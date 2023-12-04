Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Present at UBS Global Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 04, 2023 5:15 PM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.55K Followers

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Present at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference December 4, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Witz - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Batya Levi - UBS

Batya Levi

Great. I think we're going to get started now. Thanks, everyone, for joining us. I'm Batya Levi with the Communications and Media team at UBS. And our next speaker is Jennifer Witz, CEO of SiriusXM Holdings. Thank you so much for joining us today.

Jennifer Witz

Thank you for having me Batya. Nice to see you here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Batya Levi

With every session, we've been starting, and it's that time of the year, kind of like looking out to 24, and if you could talk about what your main priorities would be?

Jennifer Witz

Sure. Our primary objective for '24 is setting ourselves up for future growth. We will continue to innovate, enhance the user experience on the platform that we're launching in just a couple of weeks now, our SiriusXM next-generation platform, it launches first, on streaming. We have a new streaming products market at that time and then it'll roll through really the rest of our products after that as we move through next year. So, we'll move over our in-car business to the new tech stack, sort of the middle of next year. And then we're looking or at least targeting to move Pandora over to the new platform as well at the end of next year.

So really, it provides us the opportunity to grow both subscribers, subscription revenue, and advertising over time with this new platform in place, and I'm sure we'll talk more about that. But in addition, this is our primary objective, but in addition, we'll continue to focus on strategic cost management. We've talked a little bit about in the last

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SIRI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SIRI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.