Surviving The Small-Cap Zombie Apocalypse (+71% YTD 11/30/23)

Dec. 04, 2023
Courage & Conviction Investing
Summary

  • The Flagship Account and Smaller Managed Account have performed well year-to-date through November 30, 2023. The blended total return is +71% vs. 4.2% for the Russell 2000.
  • Per Pernas Research, from January 1, 2020 - November 20, 2023, 40.5% of stocks, in the Russell 2000, are down more than 50%.
  • Despite the high level of difficulty, the small-cap value universe can offer some of the best ways to generate alpha.
new year central park in New York people ice skating

franckreporter/E+ via Getty Images

As someone that exclusively focuses on small cap value and special situations investing and (selective/tactical trading), conditions have been tricky to very challenging, really since Q4 2021. Frankly, there were long stretches that felt like the 'Small Cap Zombie Apocalypse'. Perhaps, Adam Aron, CEO

Second Wind Capital is a value oriented investment service with a strong recent track record of exceptional outperformance. The focus is mostly small cap value and special situation equities. From January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2022, the flagship account has compounded at 43.7% per year. Currently on pace, through November 30, 2023, to maintain a 40% per year, 4 year compound return. 

Courage & Conviction has been investing for over twenty years and has spent five years working as a buy-side analyst within a $45 billion investment-grade bond department, 3.5 years as an energy analyst, in addition to various other corporate finance roles. He has been a full time investor and author since 2020.

He leads the investing group Second Wind Capital, providing in-depth analysis on under-the-radar smallcap value ideas. He shares his real-money portfolio and does research based on fundamentals, synthesizing industry ecosystems and regularly interviewing management teams. He teaches community members to embrace volatility and exercise patience to drive alpha creation.

Comments

Today, 5:04 PM
Excellent. Congratulations on the recent I-C decision to move more capital under management:-)
Today, 5:01 PM
Very informative. Your attitude and transparency are admirable. Thanks for your work.
Today, 4:57 PM
Trying to find next ML which I bot alot at 15... it has these characteristics: smart management .. scalable business model.... stock is undervalued... business is inflecting...if u have a few ideas please post
