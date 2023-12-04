Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 04, 2023 4:08 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)
Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference Call December 4, 2023 2:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Stansbury - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Frank Louthan

My name is Frank Louthan. I'm the senior wireline analyst here at Raymond James. We're very pleased to have Lumen back here with us at the conference. We've got Chris Stansbury, Chief Financial Officer.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Frank Louthan

And so, Chris, why don't we just kind of jump into some questions here. Your first Analyst Day in June, maybe catch us up on kind of what's happened since then, what's changed, and how that plan is playing out so far?

Chris Stansbury

Yeah. I mean, the turnaround is well underway. We continue to build the processes and the improvements internally to deal with what is legacy declines in telecom. And as we get into next year, we'll share a lot more detail around that. But we're seeing significant improvement in seller productivity in large enterprise. For example, we continue to see improvement in the onboarding of new logos in mid-markets. And as a result of all of that activity, migration, obviously, around legacy to new products, we expect the market will see a meaningful improvement in the rate of deceleration by mid-year next year.

At the same time, there's a lot going on on the innovation side. And that's the part that we're really excited about for our future when you think about where the market is going from a GenAI standpoint, and we were on the panel earlier today, but there's just an explosion of data that's happening right now and the need for flexible networking is here and now and that's what we're here to do. And I think it's going to be very disruptive to

