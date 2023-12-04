Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar General Q3 Preview: Expect Weakness

Dec. 04, 2023
Tradevestor
Summary

  • Dollar General is expected to report a YoY EPS decline of nearly 50% and a 2% YoY jump in revenue for Q3.
  • Expectations for Dollar General's Q3 report have been steadily declining, with EPS estimates dropping from $2.76 to $1.21.
  • Recent trends suggest that Dollar General may miss on both EPS and revenue metrics, following the performance of its peer, Dollar Tree.
  • I rate the stock a sell, as inventory build-up heading into a likely recession is a powerful detriment.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) is set to report results for its Q3 that ended October 31st, 2023 after hours on Thursday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to report a GAAP EPS of $1.21/share on the back of $9.64 billion revenue. Should Dollar

Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.

Comments

