon-to-be-released "10 Ways To Invest." He lives in Switzerland, and has worked in Finland, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Tariq is the leader of the investing group The Expat Portfolio where he helps members invest internationally with greater clarity and confidence. Features of the service include: Frequent, short, and focused analysis, access to his watchlist and dashboard, guides to specific foreign markets, and direct access to Tariq and his community in chat for discussion and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C, JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

r
rockjcp
Today, 4:31 PM
Comments (8.26K)
JF is working her plan. if you agree don't sell yourself short. I see improvement quarter by quarter,
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
Today, 4:14 PM
Comments (2.01K)
Great article. What about trying a cash secured put angle? I noticed the March $44 are selling at $1.14. Interested on your thoughts there.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About C

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on C

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
C
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.