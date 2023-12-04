Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dropping A 12.6% Dividend Yielder

Dec. 04, 2023
Summary

  • One of our investments finally rallied into our neutral range. Shares were a strong buy frequently in the last several months.
  • One position resulted in a 26.7% return. We’re highlighting an alternative share with a better risk/reward profile.
  • I also closed out one of my preferred share positions, resulting in a 21% return for about six months.
We sold one of our mortgage REITs. We’ve been able to find so many great deals lately that we wanted to free up the capital.

Shares aren’t overpriced, but they entered our “fair value” range. We're now neutral on MFA

Comments (2)

I. M. Spartacus profile picture
I. M. Spartacus
Today, 6:29 PM
Comments (6.09K)
Hey Mike, your Stripped Yield column is mirroring the Coupon column on your charts.
R
Ron1634
Today, 6:03 PM
Comments (2.94K)
Question Colorado,
I have owned MFA common ... forever.
Because the common always paid something, I invested in the preferreds in 2021.
Do you think the preferreds are a sell?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

