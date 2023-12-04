Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Present at UBS Global Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Present at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference December 4, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Jennifer Witz - Chief Executive Officer

Batya Levi - UBS

Batya Levi

Great. I think we're going to get started now. Thanks, everyone, for joining us. I'm Batya Levi with the Communications and Media team at UBS. And our next speaker is Jennifer Witz, CEO of SiriusXM Holdings. Thank you so much for joining us today.

Jennifer Witz

Thank you for having me Batya. Nice to see you here.

Q - Batya Levi

With every session, we've been starting, and it's that time of the year, kind of like looking out to 24, and if you could talk about what your main priorities would be?

Jennifer Witz

Sure. Our primary objective for '24 is setting ourselves up for future growth. We will continue to innovate, enhance the user experience on the platform that we're launching in just a couple of weeks now, our SiriusXM next-generation platform, it launches first, on streaming. We have a new streaming products market at that time and then it'll roll through really the rest of our products after that as we move through next year. So, we'll move over our in-car business to the new tech stack, sort of the middle of next year. And then we're looking or at least targeting to move Pandora over to the new platform as well at the end of next year.

So really, it provides us the opportunity to grow both subscribers, subscription revenue, and advertising over time with this new platform in place, and I'm sure we'll talk more about that. But in addition, this is our primary objective, but in addition, we'll continue to focus on strategic cost management. We've talked a little bit about in the last call our focus on continued cost reductions, we've been on this effort for about the last 12 months or so, and we identified in the last call that we'd saved about $40 million net in the quarter, which you could think of as kind of a run rate level cost savings.

And then finally, one of our main objectives is continue to have a strong balance sheet and growing free cash flow. And that is, I'm sure we'll talk a little bit about the proposal from Liberty, but that is to position us really well in case we do take on additional leverage to get down to our target leverage rate of the low to mid 3 times EBITDA range.

Batya Levi

Great. And I do -- I would like to dig in on all of them. I may be starting with the one -- the recent one, the announcement for your Next-Gen platform. Can you talk a little bit about what does it mean? How does that transform the new co -- new products and services that we should expect from the company?

Jennifer Witz

Yes, so we had a media event a few weeks ago, and if you didn't get to see it, you can check out some of the videos online, but it really is very comprehensive. But it does start with -- we're basically building an entirely new tech stack, and we'll start with these new streaming products in terms of new apps and a web player for Sirius XM launching on December 14th. We also announced that we'll have a new streaming only lower price point of 9.99 a month. That's all of our content for streaming, and we believe that positions us really well as complimentary to other music streaming services that are in the market. Everyone wants a music collection and oftentimes now they're getting it through music streaming subscription.

But we have very differentiated value proposition at Sirius XM with very unique content, a breadth of content, very human curated and hosted by artists as well as other talents. And then things like a unique sports proposition value proposition where we have virtually every major league live play-by-play on Sirius XM be very hard to replicate that in video, for instance. So, it's about enhancing the ability for consumers to find this content, because right now it's really about getting into the car and turning the dial. And we need a better way to approach consumers going forward.

So, we will enhance search and recommendations in the streaming platform and also in 360 L, which is our new in-car platform, and provide a much better and enhanced user experience. So, consumers who are frustrated by the lack of discovery capabilities or control will have much more of that going forward. And again, it then positions us much better as a compliment to a music streaming service, because we have enhanced discovery. There are a lot of opportunities for our subscribers to better find content and discover new artists on our platform than many others.

Batya Levi

What should be the next steps as you implement that strategy? And can you touch on a little bit more on that discovery mode? In terms of -- from a customer perspective, how easy is it going to be, and looking at your scale, do you have enough scale to be able to provide that discovery and engagement to the customer base?

Jennifer Witz

So, we have -- we certainly have a lot of scale and data points built up from Pandora. So, we've owned Pandora now for a little over four years, and there are billions and billions of data points on the music side at least, that we'll leverage for the machine learning we're using for recommendations in Sirius XM as well in terms of some of the backend recommendation capabilities. But we also have millions of customers streaming on Sirius XM today. So, our in-car subscribers tend to listen outside of the car to our streaming devices, and we'll be bringing that data over. So that will power a lot of the search and recommendation capabilities that we're using and we'll continue to improve that over time. So, it's not going to be perfect on day one, but as more and more usage occurs, we'll collect that data and provide better recommendations and search to listeners.

But this is -- again, it's just the first step. We'll launch on a few platforms in the middle of December and then going into next year, you should expect us to iterate monthly releases, improvements to the experience, but also new features. And of course, it's all to highlight our content. And we also launched in we also announced -- a number of launches of new content when we had our media event, Kelly Clarkson Channel, John Mayer Channel, which are live today. And we have more coming in the first quarter with James Corden, the life of mind, and we'll have a new True Crime channel with Ashley Flowers, who we have a broader relationship, with her podcast as well.

Batya Levi

Sorry, it’s advertising around that.

Jennifer Witz

Yeah. So, it's about new content surfacing that new content because again, for us to grow, we have to tap into some of these growth segments that tend to be younger and more diverse and are looking for something differentiated in audio. And in order to do that, the biggest pain point has been able to get them into the content they love.

Batya Levi

Let's talk a little bit about subscriber growth. I think you have, a guidance point out there for positive subscribers for the next quarter, second half –

Jennifer Witz

Second half and the fourth quarter.

Batya Levi

And maybe if you could talk about how we're trending towards that then, can we expect sort of subscriber growth to continue into next year?

Jennifer Witz

So, we're certainly expecting meaningful improvement in our subscriber net ads next year versus this year. We haven't provided any guidance yet. But right now, we're focused on delivering on this year's number. December is a really big month for us. And I would say, the biggest uncertainty is vehicle-related churn, which is very much tied to auto sales, both new and used car auto sales. Just saw the SAAR actually for November come out on the new car side and it was pretty strong. The best indicator, I think, it was $15.3 million was a higher percentage of consumer sales, which is very important as we build our funnel.

So, what we've said publicly is that the fourth quarter will be positive in terms of subscriber net ads, and that the second half should be slightly positive. We had negative ads in the third quarter, so positive ads, we expect to slightly outweigh that in the fourth quarter. And again, vehicle related turn is a factor. And also, we just have a typically a very strong month in December in terms of adding new subscribers to the service. We have a free listening event that occurs over Thanksgiving for about two weeks and we turn the radios off and we tend to see a lot of customers come on at that time. So, a lot to come in December, but we're pretty confident in our guidance today.

Batya Levi

I think you have a pretty good line of sight in terms of the new car sales, but in terms of the used car that has been more of a challenge point. What are some strategies that you're implementing to overcome that?

Jennifer Witz

Yeah, our new car funnel is very strong. We have great relationships with the OEMs. We have a strong pen rate of just over 80%. And those cars, when they come off the line are active and on. So, when a new car buyer comes into their vehicle, the trial is just on, they don't have to do anything to experience the service for three months or more.

On the used car side, the funnel's a little different. We have about 55% of used car sales have SiriusXM enabled. Of course, those cars because of their maturity tend to be a bit older and the buyers tend to be a little less affluent and younger. And our conversion rates have been lower on the used car side. But of course, we have no investment in those vehicles because we made it upfront when the cars were built originally.

Our biggest challenge on the used car side is finding the transactions because so many of them on -- so many used cars are sold through private channels. So just one-to-one. And our best opportunity to convert somebody through to self-pay is if we know that they've bought the car, and the trial is on and they can experience the service. So, the opportunity for us is to continue to find those transactions with different partnerships, and then, of course, to make sure that the radio is on. And we have a number of programs focused on that, and that helps us drive overall conversion.

Batya Levi

That conversion to paid subscribers, I think it used to be around 40% a few years ago. And…

Jennifer Witz

Several years ago, we were at about the low-40s, and on the new car side, we're in the low-30s now.

Batya Levi

Okay. And what is, like, what drove that down. And what are, you mentioned some opportunities on the used car side, but what could you implement to improve that conversion rate?

Jennifer Witz

Yes. So, the new car pen rate has gone up over many years, and that's us working in conjunction with the automakers to make sure that it's available in as many vehicles as possible, of course, at the right economic terms. And so, over the last several years, as conversion rate has declined, it's in part because penetration has increased. And penetration has increased because we are present in more and more vehicles with that are lower end models and lower trims of models, and that again reaches a consumer that tends to be younger and less affluent.

But we've and we've talked a little bit about the challenges that consumers have in finding content in our service. And there's also a challenge around price. So, as we roll out 360L, we'll be able to do a couple of things. We can better serve recommendations in 360L, which is our in-vehicle platform that combines satellite and IP delivery.

So, there is the benefit of broad-based delivery through satellite where it's always on and you have to worry about dropouts, because of the wireless network, but also coupled with IP connection that gives us a back channel of data and more personalized, because it's two way. So, building out this platform, we're in about 35% of new cars sold today with 360L. That will continue to grow over time.

Batya Levi

What do you think you can get to?

Jennifer Witz

So, likely over the next several years to 80% of our trial starts, I think at this stage, and it's just a function of the automakers rolling out new, infotainment systems and, there were some challenges with that during COVID and supply chain issues, but every major automaker, it's a plan of record, so it will come, and increasingly, we're going to be launching in AAOS, which allows for much more frequent updates. And for us, enhanced presence on the screen because it will be in the app store, but we'll also have an ongoing presence on the screen under radio.

And again, better opportunity for us than other services because you don't have to set up your data plan. We're providing the delivery, and there's better presence and the trial is just on when you get into the car. So, we know today that 360L, consumers that have 360L convert at higher rates to self-pay, and that includes the younger consumers that we're targeting because we're better able to provide them a more customized listening experience.

Batya Levi

Is there a big difference in terms of churn from 360L users versus…?

Jennifer Witz

We don't have as many data points yet on churn, but churn appears to be better for 360L, so overall retention is better. And we see that generally because the breadth of content consumers are experiencing is bigger and also because the personalized any of the personalized features that we offer, whether they're Pandora artist stations or what we call our extra channels, all those things that allow more customization, enhance the underlying value and therefore improve overall conversion and retention.

And I'm also over time with 360L, and we showed some of this at the media day, we'll be able to make the transition between the in-car experience to streaming devices much more seamless, carry forward your listening preferences, actually let you listen to where you might have ended from the car and that's also going to enhance engagement as people listen to more places.

Batya Levi

In terms of general reasons for churn, what would you kind of cite as the main ones, and how are you tackling them? Just trying to have a pretty…

Jennifer Witz

Very strong. We've been at 1.5%, 1.6%, which is very low from a historic standpoint. And part of that is because of vehicle-related, vehicle-related is the single biggest component of turn. And that's just, I sold my car. Usually, I'm getting a new car and eventually, we'll convert you through. And it's also tied to higher trial starts in general. And so those other trial starts where it's not just trading in a car, also convert through.

So, in general it's positive for us, it's just timing. But as new car sales continue to increase, we're constantly kind of chasing that a little bit. So that's our biggest factor today. The other parts of churn are about 1%, so voluntary and involuntary, or non-pay total about 1%, which again, is very low from a historical standpoint, and we're focused on those because we can control them more. On the non-pay side, that tends to be a leading indicator for, at least from a credit card entry point, and non-pay as to what we think of the health of the consumer. Right now, we're not seeing any challenges there yet. So non-pay has been pretty strong.

And on the voluntary side, we believe over time we've enhanced the value of our product, because we provide streaming for free and we continue to add content. So, we have a very strong history of providing more and more value over time, even as we've raised prices.

Batya Levi

Got it. In terms of your -- maybe paid base, do you have a sense of what percent of the subscribers also subscribe to another streaming service? And is there an effort to bring them onto your network just exclusively or can they coexist?

Jennifer Witz

So complimentary versus substitution. We think a lot about this most of our subscribers today use another music streaming service, and it's because most people have a music collection that they access in some way. And some people are still probably using CDs and others using downloads. But obviously, with the rise of music streaming services, many of our subscribers also have those services. So, the challenge for us today is to prove to a younger audience that they need both, because again, many of our subscribers today already have them, but attracting new growth segments is going to require us to make sure that they understand the unique value proposition we have, which is we're not just music, right?

We have a tremendously valuable music component to our product, which is hosted and allows you to discover new music you might not be able to find on a streaming service. But it's also, again, live play-by-play sports. It's comedy. We have a fantastic set of comedy channels and it just persistent in live content, whether it be news, politics, entertainment, and a lot of very human-curated content across the spectrum of genres that we have.

Batya Levi

Got it. And maybe if we could talk a little bit about your overall pricing strategy. You have a streaming service that will come out, which is a little bit cheaper than the market. What was the thought behind that? And also, how do we think about just general pricing and ARPU output trends going forward?

Jennifer Witz

Yes, we thought the 9.99 price point was very important in positioning as a complimentary product to streaming service. And we believe it's going to be very competitive and position us really strong. ARPU in the third quarter, and we're trending about 15.70. And there's a lot of factors in that. So, we tend not to manage to ARPU specifically. We're trying to drive overall revenue growth, obviously. And we did a rate increase earlier this year that's rolling through. And we typically don't do them every year. So, you would expect next year to be perhaps a year without a rate increase.

And that may put some downward pressure on our proof specifically. But our real opportunity is finding the balance between making sure that we have this very loyal core subscriber base where we've been able to sustain price increases over time, and we need to make sure that we continue to deliver value to that subscriber base, whether it's new content or enhancing their ability to access and find that content or listening in multiple places and encouraging that, encouraging the breadth of the content use or experiences.

We have a lot of live performance and others that things that customers can come to. So, enhancing the value is going to be really critical to sustaining that high price point in our core subscribers and price increases over time. We need to balance that with what we believe is an opportunity to capture new demand at lower price points. So there obviously has to be differentiation between those packages, whether it's access or content or otherwise. So, with streaming, for instance, $9. 99 gets you the streaming product, but not sort of this embedded, enhanced, integrated experience in the car, which many people value and are willing to pay more for because that also includes streaming. So again, balancing kind of the core subscriber base and ensuring that we can continue to drive price increases there with more value combined with driving new demand among younger audiences at a lower price.

Batya Levi

And maybe advertising. We had an advertising panel this morning and frankly, the outlook for ‘24 didn't seem as dire as we thought it is. Maybe a little bit more on the media side.

Jennifer Witz

We're going to have political obviously, that's going to.

Batya Levi

That will help for sure. But in terms of what you're seeing out there, has there been some opportunity for improvement and how would you characterize sort of like the way you are positioned versus the other music streaming platforms in order to tap that opportunity?

Jennifer Witz

We have a pretty unique set of assets in audio. So, our first party platforms, of course are SiriusXM broadcast where there's less advertising broadcast and digital. Digital will be growing over time, we believe as we roll out these new products. And then Pandora, which is the biggest piece of sort of the advertising, uh, platform for us, it represents about 60% of our overall advertising revenue. And then we have other off platform advertising where we either represent had have -- ad representation deals or in some cases we distribute some of our content more broadly across other listening platforms. And the biggest component of that is podcasting, of course.

And we've seen great tailwinds in podcasting over time, obviously with the expansion of listening in podcasting, but also just monetization as we bring more solutions. So, we have an ad tech platform that powers most of our ad business called Ads Whizz, and we continue to bring and help solve advertiser or help advertisers solve challenges they've had with either targeting or brand safety, particularly in podcasting. And we think that will continue to provide tailwinds in that business going forward.

Batya Levi

You have -- is there an ideal ad-supported mix versus subscription or are you agnostic on how that shapes up?

Jennifer Witz

Today with the products on different platforms, it's more challenging maybe to assess that, but as we look to bring Pandora over to this new next-generation platform we're developing, I think we'll have a lot more insights as to how to manage that. And we may or may not actually bring the products together, but at least the insights will be a better to assess in terms of ad-supported versus paid. But clearly, I think as with video, there's proof in the market that solutions make sense sort of across the board. So free ad-supported, maybe ad-supported at a lower subscription fee, and then subscription generally without ads.

Batya Levi

What about on the podcast side? Maybe if you could talk a little bit about how the engagement has developed over time and also as you think about the content that you make available; does it matter if it's exclusive or not exclusive and are there new monetization opportunities that you would want to invest in more exclusives to drive that?

Jennifer Witz

Yeah, so we took an early approach where we bought Stitcher. And it was primarily a strategy around ad representation because we already had a very strong ad business, particularly with Pandora and music streaming. And we thought it was a nice compliment to a lot of the skills that we already had. And then we added different ad representation deals and Bob Conan's podcast business as well. So now we represent some of the biggest networks. So Audiochuck, Crime Junkie is consistently number one or number two, depending on which list you look at in terms of podcasts. We also have, Crooked Media in their networks, NBC, I mentioned Conan, and many others.

And so, we have more podcasts that we represent in the top 50 than any other company. And I think that positions us really well in terms of the breadth of content we have. Most of those podcasts are distributed broadly. So, across every other podcast listening platform, we haven't really taken an exclusive approach where we've brought a lot of them behind the paywall at SiriusXM. Instead, we've looked to take our relationships with many of these podcast creators and offer them an opportunity to reach a different audience on SiriusXM.

So, for instance, Ashley Flowers, who has Crime Junkie is going to develop a true crime channel for SiriusXM that will have exclusive content for SiriusXM subscribers. Conan does some exclusive content for SiriusXM subscribers and hopefully we'll have that perhaps the Crooked Media as we move forward through the political season. And then we also, we do have some that are just exclusive, because we look at podcasting really as an extension to the talk strategy that we've had in place for many years, say, with Howard Stern or otherwise.

So, we have podcasts with, for instance, Tom Brady. We're launching one with James Corden early next year that I mentioned that will be exclusive to SiriusXM subscribers. And it's really just a balance of what content do we think makes most sense for the SiriusXM subscriber base? What does the talent want? Do they want broad distribution? Are they willing to maybe take a smaller audience, but have a more relevant base with a different approach, or other considerations about monetization? But we're really pretty agnostic, and we just want to make sure that we're delivering the most value for our subscribers and something the talent is interested into.

Batya Levi

As you think about the, maybe podcasts versus ad supported music. Is the ad load or CPNs on both platforms different, quite different?

Jennifer Witz

Yes. They're pretty different, and it's going to depend on a lot of different factors, but I think podcasting is generally pretty early in the stages of development. We have very strong monetization on Pandora where we've been delivering ad supported music for a long time. Our RPMs is the stat that we really look at on both. But for Pandora, it's revenue per 1,000 hours of listening, and on podcasting, it would be revenue per 1,000 downloads, for instance.

But Pandora's monetization is at about $100 and it continues to increase despite sort of lower user levels there. On the podcasting side, where you see the highest CPMs, obviously, with host read ads, which are harder to scale, perhaps with AI that will be easier. But right now, I mean, for instance, if Conan O'Brien reads an ad, it's fantastic. He does such an incredible job speaking, from the advertisers' perspective that it's a great way for brands to really connect.

Batya Levi

Can you keep all of that though?

Jennifer Witz

I'm not going to disclose our terms. Just try.

Batya Levi

Maybe moving on to sort of like the cost side. You're implementing the new platforms. I guess there's going to be more investment that we think about that comes with it. And maybe content and marketing around that as well. How should we think about your general, sort of, cost buckets as we head into next year?

Jennifer Witz

Yes. So, we're very focused on being disciplined about costs. And I talked a little bit about sort of this $40 million in the quarter, which you could think of as a run rate on net savings. So, kind of two dynamics that we're focused on. We talked a little bit about subscription revenue, maybe some pressure next year, because we're not doing a rate increase. And also, I'm glad to hear that there's general positive feelings about the ad market next year, but there is still a lot of uncertainty, I think in terms of the health of the consumer and is there going to be a soft landing or not?

So, we want to remain disciplined on spending. We also want to continue to fund our investments. And the investments are definitely across the board, but focused primarily on product and technology where we're launching this new platform and while we move over the automotive platform and eventually Pandora, we're really supporting two tech stacks. So, it's going certainly in our best interest to move through that migration, as quickly as we can. But that's really an improvement, I think you'll start to see as we exit next year.

And then of course we'll be investing in marketing as we support the launch of the new streaming products and eventually having even better tech to support the in-car business as well. And so, some of that is just a transition from more traditional avenues and channels of marketing to more modern and I think we will get more and more efficient over time. And for instance, on the streaming side, a lot of that's supported by performance media and it's very dynamic in terms of how we invest that. We watch very carefully our cost per trial or CPTs relative to our LTVs of the subscribers we're bringing in.

So, I think there may be some investment there next year. But otherwise, I think most of our cost structure is pretty fairly set. We have very strong growth margins at about 62%. And our EBITDA margin has been about 31% lately. And we're going to do everything we can to continue to maintain those.

Batya Levi

As we sort of speed ahead to end of next year. Most of the cost that we're talking about right now would be in the run rate. So, beyond that, the operating leverage should be higher in the businesses, is that?

Jennifer Witz

Yes. I believe especially on the product and tech side. As we start to deprecate some of those older systems, but also on the -- we haven't talked yet about CapEx, that might be where you're going. But on capital expenditures, sort of two big groups are satellite CapEx. We are rebuilding the fleet. We have four satellites launching kind of over the next four years, starting with next year. And so, we're at a peak level this year and next year, and then that will start to decline. And we've talked about some of those numbers publicly already in terms of what to expect should be near zero by 2028.

And then on the non-satellite CapEx side, of course we have the product of tech in there as well. And that will start to mitigate as we exit next year, like we talked about. So, I do think there's a lot of tailwinds on cash flow outside of the operating leverage in the business.

Batya Levi

And where do you think the maintenance CapEx in this business is?

Jennifer Witz

Yes, that's kind of what I think of the non-satellite CapEx, and other than the satellite refresh, we do have other end of life cycles that we'll work through on our broadcast infrastructure terrestrial. So not really prepared to provide a specific number. But we've been -- it has been increasing as we build out this new platform, and I would expect after that to start to get to more maintenance levels.

Batya Levi

And as we think about sort of puts some takes for free cash. I think you talked about ending the year pretty strong. Part of it is due to seasonal trends, but looking out, we talked about CapEx levels. I think there are some tax credits that might go away. And what are some other…

Jennifer Witz

This year was the first year I think, we were a full cash taxpayer. And as we look ahead, we certainly hope that there'll be some opportunities to reduce taxes and we have some thoughts on that, that we're not ready to share yet, but I do think there'll be some improvements in our tax profile going forward as well.

Batya Levi

And looking out to next year, I mean, you'll give proper guidance later on, but political advertising is a tailwind, maybe some tax benefits we could get through, but is it fair to assume that pay cashflow could continue to grow?

Jennifer Witz

I think as we look beyond next year, because we still have sort of satellite CapEx at a high level, and non-satellite maintenance levels for the new platform at a pretty high level. As you look beyond to ’25 and forward, we would expect free cash flow to grow, and over the next five years for sure.

Batya Levi

And maybe the leverage question, you did mention that in the event that you need to reach your leverage target sooner than later, there are certain levers you could pull. Can you talk a little bit about that and maybe just generally how we should think about the Liberty proposal, the timeline of that -- resolution, and how to think about the next step?

Jennifer Witz

Yes, a lot of questions in there. And so, I guess let's start with the balance sheet. We really strong balance sheet today. We're in the sort of low to mid threes today, probably a little lower on that spectrum because we're building some cash clearly because we're out of the market in terms of share repurchase for regulatory reasons. We have about $2 billion of liquidity between cash on hand and the revolver that's available. So really strong balance sheet, no real bond matre until 2026 fixed rate. So, we feel really good about the strength of our capital structure. So, to the extent that there's a liberty proposal that comes to fruition and we take on additional leverage, our focus will be primarily on getting back to that long-term target of the low to mid three times.

EBITDA, that would mean we're intent on, or we have every intention to keeping the dividend in place. It's something like 30% of our free cash flow in terms of the payout. So very manageable. We would expect to use the rest of the free cash flow generally to pay down debt and probably deprioritize share repurchases in the near term. But I think we have a very strong cash flow profile and I don't see any challenges with us being able to get to that and not too distant future. And that's all alongside continuing to make investments in the business that we need to position ourselves for future growth.

Batya Levi

Is there any timeline on the resolution of the liberty proposal?

Jennifer Witz

The two sides I know are actively in discussions and know I can't share anything specifically, but I feel confident, we'll get somewhere and make a positive resolution. We all agree that something simpler makes sense. And I think it'll position us really well going forward to execute on the transformation that we're undertaking and really look to have a much cleaner overall structure that's easier to understand, more liquidity. And I think we're all aligned on that and Liberty's been a great partner all along all these years. I've been at the company a long time and they've been a great source of support strategically and financially. And I expect us to continue to work together for a long time.

Batya Levi

That's a great place to end it. Thank you so much.

Jennifer Witz

Thank you, so much.

Batya Levi

Thank you.