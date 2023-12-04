November AAII Asset Allocation Survey: Bond Allocations Above Average

Photoboyko/iStock via Getty Images

Individual investors’ allocation to fixed income increased and equities remained relatively flat in the November Asset Allocation Survey.

Stock and stock fund allocations increased 0.2 percentage points to 64.6%. Stock and stock fund allocations are above their historical average of 61.5% for the 42nd consecutive month.

Bond and bond fund allocations increased 0.5 percentage points to 16.4%. Bond and bond fund allocations are above their historical average of 16.0% for the first time in 33 months. Fixed-income allocations were last higher in January 2021 (17.0%).

Cash allocations decreased 0.7 percentage points to 19.0%. Cash allocations are below their historical average of 22.5% for the 12th consecutive month.

Optimism in the weekly AAII Sentiment Survey reached an unusually high level in November and pessimism decreased to its lowest level in almost six years.

November AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and Stock Funds: 64.6%, up 0.2 percentage points

Bonds and Bond Funds: 16.4%, up 0.5 percentage points

Cash: 19.0%, down 0.7 percentage points

November AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 29.7%, up 0.2 percentage points

Stock Funds: 34.9%, up 0.1 percentage points

Bonds: 5.8%, no change

Bond Funds: 10.6%, up 0.6 percentage points

Historical averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 61.5%

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%

Cash: 22.5%

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash.