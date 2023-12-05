da-kuk

Introduction

With the exception of last week's post Q3 earnings slump, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) stock has had a phenomenal run this year. Investors began to price in a surge in hardware demand in March and the stock has nearly doubled since the beginning of the year. On the surface, with the company generating 40% of fiscal 2023 revenue in its Infrastructure Solutions Group (servers, networking and storage), it seems easy to accept Dell as a "poor man's NVIDIA" of sorts, that should benefit greatly from the booming artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

However, I think it's important to take a closer look and see if the greatly improved investor sentiment is actually warranted. In this update (I last covered Dell stock in August in a comparative analysis with VMware, Inc. VMW), I will take a look at the computer giant's results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended November 3, 2023). Let's see if the post-earnings slump was just a breather on the way to the next all-time high or a first sign of exhaustion after an unwarranted run fueled by speculation.

Dell Q3 Fiscal 2024 Earnings Review

Earnings And Non-GAAP Adjustments

For the third quarter, Dell delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88, well above the consensus of $1.46, but still down 18% year-over-year. A look at the consolidated GAAP results shows (once again) pretty significant adjustments:

Figure 1: Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): GAAP and non-GAAP quarterly earnings (own work, based on company filings)

The main factors underlying the nearly 40% higher non-GAAP earnings were adjustments for amortized intangibles ($205 million, 15% of adjusted earnings), stock-based compensation (SBC- $227 million, 16% of adjusted earnings) and other corporate expenses ($44 million, 3.2% of adjusted earnings). While I believe the adjustment for the amortization of intangible assets is justified, I disagree with management on the adjustment for SBC.

While the actual cost of future share repurchases to offset the dilution from SBC is obviously impossible to estimate at this time, I think it is nonetheless an expense that should be recognized. Consider the following approximation. Dell's weighted-average diluted shares outstanding were 782 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to 740 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Over this period, Dell spent $6.3 billion on share repurchases (net of proceeds from the issuance of stock). So, considering that about 42 million shares were retired (Figure 2), the cost per share was about $150, suggesting a significant exercise of stock options and granting of performance shares.

Put another way, spending $6.3 billion on buybacks only increased Dell's earnings per share by about 3% per year since the start of fiscal 2022. Theoretically speaking, if management had spent the $6.3 billion at the median share price of Dell stock during that period of $49, it could have bought back about three times as many shares.

Figure 2: Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Weighted-average shares outstanding during the quarter, fully-diluted (own work, based on company filings)

Free Cash Flow And Leverage

On a positive note, Dell's free cash flow has recovered strongly year-over-year. However, this was already evident in the Q2 earnings release and is largely due to a decline in previously massively increased working capital (recall that free cash flow was negative in fiscal 2023 after adjusting for SBC). However, investors will have to wait a few more days until Dell releases its 10-Q filing for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 - the individual working capital account movements are not included in the earnings press release. In any case, the year-to-date operating cash flow of $7.4 billion is a strong performance, and capital expenditures were about 10% lower year-over-year ($2.0 billion vs. $2.2 billion).

Management has put a significant amount of free cash flow into deleveraging - at the end of the third quarter, net debt was $18.3bn, $2.7bn lower than the prior year, representing a leverage ratio of approximately 2.7 times the average fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 free cash flow after adjusting for SBC (I have not included free cash flow for fiscal 2023 due to the working capital issues mentioned above).

However, it is important to understand that Dell generally has approximately $10 billion of mostly non-recourse Dell Financial Services (DFS) debt on its balance sheet. Dell's risk related to the DFS debt is limited to the transferred loan/lease payments and related equipment. While Dell did not detail the percentage of debt attributable to DFS in its Q3 earnings release (the data will be included in its upcoming 10-Q filing), assuming the balance was maintained at $10 billion, the company's actual leverage would be approximately 1.2 times free cash flow - hardly a troubling number (read here why I prefer to use debt to free cash flow, among others, to conventional metrics).

However, despite the manageable leverage ratio, I would very much like to see management continue to focus on deleveraging - especially given the current interest rate environment and upcoming debt maturities:

Figure 3: Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Upcoming debt maturities - excluding DFS debt - and weighted-average interest rate for each three-year bucket (own work, based on company filings)

Revenues And Segment Results - Less Than Meets The AI?

At $22.3 billion, net revenue was roughly in line with estimates, but 10% below the previous year's figure. The comparison was not an easy one, but the decline is nevertheless a clear sign of the cyclical nature of the business. The ongoing slowdown in PC demand is particularly evident in the Consumer segment (sub-segment of the Client Solutions Group), where net revenue fell by 19% sequentially and by 30% on a nine-month basis (Figure 4). However, considering that the segment only contributes around 14% to Dell's top line (average fiscal 2022 to Q3 fiscal 2024), the sharp decline is not overly concerning.

Figure 4: Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Quarterly revenues of the Consumer sub-segment, part of the Client Solutions Group (own work, based on company filings)

That said, it is not just consumer demand that remains weak - Dell's Commercial segment, by far the largest revenue contributor (48% average contribution since fiscal 2022), has also performed rather poorly (8% year-over-year decline in net revenue or -7% quarter-over-quarter, Figure 5). The company's Storage segment (part of the Infrastructure Solutions Group) also showed continued subdued demand from commercial customers (Figure 6).

Figure 5: Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Quarterly revenues of the Commercial sub-segment, part of the Client Solutions Group (own work, based on company filings) Figure 6: Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Quarterly revenues of the Storage sub-segment, part of the Infrastructure Solutions Group (own work, based on company filings)

Investors are likely and largely focused on Dell's performance in Servers and Networking. It is the only segment that is showing signs of strength - at least on a sequential basis (Figure 7). Management attributed the continued growth (admittedly on the basis of a still quite simple comparison) in this segment to customer interest in generative AI and expects continued growth also in fiscal 2025. However, to put things in perspective, the company shipped over $500 million worth of AI-optimized servers (primarily XE9680, 8 NVIDIA HGX GPUs) during the quarter and currently has a backlog of $1.6 billion - down 20% from the end of the second quarter. Dell's AI-optimized servers shipped in Q3 accounted for approximately 11% of Server and Networking sub-segment revenue or 2.4% of total quarterly revenue.

Figure 7: Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Quarterly revenues of the Servers and Networking sub-segment, part of the Infrastructure Solutions Group (own work, based on company filings)

Dell is currently working on optimizing its supply chain to shorten the current lead time of nine months (unchanged sequentially). Chief Operating Officer Clarke expects the overall market opportunity to grow to approximately $120 billion by the end of fiscal 2028. The expected 18% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) implies a current market size of $62 billion, so Dell's current backlog and Q3 shipments represent about 3.4% of the market. In my opinion, this illustrates the fragmentation of the server market. Unless Dell is able to ramp up its supply chain ahead of its competitors, it is only reasonable to expect the company's market share to remain flat or even decline in this competitive environment. However, even assuming Dell can capture 18% CAGR in its Server and Networking segment, this only translates to total sales of $12.3 billion over the next four years.

Of course, with generative AI also representing a tailwind to private and commercial workstation PCs, Dell can be expected to benefit from this trend as well - indeed, COO Clarke has pointed to this opportunity before. However, in my view, the same limitations and Dell's lack of moat apply here too.

If AI does turn out to be the big opportunity it is currently being made out to be, I think investors are better off investing in pure-play hardware makers like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that are at the forefront of the technology and have pricing power (as long as they stay ahead in this game). The prerequisite is, of course, that the valuation is at least appropriate. However, participating in the AI boom through a company that operates a highly commoditized business model with no meaningful technological differentiators seems like a dangerous proposition to me - despite the much cheaper valuation of Dell stock compared to NVDA stock (which is hardly surprising, of course).

DELL is currently trading at 11 times blended earnings (i.e., taking into account both current and closest quarterly forecast earnings), which is very high from a historical perspective, but obviously not excessive in absolute terms. Of course, investors expect Dell to benefit significantly from the growing adoption of artificial intelligence, but I don't think the increased optimism is warranted. While Dell will most certainly see solid growth in its Server and Networking sub-segment, it should be noted that the segment is still quite small, as is the contribution of AI-optimized hardware, and Dell is just one of many players in a very level playing field. In my view, management's statements in the past - especially regarding the AI tailwind for the Client Solutions Group - have been overly optimistic, almost inappropriate for a company that has no tangible economic moat and left a somewhat frivolous aftertaste.

Finally, the expected AI boom does not change the fact that Dell remains a highly cyclical company. Moreover, the price-to-earnings ratio shown in Figure 8 should be adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments such as stock-based compensation, and I think Dell's routinely excluded "Other Corporate Expenses" should also be at least monitored.

Figure 8: Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (FAST Graphs tool)

Conclusion - Why It's Better To Say Good Bye To Dell

Hardware giant Dell Technologies is operating on a level playing field with its competitors HP Inc. (HPQ), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) and Lenovo Group (OTCPK:LNVGY) (OTCPK:LNVGF). Considering that Dell, unlike HP Inc. is focused on enterprise solutions and generates about 20% of its revenue from server and networking equipment and services, and especially given management's almost aggressive emphasis on artificial intelligence-related opportunities, it's no wonder that the market has begun to trade Dell stock as a "poor man's NVIDIA" of sorts - in less than a year, the stock has nearly doubled.

However, the Q3 fiscal 2024 results and management's comments show once again that Dell is a highly cyclical provider of commoditized (and therefore low margin) hardware solutions with no tangible differentiator and no economic moat. The Client Solutions Group continues to show weak demand from both commercial customers and consumers. Demand in the Storage sub-segment also remains sluggish, but the Server and Networking sub-segment continues to show signs of recovery. However, the lead time for the company's flagship AI-optimized XE9680 server remains around nine months, and it remains to be seen how dynamically Dell's supply chain can respond to the increased demand. In such a highly commoditized industry, sales are lost quite quickly and are difficult to regain. Going forward, investors should keep a close eye on Dell's AI-optimized server shipments and backlog, the latter of which is down about $400 million from the previous quarter.

I do not believe that the increased optimism expressed by management - and widely accepted by the market - is justified. While Dell will most certainly continue to see growth in its Server and Networking sub-segment, it should be remembered that the segment is still quite small, as is the contribution of AI-optimized hardware, and Dell is just one of many players in a very level playing field. In my view, management's statements - especially regarding the AI tailwind on the Client Solutions Group - are not very credible. As a conservative investor, I prefer management that tends to under-promise and over-deliver - with Dell, I believe the opposite is true, also given its aggressive earnings adjustments.

Taken together, Dell's relatively weak long-term growth prospects (on a consolidated basis), pronounced cyclicality, fairly aggressive earnings adjustments and, finally, Michael Dell's controlling stake make Dell stock a poor long-term investment at around $72.

However, even though the market as a whole (including Dell stock) is richly valued - especially against the backdrop of a difficult macroeconomic environment - I believe there are always good deals to be had. Therefore, if I owned Dell stock in a tax-deferred account, I would monetize my paper gains and redeploy them into more promising opportunities, which I currently see in select consumer names (e.g. General Mills, Inc. - GIS, British American Tobacco plc - BTI/OTCPK:BTAFF), big pharma names (Roche Holding AG - OTCQX:RHHBY/OTCQX:RHHBF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - BMY) and defense companies (RTX Corp. - RTX and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. - LHX).

Thank you for taking the time to read my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.