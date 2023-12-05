Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OneMain Holdings: Cashing In The Chips

Dec. 05, 2023 7:00 AM ETOneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)JEF, SYF, COF, ENVA3 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. have returned over 45% since the "strong buy" call.
  • While I'm a fan of the company and the business model, I'm not feeling good about the financial health of hard-working Americans.
  • I'm taking OneMain Holdings, Inc. chips off the table.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Man"s hands move the winnings casino chips on red table.

kosmos111

Since writing on OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) around a year ago, shares have returned over 45%, validating the "strong buy" call.

I'm also long shares on OMF, and it's time for an update.

Before digging into the

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT® on Alpha today... for more in-depth research on REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. You'll get more articles throughout the week, and access to our Ratings Tracker with buy/sell recommendations on all the stocks we cover. Plus unlimited access to our multi-year Archive of articles. 

Here are more of the features available to you. And there's nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial. Just click this link.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated


And this offer includes a FREE copy of my new book, REITs for Dummies!

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
113.94K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

S
Sacdukeman
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (383)
My OMF stake is small and I'm about even on cap gain/loss, so no tax loss harvesting incentive. I'll hold and DRIP.
K
KEEPYOURMONEY
Today, 7:21 AM
Comments (836)
Brad you will be shocked how well rounded and smart the underwriting is for OMF . They will do very well in a tough economy and have in the past . Especially the auto loan division ( the invention of tow trucks and second set of keys made this the safest lending out there ) . Good people in need will pay and also consolidate with personal loans . The FED will lower rates fast if we hit a bind and then it will be too late to jump back in . 2024 could be the year the wonderful special dividends come back .
Valleywood profile picture
Valleywood
Today, 7:28 AM
Comments (1.21K)
@KEEPYOURMONEY I suspect Brad might agree with you. However I also suspect that both he and you (and I) might be wrong. If my assumptions are correct, then Brad is simply content with his 45% return and making dollar placements in equities he suspects will yield a safer while still significant return. I on the other hand just might continue to rock along as is.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OMF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OMF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OMF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.