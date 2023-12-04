Hawaiian Holdings: Take The Cash And Run For Now
Summary
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. agrees to buy Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. in a deal to merge two airlines focused on West Coast travel.
- The deal values Hawaiian Airlines at $1.0 billion with an additional $0.9 billion in net debt for an EV a fraction of the price of traditional airline multiples.
- Hawaiian Holdings' stock faces limited upside over the next 18 months, with regulatory risk likely providing a better entry point in the future.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
Over the weekend, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) agreed to buy Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in a deal to merge 2 airlines focused on West Coast travel. The deal announcement is interesting considering the ongoing trial for another domestic airline merger with the DoJ suing to block the deal. My investment thesis is Bearish on Hawaiian Airlines after the big rally knowing regulatory risk is likely to keep the stock under pressure for up to 18 months.
Big Cash Premium
Alaska Air agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines for $18 per share in cash. The deal values the equity at only $1.0 billion with an additional $0.9 billion in net debt.
Hawaiian Airlines had crashed to only $4 in the last month after trading above this buyout price back in early 2022. As with most airlines, the stocks recovered following the Covid shutdowns, but weak results in the last few quarters sent the stocks cratering again.
Why the market focuses on the big premium, Alaska Air actually makes the case for paying vastly more for Hawaiian Airlines based on the values assigned the 5 prior airline deals. The typical airline deal is done with a 1.7x EV/LTM revenue multiple, while this deal was only down at 0.7x LTM revenues.
Hawaiian Airlines is forecast to generate $2.7 billion in 2023 revenues and $3.0 billion in 2024. The airline has net debt of $0.9 billion and 1.7x revenues places the traditional airline deal value at closer to $4.6 billion. The stock would trade much closer to an incredible $67 under such a valuation considering how the debt portion of the EV skews the deal value at these lower prices.
With the stock trading above $14, an investor will only get up to $4 in additional cash by waiting for the deal to close. The total return is less than 30% for an annualized return in the 20% range factoring in an 18 month timeline, but with high risk and odds the stock trades much lower during the process.
Regulatory Issues
Alaska Air suggests no regulatory issues will exist in closing the Hawaiian Airlines deal. Unfortunately though, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) currently trades at only $15.50, while the current merger with JetBlue Airways (JBLU) offers a cash deal price of ~$30 now after upfront payments and monthly ticking fees. The closing arguments on the case occur on Tuesday, December 5, with a potential close in weeks, not months.
United Airlines (UAL) CEO Scott Kirby only gave the deal a 60% approval chance, but this merger deal would suggest much higher odds. Alaska Air is highly unlikely to get a deal approved for Hawaiian Airlines with the Spirit Airlines deal blocked, and most importantly Hawaiian Airlines stock would plunge in such a scenario.
The new Alaska Air would control the Seattle and Hawaii markets. Though neither hub is a top 7 market, the airline would have over 50% of seat share in those markets, at least requiring some sort of remedy.
The airline claims less than 3% overlap in 12 routes, though Alaska Air and Hawaiian are natural competitors for future seat share in these key West Coast markets. Hawaiian Airlines just reported a massive Q3'23 loss of $1.06 per share due in part to the August wildfires on Maui and higher fuel costs.
The combined airline will have ~$13 billion in revenues with only $235 million in synergies. Due to the plan to maintain both airline brands, the majority of the synergies are revenue opportunities focused on expanding international connections and improving the co-brand card economics with the addition of 2.2 million active loyalty members from Hawaiian Airlines.
The combined airline only forecasts $20 million in cost savings, which could help the regulator view. Ultimately, though, the stock isn't likely to trade much higher under the current regulatory environment, and all of the other major airlines are either involved in a deal or unable to bid on Hawaiian Airlines, suggesting other bidders don't exist for a higher price.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that the Alaska Air deal to acquire Hawaiian Airlines was shocking considering the ongoing trial for the JetBlue/Spirit Airlines deal. Hawaiian Airlines soaring to $14 leaves limited upside for the stock in the short term due to all of the risks for a merger closing. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. investors are best to cash in here and wait for a better price in the future when regulatory risks likely hit the stock similar to what happened with Spirit collapsing below $8 this year.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to started finding the best stocks with potential to double and triple in the next few years.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAVE, UAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)