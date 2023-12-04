FTXL: Semiconductors With A Value Tilt
Summary
- First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF provides exposure to the growing semiconductor industry through a smart-beta strategy.
- The FTXL ETF's top holdings include Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.
- FTXL has a higher expense ratio compared to its peers, but offers a focused approach on U.S. companies in the semiconductor industry.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The semiconductor industry is an essential part of the modern economy, powering everything from computers and smartphones to cars and medical devices. One way to gain exposure to this vital and rapidly growing sector is through exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, like the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL). FTXL seeks to replicate the performance of the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor Index. This index follows a smart-beta strategy, meaning it selects and weights its constituents based on specific factors rather than market capitalization. The fund aims to achieve performance results 95% correlated to that of the index, before the deduction of the fund's fees and expenses.
FTXL's Key Holdings
FTXL's portfolio is comprised of 32 stocks. The top five holdings in the fund's portfolio include:
- Intel Corporation (INTC): This is a global corporation and tech firm renowned for the design and production of semiconductor chips.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): This multinational company is an expert in areas such as semiconductors, software, services related to wireless technology, and intellectual property.
- Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): This company stands at the forefront in designing, developing, and providing a wide array of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): Recognized as the leading provider of materials engineering solutions, they contribute to the production of almost every new chip and advanced display globally.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): This international firm is dedicated to the design and manufacture of semiconductors, with a focus on the development of analog ICs and embedded processors.
These companies form a significant part of FTXL's portfolio, with Intel Corporation, for instance, accounting for approximately 9.81% of the total fund.
Weightings & Peer ETFs
The weighting of each company within FTXL's portfolio is determined by their score on three factors: volatility, value, and growth. This results in a diverse portfolio that aims to capture the potential of the semiconductor industry while mitigating risk.
When compared to other similar ETFs in the market, such as the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), FTXL's smart beta approach candidly hasn't worked. The fund has underperformed each sizably, likely because of the value focus with large weightings in companies like Intel as opposed to more momentum/growth plays like Nvidia (NVDA).
This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but when most people think of semiconductor funds, I think they think in terms of high-octane momentum. It's been there in FTXL, but much more so in competitor funds. All this means is that it's got more of a value tilt, which means value needs to be in vogue for this to outperform its peers more broadly.
FTXL's expense ratio of 0.60% is higher than SOXX and SMH's expense ratio of 0.39% and 0.35% respectively. However, FTXL's unique smart-beta strategy and focus on the US semiconductor industry differentiate it from its peers. It just needs a better cycle to operate in favoring value tilts.
Pros and Cons of Investing in FTXL
Pros:
Exposure to the Growing Semiconductor Industry: The semiconductor industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace, driven by technological advancements like AI, IoT, and autonomous vehicles.
Smart-Beta Strategy: The fund's smart-beta strategy allows it to capture potential upside while reducing risk.
Focused on U.S. Companies: The fund only includes U.S.-based companies, reducing exposure to geopolitical risks associated with international investing.
Cons:
Sector Concentration: The fund is heavily concentrated in the semiconductor industry, making it more susceptible to industry-specific risks.
Expense Ratio: The fund's expense ratio is higher than its peers, which could impact net returns.
Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest in FTXL
Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF provides exposure to the rapidly growing semiconductor industry. I think if you're looking for exposure to semiconductor stocks with more of a value style, it's a good fund to consider.
Markets aren’t as efficient as conventional wisdom would have you believe. Gaps often appear between market signals and investor reactions that help give an indication of whether we are in a “risk-on” or “risk-off” environment.
The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research. I’ll give you the signals--it’s up to you to decide whether to go on offense (i.e., add exposure to risky assets such as stocks when risk is “on”) or play defense (i.e., lean toward more conservative assets such as bonds/cash when risk is “off”).
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and the positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments